Abbey Vocational School, Donegal into Loch an Iuir final after big win

Abbey VS Loch an Iuir team
The Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town U-14.5 side cruised into the Loch an Iuir Cup final with an impressive 5-7 to 0-5 win over St Marys, Belfast on Monday at the Tyrone Centre of Excellence, Garvaghey.
It was another victory on a great run for Pauric O'Donnell's charges. They defeated St Malachy's, Castlewellan in the quarter-final.
They now await the outcome of the second semi-final between St Columba's, Stranorlar who take on Patrician, Carrickmacross on Thursday of next week, December 5.
The final is set to take place on the following week, beginning December 10 with venue, date and time to be confirmed once second semi-final is completed.
