Long serving goalkeeper with Finn Harps calls it a day with Donegal club

Long-serving Finn Harps goalkeeper Ciaran Gallagher has decided to call time on his career with the League of Ireland club.

The popular goalkeeper is set to go down the coaching road - and is looking forward to a new challenge.

Announcing the news, he said: "After a frustrating and tough year with injuries it's time for a break. A big thanks to Finn Harps for the 10 seasons I have spent with them, it was a pleasure to play for a club I supported as a boy. Special thanks to Ollie, the club is very lucky to have him at the club!"

He added that, on a positive note, during his time on the sidelines he had helped his father Aidan to grow their Academy "into one of the finest Goalkeeping Academies around."

He continued: "It is only the start and we have massive plans and ideas for our Academy. At the moment my passion lies in coaching and developing young keepers and players, providing them with the knowledge it takes to progress.

"For now it's time to get the gloves on, get on the pitch and watch the next Shay Given or Marie Hourihan develop."

He concluded by saying: "All the best to the Harps!"

Gallagher has been with Harps since 2009, bar spending one season at Derry City in 2014.

He made his debut as a seventeen year old, when, he replaced the injured Gavin Cullen.

He played for the Republic of Ireland at U17, U18 and U19 levels.

‍His debut was in April 2009 against Sporting Fingal in Dublin.





