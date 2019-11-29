Donegal referee one of seven to graduate at GAA Centre of Excellence

Contact
Graduation time for referees
Donegal's Aidan McAleer was one of seven referees who graduated from the Ulster GAA Referee Academy at the Tyrone GAA Centre of Excellence, Garvaghey.
This followed an extensive 24 month programme aimed at upskilling and developing ‘up-and-coming’ referees with a view to empowering them to progress to officiating Gaelic games at Provincial level.
Participants were provided with assistance in the following areas:
Goal setting
Fitness development
Work rate and positioning
Controlling players and man management
Nutrition and hydration
Psychology
Injury prevention
In attendance were the Vice Chairperson of Ulster GAA Ciaran McLaughlin, the secretary and chairperson of the Ulster GAA Referees’ Committee Michael McGoldick and Jim O’Rourke and Ryan Mellon the Referee Academy Co-ordinator.
The Referees who graduated were:
Barry McMenamin (Cavan)
Cathal McDermott (Antrim)
Garry Gormley (Tyrone)
Kevin Parke (Antrim)
John Murphy (Fermanagh)
Aidan McAleer (Muff, Donegal)
Jake Magill (Armagh)
