Donegal referee one of seven to graduate at GAA Centre of Excellence

Donegal's Aidan McAleer was one of seven referees who graduated from the Ulster GAA Referee Academy at the Tyrone GAA Centre of Excellence, Garvaghey.

This followed an extensive 24 month programme aimed at upskilling and developing ‘up-and-coming’ referees with a view to empowering them to progress to officiating Gaelic games at Provincial level.

Participants were provided with assistance in the following areas:

Goal setting

Fitness development

Work rate and positioning

Controlling players and man management

Nutrition and hydration

Psychology

Injury prevention

In attendance were the Vice Chairperson of Ulster GAA Ciaran McLaughlin, the secretary and chairperson of the Ulster GAA Referees’ Committee Michael McGoldick and Jim O’Rourke and Ryan Mellon the Referee Academy Co-ordinator.

The Referees who graduated were:

Barry McMenamin (Cavan)

Cathal McDermott (Antrim)

Garry Gormley (Tyrone)

Kevin Parke (Antrim)

John Murphy (Fermanagh)

Aidan McAleer (Muff, Donegal)

Jake Magill (Armagh)