Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Jason Quigley back on track after comeback win in California

DONEGAL BOXER STOPS HIS OPPONENT IN THIRD ROUND

Jason Quigley back on track after comeback win in California

Jason Quigley celebrates win Picture: Valentin Romero

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Jason Quigley's boxing career is back on track after a convincing win over Mexican Abraham Cordero in California in the early hours of the morning.
After his setback with his first defeat back in July, this was the perfect Christmas present for the Twin Towns man. The 28-year-old can now enjoy his Christmas turkey before putting plans in place for 2020.
After this convincing win, Quigley was relieved and happy: “I’m happy to get the comeback win. I was happy with my patience in there. He was tricky. He didn’t commit too much with any shots. He was flicking the shots.
“I think I hit him in the second round. I saw him wobble a little, but he wasn’t hurt. I knew I couldn’t jump in.
"I hit him in the third round and I knew that he was gone. I saw his eyes dazing. I knew I had to put on the pressure. I probably put it on too much. I got excited. I just wanted to get him out of there. I couldn’t have done it slicker and tidier, but I got the job done.
“I won’t lie: Walking into the ring, I was thinking: ‘I don’t want that shit to happen again’. The doubts were in the head. I wanted to get that behind me and get the victory. I need to learn to control that and wait for it to come. I’ve been working on my ruthlessness and getting the job done. It/’s onto the next one now.
“I love Christmas and I can’t wait to get back home now. Christmas is a special time of year and I treasure it.
“I’m excited for what’s ahead. I’ve got a training camp out in LA in January. I felt good at that weight. I could fight now at 168lbs or 160lbs. There’ll be a belt on the line in the next couple of fights for me - then it’s onto a world title."

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie