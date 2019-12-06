Jason Quigley back on track after comeback win in California

Jason Quigley's boxing career is back on track after a convincing win over Mexican Abraham Cordero in California in the early hours of the morning.

After his setback with his first defeat back in July, this was the perfect Christmas present for the Twin Towns man. The 28-year-old can now enjoy his Christmas turkey before putting plans in place for 2020.

After this convincing win, Quigley was relieved and happy: “I’m happy to get the comeback win. I was happy with my patience in there. He was tricky. He didn’t commit too much with any shots. He was flicking the shots.

“I think I hit him in the second round. I saw him wobble a little, but he wasn’t hurt. I knew I couldn’t jump in.

"I hit him in the third round and I knew that he was gone. I saw his eyes dazing. I knew I had to put on the pressure. I probably put it on too much. I got excited. I just wanted to get him out of there. I couldn’t have done it slicker and tidier, but I got the job done.

“I won’t lie: Walking into the ring, I was thinking: ‘I don’t want that shit to happen again’. The doubts were in the head. I wanted to get that behind me and get the victory. I need to learn to control that and wait for it to come. I’ve been working on my ruthlessness and getting the job done. It/’s onto the next one now.

“I love Christmas and I can’t wait to get back home now. Christmas is a special time of year and I treasure it.

“I’m excited for what’s ahead. I’ve got a training camp out in LA in January. I felt good at that weight. I could fight now at 168lbs or 160lbs. There’ll be a belt on the line in the next couple of fights for me - then it’s onto a world title."