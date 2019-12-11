DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL: All the news from GAA Clubs around Donegal

Urris

AGM 2019: Thanks to all who attended our AGM on Friday night in the clubhouse. An extensive review of the year was given by all club officers and all team managers. Main officer board for 2020: President: Fr Charlie Logue. Vice President: Charlie Farren. Chairman: Mark Gilmore, Vice Chair: Colin Doherty. Secretary: Clint Marron, Asst Secretary/Registrar: Sinead Marron. Treasurer: TBC. Asst Treasurer: John Farren, Children's Officer: Susan McCarron, PRO: Rose Kelly, Cultural Officer: Patsy Devlin, Health and Wellbeing officer: TBC, Coaching Officers: Sean Paul Doherty, Michael Dohert (S), Danny Kelly and Nichola Lagan. Players Rep: Alan Friel.

Other roles will be filled in due course. The club wish to Thank outgoing Chairman John J Friel and Treasurer Edward McLaughlin for all their work during the year hopefully both these men's knowledge and expertise will not be lost to the club and that we will see them back in some capacity. Meeting concluded by wishing all on and off the field of play all the best for the new term ahead.

Scór Na nÓg Ulster semi-final: Well Done to our Dancers; Elisha Noone, Kiera McCarron, Katie Mae McCarron, Cliona Devine, Ciara Devine, Eimear Harkin, Lauren McFeeley and Caitlin Doherty who represented the club and county in the Ulster semi-final of Scór Na nÓg on Sunday afternoon in Stradone, Co Cavan and have made it through to the Ulster Final in Monaghan on January 6th. Brónach Harkin took part on the day but was unlucky not to qualify for the final. Well done to all girls on behalf of the club.

Senior Football: At our AGM on Friday night David Hession was ratified as senior team manager for 2020, he will be ably assisted by John Gibbons, Paul Shields, Adrian Doherty and Mark Gilmore. Good Luck to all for the season ahead.

Lotto Results: Last week's Lotto results: Numbers drawn: 1, 2, 3 and 14. As no winner our Jackpot will be €1,320 next week. €15 winners: Dominic O'Connor, Pomeroy. Eamonn Harkin, Magheramore. Tony Mickey John, Cloontagh. Ciaran Doherty, Rooskey. Jacob McConologue, Tirmaine.

From Humble beginnings to Crampsey Park: Our publication "From Humble Beginnings to Crampsey Park" covering the history of the club from 1969-2019 is on sale now for only €10. You can pick up a copy at Friel's Shop, Dunaff, Catriona's Newsagents, Clonmany, Centra, Clonmany, Mullins Foodstore, Ballyliffin, Macs Book Store, Buncrana or contact any committee member. Might be an idea for a Christmas gift for a family member at home or abroad that were involved in the club in any capacity down the years.

Annual Duck Race: Ducks are on sale for €5 each this Saturday coming, 14th December outside Centra, Clonmany from 8am to 5pm for our annual Duck Race on St Stephen's Day in Binion.

Club Bingo: Urris GAA Bingo takes place every Thursday night in St Mary's Hall, Clonmany at 9pm.

St Mary’s, Convoy

The club held their annual awards night at the weekend and celebrated the success of their Ladies, who won Division Two and were promoted to Division One and the senior men who were promoted to Division Two.

Awards were presented as follows:

Reserve Player of Year: Conor McNamee

Young Reserve Player of Year: Conor Bonner

Joint Senior Player of Year: Dean Bonner and Joseph McGill

Joint Young Player of the Year: Bryan McNamee and Sean Patton

Club Person of Year: Oliver Prunty

Senior Ladies Player of Year: Niamh Mailey and Kelly Wilson

Young Ladies Player of Year: Dina Patton

Most Improved: Eleanor Duffy

Gaelic 4Mothers: Mairead Browne

Presents were also made to Conal McDermott and Matthew Coyle, Donegal U-17 members; Ellie Barron, U-17 Development and Donegal Ladies Minor

John Anthony McMullan and Gary Gillen, Donegal Masters

Amy Bonner, Donegal Senior Ladies

Paddy Dolan, Donegal U-20s

Enda McFeely for refereeing achievements.

A fantastic night was had with special guest Donegal senior vice-captain Hugh McFadden

Glenfin

Lotto winning numbers for the 3rd of December are 6-2-8-3-7-5-1-4. Martin Bonner matched first three to win €60.00. Jackpot for the 10th is €10m000.

The Club held its AGM on Sunday evening in the Clubhouse. The following were elected. Chairperson: Paddy Doherty. Vice Chairperson: Liam Ward. Secretary: Jackie O’Meara. Assistant Secretary: Joanne McKenna. Treasurer: Sean Bonner. Assistant Treasurer: Seamus Herron. PRO: Deferred to January meeting. Registrar: Kathleen McGlynn. Oifigeach na Gaelige: Patricia O’Connor. Coaching Officer: Paul McGlynn. Health & Wellbeing Officer: Liam O’Meara. County Board Delegates: Jim Quinn & Paddy Doherty. Northern Board Delegates: Brendan Carr & Paul McGlynn. Senior Team Manager: Mark McGinty. Reserve Team manager: Stephen McGlynn. 3Rd Team Manager: Peadar Campbell. U-21 Team Manager: Deferred to January meeting. Ladies Team Manager: Paul Bonner. Gate Persons: Peadar Scanlon, William McGlynn, John McGinty, Bernie McGlynn, John McKenna, Danny O’Donnell and Paddy Foy. Umpires & Lines people: Pat O’Connor, Gerry Marley, Michael Bonner, Sean Bonner. Anyone interested in the role of PRO for 2020 can let any of the club officers know. Best of luck to everyone in their roles for 2020.

The Club will hold its Dinner Dance/Presentation Night on Saturday 28th of December in Jackson’s Hotel. Music on the night will be from The Two Amigos and tickets are €30.00 each.

MALIN

AGM: This year’s AGM will take place on Sunday Dec 15th at 3.00 in the clubhouse.

Lotto: There was no winner of last weeks lotto jackpot of €600. Sequence drawn was 7-2-4-1-6-5-3.. €50 winner was Sean Owen, Drumaville. Next weeks jackpot stands at €650 and as always we would like to thank the local community for their continued support of our weekly lotto draw.

Christmas Sports Quiz: A fun Sports Quiz will be held in the clubhouse on Saturday 28th of December More details will be available in the coming weeks.

National Draw:Tickets for the Croke Park National Draw are now available. Tickets are priced at just €10 and would make a great Christmas present.

REALT NA MARA

Bunotto Results 5/12: There was no winner of this weeks Realt na Mara Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 1,3,4,16,20. The 3 x €50 winners were Brian Warnock, Bundoran; Breda Dolan, Bundoran; Joe Smyth, Bundoran. Next week's jackpot will be €4300.

U6 Training continues on Wednesday evenings in the Magh Ene Hall from 6pm -7pm.

U8 Training is also on Wednesday evening this week in the Magh Ene Hall from 7pm - 8pm. Please bring €2 for use of Hall and facilities.

Ladies: The reconvened Ladies AGM will take place in the Bank House on Thursday night December 12th at 7pm.There was a very disappointing turnout at the original meeting and if a Ladies committee cannot be formed then simply put there will be no Girls underage football for the forthcoming year. Therefore it is vital that parents or other family members come to this important meeting so that a committee can be formed.

Tickets for the Croke Park National Draw are now available.

New Coaches/Helpers: The club is currently looking for people to consider helping out with our many underage boys or girls teams in 2020.There are roles for everyone so if you can help out in any capacity it would be greatly appreciated.

St. Michael’s

Bingo: The €100 on the Blue Sheet Game at the Bingo Session in Creeslough on Sunday night last was won by Charlotte Breslin Creeslough; the €75 was also won by Charlotte Breslin Creeslough.

This Month’s 50 Club Winners were €65 Rachel Dolan, Ards; €35 Margaret Brennan, Creeslough and €25 Ellen Druce, Creeslough.

Mini Lotto: There was no Jackpot winner in the St. Michael’s Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were, drawn were 1.2,4,6,12, 15. The Match 5 winner was Adrian Murphy Cheshire England who bought his ticket online This week’s Jackpot will be €5600.

Club Draw: Tickets for the annual GAA Club Draw will be on sale locally shortly and St. Michael’s Club members will be round the areas shortly selling tickets door to door.

Minor Board: U6’s training on Friday at 5.45pm Wild Atlantic Camp and Sunday 11am at the bridge.

Santa will be in the Clubhouse after Under 6 training on Sunday at 12 o'clock.

Killybegs

The AGM for our Senior Board will take place on Sunday 15th December at 4:00pm the the Tara Hotel Function room.

St Stephen's Day Game: CLG Na Cealla Beaga will host a charity game on St Stephens day at 1:30pm in Fintra. €5 entry fee with all proceeds to be shared between Donegal Alzheimer's Society (Boxing day swim) and CLG Na Beaga Senior team. For further information contact Evan 0872779468.

CLG Na Cealla Beaga host our 3rd annual ‘Night on the Red Carpet’ event. This event will be held in the Bayview Hotel on New Years Eve. To reserve your tickets/table contact: Fionnuala Cunningham: 087 4175410 or Sarah Tully: 086 3311733. Tickets €37.50 each.

The Club will be selling our National Club Draw Tickets shortly.

Kilotto numbers 2,10,27,29. No winner. Next week Jackpot €2,150. No match 3. Next week match 3 €240.00 if jackpot not won

Bingo Monday 16th December 9:00pm, Tara Hotel. Bingo Jackpot €6100 on 45 numbers.Bingo vouchers are available for buying weekly, ideal Christmas present.

Naomh Brid

Lotto: There was no overall winner of this weeks lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €4,550. The winning Numbers were 1,4,13,14 & 20. The €25 winners were Marian McGarrigle, Fr James, McDaid Clan and Nora McDaid and the on-line winners were Wayne McGrath and Elaine Rooney. The next draw will take place in The Bay Bush Bar on Dec 16th.

Our AGM will take place on Jan 5th at 3pm.

Aodh Ruadh

Dinner Dance: We had a great night in the novel surrounds of the Sandhouse Hotel for the annual Dinner Dance. Special guest was former Clare All-Star hurler Anthony Daly with Sean Perry as MC.

As well as the normal individual award winners, the junior hurling county champions received their medals while the hurlers and footballers who won championships in 1994 were also honoured.

Aodh Ruadh Academy: In a new initiative for 2020, all Aodh Ruadh underage boys will be a part of the newly established Aodh Ruadh Academy. Each boy will receive a specially designed jersey and an O'Neill's football at a discounted rate.

Hurling: The juvenile hurlers annual Christmas fun quiz will take place on Thursday, 19th December, in Owen Roe's. Once again sponsored by Liam Gallen of Mr G's, there's €300 to be won with cards out soon.

Aodh Ruadh OsKaRs DVDs are on sale once more. Remember a great night of craic and savour those spectacular acting talents once again in the comfort of your own home! DVDs are only €10 each. You can message or text Lisa McTernan (086-2338636) or Sabrina Brosnan (086-8241297) to book your copy!

RIP: The club would like to offer its sincerest condolences to the family of the late Brian Stephens who was buried in Abbey Assaroe cemetery on Monday following funeral mass in Saint Patrick's. Brian was a senior championship winner with Aodh Ruadh and also served as club treasurer in 1950.

National and Local Draw: Tickets are currently being distributed for the annual National Club Draw. Proceeds from this draw are ring fenced to build a new playing surface on Father Tierney Park in 2020. Any club member can provide tickets

Lotto: There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €9,300. The winning numbers drawn were 2, 3, 4, 9, 12 and 18. In the lucky dip €20 went to Ellen Ward, Tonery; Emily McNamee, Creevy; Bernie Finan, Station Road; Dennis Ferguson, Higginstown; and Barry Travers. Next draw is in Owen Roe's with a jackpot of €9,400 on Sunday at 8.30pm. The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: Senior Hurlers.

Red Hughs

Lotto and 100 club: Numbers drawn 3,6,7,1,2,5,4,8. The winning sequence was 3,6,7 Emma McElchar, Castlederg €500.

100 club winner No.114 Benny O’Brien, Stoneybatter €100

€2000 Lotto Giveaway: Fancy winning €500 in the run up to Christmas. Starting on Thursday the 28th of November for 4 weeks run in to Christmas we are giving away a whopping €500 every week. If the jackpot is not won the person or persons who matches the most numbers will win or share €500.

Reserve Management: The role of reserve team manager is currently vacant for the forthcoming season. If anyone is interested in applying for the job, they can contact Kathy Kelly on 0877647168 or email secretary.redhughs.donegal@gaa.ie.

Dinner Dance: Our annual Dinner Dance will be taking place in the clubhouse this Saturday 14th December. The meal will be served at 7:30pm and the 1994 Division 1 league winning team will also be honoured on the night. Tickets are €25 and are available in Bradley's Shop.

100 Club Draw: Our annual end of the year big 100 club draw will take place during the Dinner Dance in the clubhouse this Saturday the 14th of December. 1st Prize €1000 2nd Prize €500 3rd Prize €100. Only fully paid members will be entered into the draw, if you are not fully paid before the draw on Saturday you will not be entered. Anyone with any queries can contact Eamon Kelly for more details.

Christmas Raffle: Lines for the Clg Red Hughs annual Christmas Raffle for 2019 are now in circulation. 1st Prize: Christmas Hamper, 2nd Prize: Centenary Christmas Cake, 3rd Prize: Bottle of Vodka. Lines: €2 or 3 for €5.

Minor Board and Ladies AGM: Both the minor board and ladies board AGM’s will be held in the clubhouse on Sunday the 5th of January at 5pm.

Annual Bazaar: Thanks to everyone who attended our annual bazaar last Friday evening there was a massive turnout once again for this vital club fundraiser. Special thanks to all our sponsors and club members who helped organize the event.

Cloich Cheann Fhaola

AGM: Míle buíochas do gach duine a bhí láthair ag an chruinniú cheann bliana anocht. Buíochas mór d'oifigigh uilig na bliana 2019 as a saothar i gcaitheamh na bliana. Tóghadh na hoifigigh seo leanas do 2020:

Uachtarán/President: An tAthair Seán Ó Ghallachóir

Leasuachtatán/Vice President: Josie Doohan

Cathaoirleach/Chairman: Joseph McGarvey

Runaí/Secretary: Martin Duggan

Cisteoir/Treasurer: Ciaran McGarvey

Leas Cisteoir/Asst Treasurer: Michael McFadden

O.C.P/ P.R.O.: Anna Marie Coyle

Development Officer: James McCrossan

Children's Officer: Martin Terry

Oifigeach Na Gaelige/Scór: Conor Gallagher

Co. Board Delegates: Denis Doohan and Blaine Mulligan

Níor líonadh na postanna seo a leanas agus táthar ag súil iad a líonadh ag an chéad chruinniú míosúil eile: Leas Cathaoirleach, Leas Runaí, Coaching Officer, Healthy Club Officer.

Bronnadh Bord na nÓg/Minor Board presentation night: Buíochas mór do gach duine a bhí i láthair ag oíche bhronnta Bhord na Mionúr in Óstan Loch Áltan Dé Sathairn seo caite. Buíochas speisialta don na h-aíonna speisialta, Òdhran McFadden-Ferry agus Charlie McGeever. Comhghairdeas dona buachaillí agus na cailíní uilig a ndearnadh bronnadh orthu. Buìochas don tAthair Seán Ó Ghallachóir a bhì ina fhear an tì don òcaid..

There was a large turnout for the Minor board presentation on Saturday. Many thanks to Senior county star Òdhran McFadden-Ferry and Charlie McGeever, who were special guests for the evening and to Fr Seán for hosting the evening. Many thanks to Moses Alcorn for being our photographer for the night! Congratulations to all teams presented.

The children were delighted to see Jason McGee show up on the night also...on behalf of all at the club we wish him a speedy recovery!

The minor board also made a very thoughtful presentation to Paddy a Mulligan for his many years of service as the club bus driver!

Lotto: The numbers drawn Dec 4th were 1,3,4,6,10,12! No jackpot winner..we had 1 match 5...congratulations Maire Cannon, Ballina who wins our €100 this week! Our jackpot for the December 11th draw is €5,600.

National Club Draw: Our volunteers continue to sell National Club Draw tickets throughout the parish and will continue to do so in the coming weeks. If you wish to help sell tickets or wish to buy tickets please contact Ciaran on 087-2279155.

Letterkenny Gaels

Congratulations to Letterkenny Gaels Scór na nÓg drama group who were successful in the Ulster semi-final in Cavan at the weekend. The group performed Packie McNamee which was adapted by Brian Sweeney. Cast members include Michael, Anna and Eimear Sweeney, Cormac and Emily Crossan and Alicia and Daniel Brady. They will now represent the club and county in the Ulster final on 4th January in Monaghan.

Our Club AGM took place at the Clubroom on Sunday. This was a well attended meeting and saw the majority of positions filled for the coming season. Please see club Facebook for full list.

Tickets are now on sale throughout the club for the GAA National Club Draw 2020. The proceeds of all ticket sales stay with the club.

The Club will be taking part in a bag pack in the new Dunnes on Saturday 21st December from 9am to 7pm. If you are available to cover an hour or two please contact Sharon on 086 8405785.

The Donegal GAA Yearbook will be available through the club next week. This year’s edition includes 6 pages of all the action from Páirc na nGael during 2019. To secure your copy contact 0872931458. The Yearbook would make a great Christmas gift.

Congratulations to John and Elaine McCarron who were the winners of our weekly lotto jackpot.

Outdoor underage hurling training continues every Thursday in the LYIT sports hall from 7-8pm. Contact 086 840 5785 for more details. All welcome. Hurleys and helmets can be borrowed.

Outdoor Camogie training has now concluded for the season and will commence indoors later in the year. Details to be confirmed later.

Sympathy is extended to Charlie, Dean and the Creevy family on the passing of Elizabeth.

Bingo continues every Monday in the Arena 7. The Jackpot stands at €3050. Doors from 8pm. Eyes down 9pm. All welcome.

Na nDúnaibh

Torthaí lotto CLG Na nDúnaibh ó oíche Luain is chuaigh thart. 1 13 15 agus 21 na huimhreacha a tarraingíodh. Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus bhí na trí uimhir ag Carmel Mhic Pháidín, Átha Leataoibh agus fuair sise an €150. Catherine Ní Shiadhail a fuair an duais tinrimh agus Joe Mac Giolla Bhríde, an Mhuirleog, a fuair duais an díoltóra. Beidh an tarraingt ar an tseachtain seo chugainn sa Sibín Ceoil agus €6,800 atá sa phota óir.

Beidh tarraingt Lotto na Nollag sa Síbín Ceoil i mbliana ar an Luan an 16ú Nollaig. Beidh duaiseanna speisialta ar an oíche agus beidh soláistí chomh maith. Oíche mhór geallta agus fáilte roimh an phobal.

Beidh Aifreann Cuimhneacháinn bliana Phádraig Mac Giolla Bríde, i dTeach Pobail Eoin Baiste i gCarraig Airt ar an Chéadaoin an 18ú Nollaig ag 7.30.

The First Anniversary Mass for Paddy Mc Bride, (Fenny) will be in John the Baptist Church Carrigart on Wednesday 18th December at 7.30pm.

The annual end of year celebration for the Na Dúnaibh Minor Board will take place in the Downings Bay hotel on Sunday, December 15th at 6.30pm. The club would like to thank Eileen Connor and all the staff for hosting this annual event once again.

Robert Emmets

We held our annual Bazaar on Sunday evening past, despite the weather we had a great crowd with standing room only.

We had our Monster bingo night on Friday 6th December.

Lotto numbers 1-13-16-24, No Lottto jackpot winners and no match 3 winners. Next week’s jackpot is €4500 Our normal Bingo will resume this Friday 13th at 9.00pm with a snowball of €1780.

We have club pens for sale if anyone would like to purchase them, they are €2 each and can be got from any club officer or they are available in Clancys shop and the St. Vincent De Paul shop.

Music and Singing classes are ongoing at Robert Emmets. New students are most welcome. Open to all primary and secondary school children in our community. For further details contact 087 683625

National club draw tickets are now on sale, there are some great prizes, this is a great fundraiser for the club so we would want everybody in our club to get behind it and appeal to everyone in our community to please support it. Tickets are available from any club officer at a cost of €10 each.

Gaeil Fhánada

Lotto Results 8/12/2019. Numbers: 8, 11, 13, 17, 21. No jackpot winner. €100 Winner: Marian Howe, Portsalon. Next week’s Jackpot: €9000.

The Ladies Board AGM will take place on Tuesday the 17th of December in the Fanad Lodge at 8pm. It was a very successful year for the ladies’ board within our club, as we fielded a team at each age group for the first time, and reached finals at u13, u14, u16 and u18 level, winning two trophies. We hope to build on that success next year and invite the parents of all our underage players along with club members and coaches along to start preparations for 2020. ‘Mol an óige agus tiocfaidh sí’

Gaeil Fhánada Le Chéile 2020 - calling all Fanad exiles. After our second instalment of Gaeil Fhánada Le Chéile finished up in September 2019, we have begun to contact our exiles to gauge interest in the 2020 program. With Gaeil Fhánada hosting the Donegal Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta, it promises to be an exciting year for the club. The program will officially kick off in January 2020.

What is Gaeil Fhánada Le Chéile: An initiative aimed at Fanad exiles all over the world that gives them a chance to reconnect and contribute to the club. For a set fee, the entrants receive several incentives. Last year we saw 55 exiles get on board which was extraordinary.