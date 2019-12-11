Inishowen rugby schoolboys all set for tilt at grammar school boys

Contact
Carn CS U18 squad will pit themselves against the grammar schools
The coach of a Donegal school's U18 rugby squad has told his players to enjoy their Christmas turkey - but to go easy on the trimmings.
The boys of Carndonagh Community School are on a high after retaining the Ulster IRFU High Schools Cup, defeating Ballyclare 41-27 in Magherafelt last Wednesday.
They have earned a welcome festive break, but a big match looms in the new year when they take on Belfast grammar school boys Wallace in the second round of the Danske Bank third 15s schools cup.
Said manager Brian McNally: "We were delighted to lift the High Schools cup for the second year in a row, but there's more to come because we're also in the second round of the third 15s tournament.
"It was a first for the school to beat a grammar school competitively when we beat Campbell in the first round, and there's no doubt the Wallace boys will come down to us all guns blazing next month.
"I was hoping to get the match played before Christmas because I know the boys will want to enjoy their food over the holidays, but it looks like it will be played in late January - hopefully that will give them plenty of time to work off all the treats they'll be having."
And proud McNally said it would be a massive achievement for the school if they were to overcome Wallace and reach the quarter finals of the competition.
"This is a real progression for us," he said, " because it's the first time we have got through to the second round.
"We're pitting ourselves against the grammar schools now. They are the benchmark, and in terms of development that's where you want to be.
"The boys will go into the game full of confidence after beating Wallace and then winning the High Schools cup last week."
