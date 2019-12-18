Contact

Donegal Sports Star Awards will honour winners of 1979 at launch

Athletics legend Danny McDaid was the overall winner at the awards 40 years ago

1979 Donegal sports star awards overall winner Danny McDaid.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Donegal Sports Star committee will honour the winners of 1979 at the launch of 2019 Awards in the Mount Errigal Hotel in early January.

On the 30th of November 1979 the function took place in the Milford Inn and the overall winner that year was Danny McDaid after captaining Ireland to a team silver medal at the World Cross-Country Championships in Limerick.

McDaid edged out Donegal GAA player Finian Ward (Glencolmcille) who was an All-Star that year and Colm McGonagle (Fanad) who won a remarkable four national medals (three soccer and a GAA title) on consecutive Sundays in May 1979.

Wolverhampton Youth team manager and former FAI National Director of Coaching John Jarman was the special guest to make the presentations. Donegal Sports Star Chairperson Grace Boyle says honouring the sporting stars of 40 years ago is a special part of the build-up to the 2019 awards, which take place at the end of January.


1979 Donegal Sports Star Awards

Overall:Danny McDaid

Athletics: Danny McDaid (Letterkenny)

Badminton: Bobby Finlay (Raphoe)

Boxing: Eamonn Coyle (Raphoe)

Clay Pigeon Shooting: John Campbell (Ballybofey)

Cycling: Tommy Burns (Newtowncunningham)

GAA: Finian Ward (Glencolmcille)

Golf: Fr. Brendan McBride (San Francisco)

Handball: Rosie Sharkey (Falcarragh)

Hockey: Cecil Jacob (Ramelton)

Motorsport: Vincent Bonner (Dungloe)

Rugby: Trevor Johnston (Birmingham)

Soccer: Colm McGonagle (Fanad)

Table Tennis: Brid Carr (Fanad)

Tennis: David Craig (Eglinton, Derry)

Appreciation: Patsy McGonagle

Hall of Fame: Eamonn McDaid (RIP)

Secondary Schools: St. Eunan’s College

Sports Teacher: Fr Sean Gallagher (Gortahork)

Sports Girl: Michelle Morrow (Chavornay, Switzerland)

Sports Boy: Gerard McGinley (Manorcunningham)

 

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie