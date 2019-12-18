Another injury blow for Declan Bonner and Donegal ahead of start of 2020 season

Donegal’s National League hopes have been dealt another blow with the news that exciting forward Oisin Gallen could be out for the next few months.

The flame-haired forward suffered a shoulder injury in training and had an operation in Santry last week.

It is a double blow to the ace attacker as it is understood that this is a recurrence of a similar injury to the same shoulder.

Gallen burst on the scene last summer for Donegal in the Ulster Championship and the Super 8s showing composure way beyond his 19 years to strike some fine scores in Croke Park.

He will be a big loss to Donegal and his club Sean MacCumhaills.

Reacting to the injury to Gallen, Sean MacCumhaills chairman Terry O’Reilly said: “Yes it is sad news for Oisin, the club and the county and he had an operation in Santry.

“He is such a great talent and has a wonderful attitude and just lives for the game.

“We believe it will be three months before he can come back which is a big blow to the county and we will be hoping he can be back for us in the Donegal SFL.

“To lose someone of the calibre of Oisin Gallen is a blow at any time.

“It is the same shoulder that he injured before and he will be a big loss to the county.

“And he will be a big loss to DCU.

“I texted him and wished him well just before he went to Santry.

“So, on behalf of the club we wish him a speedy recovery and we hope he is back for club and county in the very near future.”

Gallen is the second exciting young talent who will be out of action until the end of the National Football League.

Cloughaneely’s towering midfielder Jason McGee is out with a hip injury and is not expected to make an appearance until some time in April.

Another top forward Patrick McBrearty is currently in the US, but is expected to come back for the start of the NFL at the end of January.

But a big question mark seems to be hanging over the availability of star forward Odrhán Mac Niallais of Gaoth Dobhair.