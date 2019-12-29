Contact

Donegal crew win the Turkey Trot Rally after some great action in Ballykelly

Inishowen crew impress once more

Aaron McLaughlin and Darren Curran. Photo: Stefam Lassus

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

Maiden City Motor Club's Shackleton based Turkey Run Rally in Ballykelly, between Derry and Limavady, attract a big Donegal interest.

And this year's winners were the Inishowen crew of Aaron McLaughlin and Darren Curran in their Ford Fiesta R5.

After some great action, they finished 35 seconds ahead of Alan Carmichael and Ivor Lamont in a Hyundai R5 while Barry Morris and Declan Campbell in a Darrian T90 were third.

McLaughlin and Curran had a fine run in the Donegal Harvest Stages Rally and this success augurs well for 2020.


For the full results click HERE

See next week's Donegal Post for more.

