Donegal crew win the Turkey Trot Rally after some great action in Ballykelly

Contact
Aaron McLaughlin and Darren Curran. Photo: Stefam Lassus
Maiden City Motor Club's Shackleton based Turkey Run Rally in Ballykelly, between Derry and Limavady, attract a big Donegal interest.
And this year's winners were the Inishowen crew of Aaron McLaughlin and Darren Curran in their Ford Fiesta R5.
After some great action, they finished 35 seconds ahead of Alan Carmichael and Ivor Lamont in a Hyundai R5 while Barry Morris and Declan Campbell in a Darrian T90 were third.
McLaughlin and Curran had a fine run in the Donegal Harvest Stages Rally and this success augurs well for 2020.
For the full results click HERE
See next week's Donegal Post for more.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
A Christmas tradition - Caroline McGrath and her brother David McLoone, both Ballyshannon, among the many who took to the water on Christmas Day for charity swims in Donegal.
Clarice Rice, who died last night from injuries sustained in a road traffic collision near Portsalon
Diane O'Brien,Mary Loftus and Mary Carden of IT Sligo with Patrick Quinn, Director of Software Development, Overstock, and Lucia Macari - Development Team Lead, Overstock, Sligo
Sinead Campbell, Health Care Assistant in the Oncology Day Ward in Letterkenny University Hospital makes the draw, along with members of the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.