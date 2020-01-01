Great turnout for New Year's Day 5k - with some very fast times

Contact
The new 5k season began in Raphoe today
The annual Raphoe Road Runners 5k run and walk drew a great entry to the east Donegal town this morning.
In near perfect conditions, there were some excellent times.
Patrick Brennan of Finn Valley AC was first, just ahead of Gerard Gallagher, his club-mate, while Michael Black was third.
In the women's section, Maria McCambridge was first, followed by Natasha Adams.
Proceeds went to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.
Soup and refreshments were served afterwards and great credit must to go all involved in this well run event.
Results to follow.
