Rory Gallagher names the Derry team to face Donegal tonight

Derry senior football manager Rory Gallagher has named the Derry team to face Donegal in tonight’s Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup round three fixture at Celtic Park. Throw-in is 8.00 pm.

Derry lost to Monaghan in their opening game while Donegal got the better of the Farney men last weekend in Ballybofey.

A draw or win will put Declan Bonner's side into the semi-finals.

Derry team for tonight.

1. Odhrán Lynch (Machaire Fiolta)

2. Conor McCluskey (Machaire Fiolta)

3. Padraig McGrogan (Droichead Nua)

4. Ryan Dougan (An Gleann)

5. Conor Doherty (Droichead Nua)

6. Carlus McWilliams (Baile na Scrine)

7. Shea Downey (Leamhaigh)

8. Emmett Bradley (An Gleann)

9. Ciaran McFaul (An Gleann)

10. Danny Tallon (An Gleann)

11. Niall Toner (Leamhaigh)

12. Eoghan Duffy (Forghleann)

13. Ben McCarron (Baile Stil)

14. Ryan Bell (Baile an Doire)

15. Christopher Bradley (Sleacht Neill)

Subs.

16. Thomas Mallon (An Lúb)

17. Sean F Quinn (Suitreach)

18. Gareth McKinless (Baile an Doire)

19. Conor McAtamney (Suitreach)

20. Oisin McWilliams (Suitreach)

21. Conor McGrogan (Droichead Nua)

22. Declan Cassidy (Baile Eachaidh)

23. Patrick Kearney (Suitreach)

24. Cathal Mulholland (An Gleann)

25. Oran Armstrong (Clóidigh)

26. Peter Hagan (Beannchar)