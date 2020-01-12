Today's Donegal Junior League full-time scores

Cappry Rovers continue to lead the charge in the top flight of the Donegal Junior League as they chalked up another success, beating Cranford away from home. Kilmacrennan Celtic remain hot on their heels, though, after an emphatic 4-1 win away to Keadue Rovers.

RESULTS

Brian McCormick Premier Division

Castlefin Celtic 3, Bonagee United 1

Cranford 1, Cappry Rovers 2

Keadue Rovers 1, Kilmacrennan Celtic 4



Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Ballybofey United 3, Convoy Arsenal 4

Letterbarrow v. Kerrykeel TBC

Lifford Celtic 0, Gweedore Celtic 5

Rathmullan Celtic 1, Glenea United 2

St. Catherine’s 5, Drumoghill 1



Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Deele Harps 0, Swilly Rovers 5

Dunkineely Celtic 0, Lagan Harps 4

Gweedore United 0, Whitestrand United 0

Raphoe Town 0, Curragh Athletic 0

