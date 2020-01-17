Contact

Inishowen soccer preview: Buncrana Credit Union Cup kicks off this weekend

Holders Greencastle away to in-form division one side QPS

In-form QPS striker Darragh McIntyre (right) will be hoping his side can cause an upset against holders Greencastle.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Buncrana Credit Union Cup is one of the most coveted trophies in Inishowen football, and there promises to be some exciting clashes this weekend as the first round gets under way.

All matches are down for Sunday at 2pm, except where stated

Buncrana Hearts v Rasheney FC
This is a real David and Goliath clash and one where the visitors will have to try and keep things as tight as they can for as long as they can. That said, with the quality of the Hearts attack, Matthew Duffy, Tiernan Stephens, Paul McConalogue and Paddy McGilloway will need a lot of protection from their midfield.

Aileach FC v Carn FC
Aileach scored a comprehensive six nil win in the league way back in September but in truth John D O'Kane’s Carn have shown tremendous improvement since then.
Looking at league positions most people will assume that this will be an easy assignment for the home side but they must not get over confident. The likes of Brandon Browne, Darragh Deery and Cade Cooke have already shown they can trouble all defences.

Culdaff FC v Cockhill Celtic Youths (Saturday, 7pm)
Cockhill, who reached the final last season, inflicted a heavy league defeat on Culdaff at Caratra Park early part of the season but Derek Doherty’s side had shown much improved performances in the run up to the Christmas break.
The loss of experienced Bryan McCandless to injury is a big blow for Culdaff but if the likes of Darren Mullarkey, Darragh McLaughlin and Noel McLaughlin can inspire it could be a lot closer this time.

QPS v Greencastle FC
This is an interesting clash between a QPS side in contention at the top of the first division and a Greencastle side who have been anything but consistent. Young players like Darragh McIntyre, Darragh Gillen and Caolan McColgan have been in superb form for Sean McCabe s side while Kevin McLaughlin no doubt has the edge on experience with his Greencastle side, who are the holders. The visitors will be fancied but it may be closer than people expect.

Dunree United v Redcastle United
This all first division affair sees Stephen Doherty's Dunree look to avenge a four nil league defeat in the run up to Christmas. He has huge experience in the shape of Philip McGuinness, Ryan Bradley and Liam Baldrick.
But Redcastle after a very poor start have steadied the ship and Cathal Faulkner looks to Terry McColgan, Brian McColgan and Liam Davenport in a game they will hope to win.

Glengad United v Gleneely Colts
For the second season running Gleneely have been drawn against Glengad - only this time they must travel to the Crua. Gavin McLaughlin will want his side to compete as best they can and to try and keep things tight for as long as possible.
But the pace of Christy and Stephen McLaughlin, Conor Barrow and Fionn McClure will undoubtedly have the Gleneely defence under pressure for long spells. Glengad will be overwhelming favourites.

Clonmany Shamrocks v Moville Celtic
An interesting encounter between Dan Nolan's division one leaders and John L Coyle's Moville Celtic who will be satisfied with their performances in the premier division to date.
There is huge experience in both sides with Patrick and Steve Harkin and Jason Devlin for the Shamrocks and Shane Canning, Seamus Houghton and John McGeady in the visitors ranks. By virtue of their premier division status, the visitors get a slight preference.

