FULL TIME: Sigerson Cup Quarter Final North West Derby - Letterkenny IT 1-14; IT Sligo 1-08

Letterkenny IT kept IT Sligo at bay in the second half of today's Sigerson Cup quarter final, winning on a score of 1-14 to 1-08, with the Sligo men also finishing the game with 13 players with two late red cards.

Letterkenny's scorers in the second half included a brace from the talented Eoghan McGettigan, with points from Oisin Langan, sub John Campbell and Liam Jackson.

Sean Carrabine struck over three points from frees for the Yeats men and Lee Jones got a Sligo point.

However thing ended on a sour note for the Sligo men with Jones and midfielder Luke Molloy receiving two straight red carsd late into the game.

This was a fine controlled effort by Michael Murphy's Letterkenny IT charges as they advance towards the finals.

FIRST HALF

Letterkenny IT led by five points at the interval, played at IT Sligo's GAA pitch this afternoon.

Letterkenny IT were 4 points up after just 12 minutes, thanks to two Peader Mogan frees and fine points from Eoghan McGettigan and Michael Langan.

Cillain McGloin got Sligo's first point after 13 minutes, following up from a Cormac Murray free, which missed its destination between the sticks.

After that Donegal gained the kick out, it was fed into Oisin Langan and he went straight through and fired to the net from twenty metres for the Letterkenny IT side.

It was 1-04 to a point on 14 minutes but McGloin pulled a point back a minute later for IT Sligo.

Letterkenny's first goal could easily have been followed up by a second, again from Langan who passed to Black, but he blasted over the bar from close range.

Another Peader Mogan point on 18 mins saw Letterkenny IT extend their lead 1-06 to 0-02.

This seemed to rally IT Sligo. It started with a Sean Carrabine point from play, with a further IT Sligo goal on 22 mins

after it was initially blocked by the Donegal net minder Michael Lynch but Sligo's Tiernan McSkean followed up to bundle the the ball into the net.

Two more Letterkenny points from from Darragh Black and Eoghan McGettigan saw them pull back two of the three points lost through the Sligo goal.

Carrabine for Sligo and another Black point from Letterkenny saw an interval lead of five points for Letterkenny IT.