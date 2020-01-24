Impressive third round win for Jason Quigley in California

Donegal’s Jason Quigley was back in the ring early in the morning against Mexican Fernando Marin at The Hangar, Orange County in California. Marin was a late replacement as Quigley headlined the Thursday Fight Night hosted by Golden Boy Promotions.

The Twin Towns man dominated the opening round and then really put his opponent on the back foot in the second, handing out some severe punishment to Marin, but the Mexican proved tough to put down.

It seemed as if the Mexican had survived the barrage but a right punch in the third had him on the canvas which ended the fight.

Quigley, 28, extended his record to 18-1-14KOs, and looked really sharp

Super Middleweight Quigley was really happy after the fight and he paid tribute to his trainer Andy Lee. He said that in the past he was inclined to get involved in a brawl, but was really happy with the way he handled the fight.

"It was the first fight I really enjoyed. I did a lot of things tonight that I really enjoyed," he said.

"This is the fouth time I've headlined a fight in California and look a the crowd I've brought," he said.