Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Impressive third round win for Jason Quigley in California

TWIN TOWNS MAN STOPS HIS MEXICAN OPPONENT WITH GREAT RIGHT

Impressive third round win for Jason Quigley in California

Jason Quigley being interviewed after his win over Marin

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Donegal’s Jason Quigley was back in the ring early in the morning against Mexican Fernando Marin at The Hangar, Orange County in California. Marin was a late replacement as Quigley headlined the Thursday Fight Night hosted by Golden Boy Promotions.
The Twin Towns man dominated the opening round and then really put his opponent on the back foot in the second, handing out some severe punishment to Marin, but the Mexican proved tough to put down.
It seemed as if the Mexican had survived the barrage but a right punch in the third had him on the canvas which ended the fight.
Quigley, 28, extended his record to 18-1-14KOs, and looked really sharp
Super Middleweight Quigley was really happy after the fight and he paid tribute to his trainer Andy Lee. He said that in the past he was inclined to get involved in a brawl, but was really happy with the way he handled the fight.
"It was the first fight I really enjoyed. I did a lot of things tonight that I really enjoyed," he said.
"This is the fouth time I've headlined a fight in California and look a the crowd I've brought," he said.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie