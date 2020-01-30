All set for Donegal Sports Star Awards for 2019 special in Mount Errigal Hotel on Friday night

The 44th Donegal Sports Star Awards takes place this Friday night in the Mount Errigal Hotel. It’s going to be a special night for the 180 nominees who will be among 600 guests at a sell-out gala awards ceremony. Tickets for the 2019 Awards sold out last Saturday and the organisers have been busy this week putting the final touches to the preparations for the biggest annual sporting social night in the County.

The special guest will be former Irish Race Walking Olympic and World Championship medalist Rob Heffernan. 40 awards will be presented with the finale being the naming of the overall winner. Last year it was the young Finn Valley hurdler Sommer Lecky. And there has been plenty of speculation about who will be on the shortlist this time for the top honour since the beginning of the month.

Donegal Sports Star Chairperson Grace Boyle said it has been a very busy time for her committee. “I’m delighted for our committee who have put a lot of hard work in and it is very rewarding to see the Donegal Sports Star Awards is sold out again. We want to thank Donegal County Council again for being the sponsors which gives us the support to make it such a huge awards event. At this point I would just like to congratulate all the teams and individuals who have been nominated. That is a huge achievement when you see so many who have been successful in sport during 2019. It’s a very special night and the important thing now is that everyone enjoys the occasion ” Ms Boyle said.