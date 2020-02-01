Revealed: All the winners at the 2019 Donegal Sports Star Awards

Around 600 people attended the 2019 Donegal Sports Star of the Year Awards presentation dinner in the Mount Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny, on Friday night.

Brendan Boyce of Finn Valley AC, who was sixth in the 50k race walk at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, in September was named as the overall winner.

He is seen as a realistic Irish hope for a medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The special guest was former World Champion, Olympic bronze medal and European bronze medal race walker Rob Heffernan, who now coaches Brendan.

Not only has Heffernan represented Ireland in five Olympics, his wife Marion has also competed in the Olympics, and they are the only husband and wife to hold this distinction in Ireland.

He proved to be a highly popular guest speaker.

He flew into Belfast to come and attend the awards ceremony in Letterkenny, having been in Spain where his son Cathal has been playing for the Republic of Ireland under-15 side in a development tournament.

Rob was departing Letterkenny shortly after the function to get an early morning flight back out to Spain to see his son in action again.

ALL THE WINNERS ARE LISTED BELOW:

Athletics

Winner: Brendan Boyce, Finn Valley A.C.



Basketball

Winner: Shannon Cunningham, Letterkenny Blaze



Bowling

Winner: Andrew Steele, Greenbank Bowling Club



Boxing

Winner: Leah Gallen, Raphoe A.B.C.



Camogie

Winner: Caoimhe Doherty, Letterkenny Gaels



Clay Pigeon Shooting

Winner: Patrick Boyle, Carndonagh



Rugby

Winner: Laura Feely, Ballybofey / Connacht



Special Athlete

Two Winners: Leon McDaid, North West Special Olympics Club & Siobhan McCay, North West Special Olympics Club



Cycling

Winner: Mitchell McLaughlin, Drumkeen (Zappi Racing Team)



Equestrian

Winner: Kenneth Graham, Muff



Gaelic Football

Winner: Michael Murphy, Glenswilly



Gymnastics

Winner: Ruby McBride, Dungloe



Hockey

Winner: Megan Frazer, Ulster Elks



Hurling

Winner: Jack O’Loughlin, Buncrana



Martial Arts

Winner: Emma Dolan, Three Rivers Karate Club



Motor Cycling

Winner: Rhys Irwin, Kilmacrennan



Motor Sport

Winner: David Kelly, Donegal Town



Para-Athlete

Winner: Catherine Grier, Ramelton

Power Lifting

Winner: Edyta Piechowicz, Finn Valley Vikings



Professional Sport Achievement

Winner: Ronan Curtis, Kildrum Tigers / Portsmouth



Rowing

Winner: Patrick Boomer, Loughros Point Rowing Club, Ardara



Soccer

Winner: Georgie Kelly, Dundalk FC



Surfing

Winner: Bea Greenberg, Rossnowlagh Surf Club



Swimming

Winner: Cora Rooney, Ballyshannon



Triathlon

Winner: Aidan Callaghan, Letterkenny 24-7 Triathlon Club

Primary School Sports Boy

Winner: Caolan Mc Fadden, Schoil Mhuire, Creeslough

Primary School Sports Girl

Winner: Cara Eaton, Raphoe Central N.S.



Secondary School Sports Boy

Winner: Jude Mc Crossan, Deele College, Raphoe

Secondary School Sports Girl

Winner: Niamh Moohan, Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town



Coach / Manager

Winner: Declan Bonner, Donegal Men Senior Football Team



Appreciation

Winner: Malachy Price, Letterkenny Boxing Club

Team Award

Winner: Donegal Men’s Senior Football Team



Primary School (Small <100)

Winner: Scoil An Chaisil, Gleann Colm Cille



Primary School (Large >100)

Winner: Glenswilly National School, Newmills, Letterkenny



Primary School Sports Teacher

Winner: Triona McMenamin, Faugher N.S., Dunfanaghy



Secondary School

Winner: Coláiste Ailigh, Leitir Ceanainn



Secondary School Sports Teacher

Winner: Conor Doherty, Carndonagh Community School



International Achievement

Winner: Finesse Gymnastics Club, Letterkenny



Brendan McDaid Memorial Special Achievement

Winner: Manus O’Donnell, Figary, Fahan



Sporting Acknowledgement

Winner: Geraldine McLaughlin, Termon



Special Recognition (Two Winners)

Charlie Worth, Letterkenny Rugby Club / Royal School Armagh

Mya Alcorn, Letterkenny Rugby Club / Loreto Secondary School, Letterkenny



Hall of Fame

Winner: Seán Ferriter, Donegal GAA



Overall Donegal Sports Star 2019 Shortlist

Brendan Boyce, Finn Valley A.C.

Edyta Piechowicz, Finn Valley Vikings

Leah Gallen, Raphoe A.B.C.

Michael Murphy, Glenswilly

Patrick Boomer, Loughros Point Rowing Club

Rhys Irwin, Kilmacrennan



OVERALL Winner: Brendan Boyce, Finn Valley A.C.