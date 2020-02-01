Revealed: All the winners at the 2019 Donegal Sports Star Awards

Contact
Brendan Boyce (centre) was the overall winner
Around 600 people attended the 2019 Donegal Sports Star of the Year Awards presentation dinner in the Mount Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny, on Friday night.
Brendan Boyce of Finn Valley AC, who was sixth in the 50k race walk at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, in September was named as the overall winner.
He is seen as a realistic Irish hope for a medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
The special guest was former World Champion, Olympic bronze medal and European bronze medal race walker Rob Heffernan, who now coaches Brendan.
Not only has Heffernan represented Ireland in five Olympics, his wife Marion has also competed in the Olympics, and they are the only husband and wife to hold this distinction in Ireland.
He proved to be a highly popular guest speaker.
He flew into Belfast to come and attend the awards ceremony in Letterkenny, having been in Spain where his son Cathal has been playing for the Republic of Ireland under-15 side in a development tournament.
Rob was departing Letterkenny shortly after the function to get an early morning flight back out to Spain to see his son in action again.
ALL THE WINNERS ARE LISTED BELOW:
Athletics
Winner: Brendan Boyce, Finn Valley A.C.
Basketball
Winner: Shannon Cunningham, Letterkenny Blaze
Bowling
Winner: Andrew Steele, Greenbank Bowling Club
Boxing
Winner: Leah Gallen, Raphoe A.B.C.
Camogie
Winner: Caoimhe Doherty, Letterkenny Gaels
Clay Pigeon Shooting
Winner: Patrick Boyle, Carndonagh
Rugby
Winner: Laura Feely, Ballybofey / Connacht
Special Athlete
Two Winners: Leon McDaid, North West Special Olympics Club & Siobhan McCay, North West Special Olympics Club
Cycling
Winner: Mitchell McLaughlin, Drumkeen (Zappi Racing Team)
Equestrian
Winner: Kenneth Graham, Muff
Gaelic Football
Winner: Michael Murphy, Glenswilly
Gymnastics
Winner: Ruby McBride, Dungloe
Hockey
Winner: Megan Frazer, Ulster Elks
Hurling
Winner: Jack O’Loughlin, Buncrana
Martial Arts
Winner: Emma Dolan, Three Rivers Karate Club
Motor Cycling
Winner: Rhys Irwin, Kilmacrennan
Motor Sport
Winner: David Kelly, Donegal Town
Para-Athlete
Winner: Catherine Grier, Ramelton
Power Lifting
Winner: Edyta Piechowicz, Finn Valley Vikings
Professional Sport Achievement
Winner: Ronan Curtis, Kildrum Tigers / Portsmouth
Rowing
Winner: Patrick Boomer, Loughros Point Rowing Club, Ardara
Soccer
Winner: Georgie Kelly, Dundalk FC
Surfing
Winner: Bea Greenberg, Rossnowlagh Surf Club
Swimming
Winner: Cora Rooney, Ballyshannon
Triathlon
Winner: Aidan Callaghan, Letterkenny 24-7 Triathlon Club
Primary School Sports Boy
Winner: Caolan Mc Fadden, Schoil Mhuire, Creeslough
Primary School Sports Girl
Winner: Cara Eaton, Raphoe Central N.S.
Secondary School Sports Boy
Winner: Jude Mc Crossan, Deele College, Raphoe
Secondary School Sports Girl
Winner: Niamh Moohan, Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town
Coach / Manager
Winner: Declan Bonner, Donegal Men Senior Football Team
Appreciation
Winner: Malachy Price, Letterkenny Boxing Club
Team Award
Winner: Donegal Men’s Senior Football Team
Primary School (Small <100)
Winner: Scoil An Chaisil, Gleann Colm Cille
Primary School (Large >100)
Winner: Glenswilly National School, Newmills, Letterkenny
Primary School Sports Teacher
Winner: Triona McMenamin, Faugher N.S., Dunfanaghy
Secondary School
Winner: Coláiste Ailigh, Leitir Ceanainn
Secondary School Sports Teacher
Winner: Conor Doherty, Carndonagh Community School
International Achievement
Winner: Finesse Gymnastics Club, Letterkenny
Brendan McDaid Memorial Special Achievement
Winner: Manus O’Donnell, Figary, Fahan
Sporting Acknowledgement
Winner: Geraldine McLaughlin, Termon
Special Recognition (Two Winners)
Charlie Worth, Letterkenny Rugby Club / Royal School Armagh
Mya Alcorn, Letterkenny Rugby Club / Loreto Secondary School, Letterkenny
Hall of Fame
Winner: Seán Ferriter, Donegal GAA
Overall Donegal Sports Star 2019 Shortlist
Brendan Boyce, Finn Valley A.C.
Edyta Piechowicz, Finn Valley Vikings
Leah Gallen, Raphoe A.B.C.
Michael Murphy, Glenswilly
Patrick Boomer, Loughros Point Rowing Club
Rhys Irwin, Kilmacrennan
OVERALL Winner: Brendan Boyce, Finn Valley A.C.
