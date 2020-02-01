Contact

Overall winner hoping for a medal in Tokyo Olympics

Revealed: All the winners at the 2019 Donegal Sports Star Awards

Brendan Boyce (centre) was the overall winner

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Around 600 people attended the 2019 Donegal Sports Star of the Year Awards presentation dinner in the Mount Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny, on Friday night.

Brendan Boyce of Finn Valley AC, who was sixth in the 50k race walk at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, in September was named as the overall winner.

He is seen as a realistic Irish hope for a medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The special guest was former World Champion, Olympic bronze medal and European bronze medal race walker Rob Heffernan, who now coaches Brendan.

Not only has Heffernan represented Ireland in five Olympics, his wife Marion has also competed in the Olympics, and they are the only husband and wife to hold this distinction in Ireland.

He proved to be a highly popular guest speaker.

He flew into Belfast to come and attend the awards ceremony in Letterkenny, having been in Spain where his son Cathal has been playing for the Republic of Ireland under-15 side in a development tournament.

Rob was departing Letterkenny shortly after the function to get an early morning flight back out to Spain to see his son in action again.

ALL THE WINNERS ARE LISTED BELOW:

Athletics

Winner: Brendan Boyce, Finn Valley A.C.


Basketball

Winner: Shannon Cunningham, Letterkenny Blaze


Bowling

Winner: Andrew Steele, Greenbank Bowling Club


Boxing

Winner: Leah Gallen, Raphoe A.B.C.


Camogie

Winner: Caoimhe Doherty, Letterkenny Gaels


Clay Pigeon Shooting

Winner: Patrick Boyle, Carndonagh


Rugby

Winner: Laura Feely, Ballybofey / Connacht


Special Athlete

Two Winners: Leon McDaid, North West Special Olympics Club & Siobhan McCay, North West Special Olympics Club


Cycling

Winner: Mitchell McLaughlin, Drumkeen (Zappi Racing Team)


Equestrian

Winner: Kenneth Graham, Muff


Gaelic Football

Winner: Michael Murphy, Glenswilly


Gymnastics

Winner: Ruby McBride, Dungloe


Hockey

Winner: Megan Frazer, Ulster Elks


Hurling

Winner: Jack O’Loughlin, Buncrana


Martial Arts

Winner: Emma Dolan, Three Rivers Karate Club


Motor Cycling

Winner: Rhys Irwin, Kilmacrennan


Motor Sport

Winner: David Kelly, Donegal Town


Para-Athlete

Winner: Catherine Grier, Ramelton

Power Lifting

Winner: Edyta Piechowicz, Finn Valley Vikings


Professional Sport Achievement

Winner: Ronan Curtis, Kildrum Tigers / Portsmouth


Rowing

Winner: Patrick Boomer, Loughros Point Rowing Club, Ardara


Soccer

Winner: Georgie Kelly, Dundalk FC


Surfing

Winner: Bea Greenberg, Rossnowlagh Surf Club


Swimming

Winner: Cora Rooney, Ballyshannon


Triathlon

Winner: Aidan Callaghan, Letterkenny 24-7 Triathlon Club

Primary School Sports Boy

Winner: Caolan Mc Fadden, Schoil Mhuire, Creeslough

Primary School Sports Girl

Winner: Cara Eaton, Raphoe Central N.S.


Secondary School Sports Boy

Winner: Jude Mc Crossan, Deele College, Raphoe

Secondary School Sports Girl

Winner: Niamh Moohan, Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town


Coach / Manager

Winner: Declan Bonner, Donegal Men Senior Football Team


Appreciation

Winner: Malachy Price, Letterkenny Boxing Club

Team Award

Winner: Donegal Men’s Senior Football Team


Primary School (Small <100)

Winner: Scoil An Chaisil, Gleann Colm Cille


Primary School (Large >100)

Winner: Glenswilly National School, Newmills, Letterkenny


Primary School Sports Teacher

Winner: Triona McMenamin, Faugher N.S., Dunfanaghy


Secondary School

Winner: Coláiste Ailigh, Leitir Ceanainn


Secondary School Sports Teacher

Winner: Conor Doherty, Carndonagh Community School


International Achievement

Winner: Finesse Gymnastics Club, Letterkenny


Brendan McDaid Memorial Special Achievement

Winner: Manus O’Donnell, Figary, Fahan


Sporting Acknowledgement

Winner: Geraldine McLaughlin, Termon


Special Recognition (Two Winners)

Charlie Worth, Letterkenny Rugby Club / Royal School Armagh

Mya Alcorn, Letterkenny Rugby Club / Loreto Secondary School, Letterkenny


Hall of Fame

Winner: Seán Ferriter, Donegal GAA


Overall Donegal Sports Star 2019 Shortlist

Brendan Boyce, Finn Valley A.C.

Edyta Piechowicz, Finn Valley Vikings

Leah Gallen, Raphoe A.B.C.

Michael Murphy, Glenswilly

Patrick Boomer, Loughros Point Rowing Club

Rhys Irwin, Kilmacrennan


OVERALL Winner: Brendan Boyce, Finn Valley A.C.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

