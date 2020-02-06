Aileach clear favourites in race for Inishowen League title

Inishowen premier division leaders Aileach are now firmly in the driving seat in the race for the premier division title following Glengad's shock draw with bottom of the table Culdaff on Sunday.

The result means the Lakeside men are four points ahead with both teams having six games left to play.

Glengad boss Shane Byrne admitted his side are now playing catch-up, but said there may still be a few twists and turns before the season is out.

He told Donegal Live: "Aileach have the upper hand, no doubt about it, but you never know what's round the corner.

"All we can do is just keep going, keep playing our matches, and not worry too much about what's going with other teams."

Having been denied a fifth successive title last season when a rampant Greencastle side ran away with the league, Glengad's bid to regain their crown has been hampered by injuries all year.

Terence Doherty and John Gerard McLaughlin have only returned to the squad, while Michael Byrne and Stephen Fildara may feature this Sunday against Moville Celtic following prolonged absences.

"It's difficult when you have four big players like that out of the side," he said, "because they are very hard to replace.

"In saying that, I thought we played well against Culdaff, we just lacked a bit in our finishing.

"There's still six games to play, and as far as we're concerned it's not over 'til it's over."