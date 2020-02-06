Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Aileach clear favourites in race for Inishowen League title

But Glengad boss vows to keep pressure on with six matches remaining

Aileach clear favourites in race for Inishowen League title

PLAYING CATCH-UP: Glengad boss Shane Byrne.

Reporter:

Mary-Anne McNulty

Inishowen premier division leaders Aileach are now firmly in the driving seat in the race for the premier division title following Glengad's shock draw with bottom of the table Culdaff on Sunday.

The result means the Lakeside men are four points ahead with both teams having six games left to play.
Glengad boss Shane Byrne admitted his side are now playing catch-up, but said there may still be a few twists and turns before the season is out.

He told Donegal Live: "Aileach have the upper hand, no doubt about it, but you never know what's round the corner.
"All we can do is just keep going, keep playing our matches, and not worry too much about what's going with other teams."

Having been denied a fifth successive title last season when a rampant Greencastle side ran away with the league, Glengad's bid to regain their crown has been hampered by injuries all year.

Terence Doherty and John Gerard McLaughlin have only returned to the squad, while Michael Byrne and Stephen Fildara may feature this Sunday against Moville Celtic following prolonged absences.

"It's difficult when you have four big players like that out of the side," he said, "because they are very hard to replace.
"In saying that, I thought we played well against Culdaff, we just lacked a bit in our finishing.

"There's still six games to play, and as far as we're concerned it's not over 'til it's over."

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie