Donegal teenager called into Irish soccer squad

Contact
The Under 15 Girls’ Republic of Ireland Schools select are due to play two International Friendly games later this month as they rev up preparations for Bob Docherty Cup.
And Carndonagh Community School's Ellie Long has been selected for the squad.
The talented Donegal teenager has already been capped for Sue Ronan’s Under 16 squad.
Northern Ireland will be first up for Head Coach Richard Berkeley’s charges as they visit Dublin on Saturday, February 29 while England will pop over to the Capital to compete in the John Read Trophy a week later on Saturday, March 7.
These useful excursions will be an opportunity for the 18 players to confirm their place on the flight to Lilleshall as the squad jet off on April 14 to take on Wales, Scotland, England and Northern Ireland in the three-day International tournament.
REPUBLIC OF IRELAND PROVISIONAL SQUAD | Kate THOMPSON (Coláiste Iognáid, Galway), Rola OLUSOLA (Merlin College, Galway), Summer LAWLESS (Ballymakenny College, Drogheda), Liadan CLYNCH (Bush Post Primary School, Dundalk), Aoibhe FLEMING (Lucan Community College), Jessie STAPLETON (Palmerstown Community School), Eve O’BRIEN (Woodbrook College, Bray), Katie LAW (Presentation Secondary School, Wexford), Abbie LARKIN (Ringsend College), Orlaith O’MAHONY (St. Farnan’s Post Primary School, Prosperous), Tara O’HANLON (Castleknock Community College), Claudia KEENAN (Ardscoil Rathagan), Aoife KELLY (Presentation College, Carlow), Ellie LONG (Carndonagh Community School), Jodie GRIFFIN (Ardscoil Mhuire, Corbally), Ellie O'BRIEN (Scoil Muire gan Smál, Blarney), Heidi O'SULLIVAN (Regina Mundi College, Cork), Grace FLANAGAN (Presentation Secondary School, Thurles),
MANAGEMENT | Head Coach Richard BERKELEY (Sancta Maria College, Louisburgh) Coach Emma MULLIN Coach Katie McCARTHY (St. Colman’s Community College, Midleton) GK Coach Scott GAYNOR (Presentation SS, Wexford), Performance Analyst Molly CASSIDY Kit Person Karen HENRY (Mulroy College, Milford), Physio Aoife BURKE
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Michael McGarvey (draw coordinator), Peter Orsi (youth convenor), Mark Bundschu (committee member), Boyd Robinson (club chairman) and Ciarán O’Dowd (PRO) at Letterkenny Rugby Club draw launch
Aisling Gillen, regional service director, Tusla West cuts the ribbon with help from young people from the Donegal Youth Voices and the Loft project
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.