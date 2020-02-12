Donegal teenager called into Irish soccer squad

The Under 15 Girls’ Republic of Ireland Schools select are due to play two International Friendly games later this month as they rev up preparations for Bob Docherty Cup.

And Carndonagh Community School's Ellie Long has been selected for the squad.

The talented Donegal teenager has already been capped for Sue Ronan’s Under 16 squad.

Northern Ireland will be first up for Head Coach Richard Berkeley’s charges as they visit Dublin on Saturday, February 29 while England will pop over to the Capital to compete in the John Read Trophy a week later on Saturday, March 7.

These useful excursions will be an opportunity for the 18 players to confirm their place on the flight to Lilleshall as the squad jet off on April 14 to take on Wales, Scotland, England and Northern Ireland in the three-day International tournament.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND PROVISIONAL SQUAD | Kate THOMPSON (Coláiste Iognáid, Galway), Rola OLUSOLA (Merlin College, Galway), Summer LAWLESS (Ballymakenny College, Drogheda), Liadan CLYNCH (Bush Post Primary School, Dundalk), Aoibhe FLEMING (Lucan Community College), Jessie STAPLETON (Palmerstown Community School), Eve O’BRIEN (Woodbrook College, Bray), Katie LAW (Presentation Secondary School, Wexford), Abbie LARKIN (Ringsend College), Orlaith O’MAHONY (St. Farnan’s Post Primary School, Prosperous), Tara O’HANLON (Castleknock Community College), Claudia KEENAN (Ardscoil Rathagan), Aoife KELLY (Presentation College, Carlow), Ellie LONG (Carndonagh Community School), Jodie GRIFFIN (Ardscoil Mhuire, Corbally), Ellie O'BRIEN (Scoil Muire gan Smál, Blarney), Heidi O'SULLIVAN (Regina Mundi College, Cork), Grace FLANAGAN (Presentation Secondary School, Thurles),

MANAGEMENT | Head Coach Richard BERKELEY (Sancta Maria College, Louisburgh) Coach Emma MULLIN Coach Katie McCARTHY (St. Colman’s Community College, Midleton) GK Coach Scott GAYNOR (Presentation SS, Wexford), Performance Analyst Molly CASSIDY Kit Person Karen HENRY (Mulroy College, Milford), Physio Aoife BURKE