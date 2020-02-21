Young Man United fan from Donegal who wrote to Jurgen Klopp gets a reply

Contact
Jurgen Klopp wrote back
A young Manchester United fan from Donegal who made a bid to stop Liverpool winning the title has been left shocked after Jurgen Klopp sent him a personal reply.
Daragh Curley wrote to the Liverpool boss for a school assignment.
The 10-year-old asked if it would be possible for Liverpool to lose some games so they would not win the league.
Klopp wrote back, praising Daragh's passion, but explaining Liverpool could not drop points on his behalf.
You can read the full story on the BBC website - https://bbc.in/2HJXSsE
