Decision is made on Finn Harps - Shelbourne game following pitch inspection

This evening's scheduled Airtricity League Premier Division game between Finn Harps and Shelbourne has been postponed.

The decision was made following a pitch inspection this morning.

Heavy overnight snow following last week's high levels of rainfall left the pitch in an unplayable state.

And while a big thaw set in quickly this morning, the pitch is very, very heavy and the River Finn beside the ground remains at very high levels.

Having beaten Sligo Rovers and drawn away to Derry City, Harps have made a bright start to the season.

And there were high hopes of getting another good result against Shelbourne, who won Division One last season.

No date for the re-arranged match has been set.

.