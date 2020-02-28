Ireland U15 Schoolgirls match cancelled due to weather

The international friendly between the Republic of Ireland U15 schoolgirls and Northern Ireland has been cancelled.

The FAI announced the decision not to hold the match, due to be played at Abbotstown on Saturday afternoon, on Friday evening following a weather warning.

The match was to be the first of two friendlies for Richard Berkley's side ahead of the Bob Docherty tournament in April.

The squad includes Ellie Long, the Carndonagh Community school pupil who was a member of the side that won last year's tournament.

The striker is expected to feature prominently once more at the prestigious three-day international competition, which will be held at the Lilleshall Sports Centre in Shropshire from April 15-17.