Ireland U15 Schoolgirls match cancelled due to weather

Contact
Donegal native Ellie Long (left) was in the squad for Saturday's cancelled friendly.
The international friendly between the Republic of Ireland U15 schoolgirls and Northern Ireland has been cancelled.
The FAI announced the decision not to hold the match, due to be played at Abbotstown on Saturday afternoon, on Friday evening following a weather warning.
The match was to be the first of two friendlies for Richard Berkley's side ahead of the Bob Docherty tournament in April.
The squad includes Ellie Long, the Carndonagh Community school pupil who was a member of the side that won last year's tournament.
The striker is expected to feature prominently once more at the prestigious three-day international competition, which will be held at the Lilleshall Sports Centre in Shropshire from April 15-17.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Kapil Khanna, Managing Director of the All-Ireland Business Foundation, and Dónal Traynor, Associate Director of Community Finance Ireland.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.