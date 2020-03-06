Donegal hurlers hyped ahead of promotion showdown

Allianz Hurling League Division 3A Promotion Playoff

Armagh v Donegal, Sunday, Carrickmore, 2pm

Donegal's hurlers are just one match away from making a swift return to the Allianz National League Division 2B.

Victory over Longford on Sunday secured a playoff spot for Mickey McCann's squad, who face the only team that has beaten them to date this season- Armagh - in Sunday's crunch final.

Donegal's opening day defeat to the Orchard County was the only blip in an otherwise smooth campaign, and Burt man McCann says his players are determined to make amends as the two sides do battle once more.

He told Donegal Live: "They beat us in the first match and we will be looking to redeem that on Sunday.

"Armagh are unbeaten so far, but they've had two draws and it should be a 50-50 game. It's been such a tight affair in division 3A this year, and only for them getting a late point to earn the draw in their final match, it could easily have been Tyrone we'd have been playing in the final.

"Our failure to convert scoring chances cost us against them the first time around, and that's something we feel we can put right. They conceded 25 points against Tyrone at the weekend so there are obviously opportunities there."

Donegal's defence will need to be on their toes in Carrickmore, however, with Armagh boasting a strong and experienced attacking force.

"Danny Magee is a sharp wee forward who can do a lot of damage," said McCann, "and then you have the likes of Nathan Curry and Dean Gaffney who are quality players.

"They are a very physical side and they're good in the air, and they'll be looking for a sticky enough day. It's been difficult to play the type of hurling we'd like to because of the weather we've been having over the last few months, so we're hoping for a nice dry day."

And McCann will have a sweat on over the next few days as he anxiously waits on word on Ronan McDermott and PJ McCarron - two key players.

Burt man McDermott stood on a sliotar in the Longford match and suffered a slight sprain in his foot, while Buncrana's McCarron is fighting to overcome a hand injury.

Said McCann: "Both those boys played in all five matches and they'd be a big loss, so the race is on to see if they can recover in time. Dylan Duffy (Buncrana) is carrying a wee injury too so there's a danger he'll be out.

"I'm confident we can get Ronan and PJ back, but no matter what, we've a strong panel there and players ready to step in if called upon.

"The younger ones have shown their hunger when they've been given 10 or 15 minutes playing time, and they've all come on a lot since that opening day defeat to Armagh.

"Provided we play to the standard we know we are capable of, we'll not be far away on Sunday."