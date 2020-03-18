Donegal gym provides online advice as fitness industry closes its doors

With activity on the sports pitches of Donegal suspended indefinitely, athletes and fitness lovers have been further restricted following the wholesale shutdown of gyms in the county this week.

Oisin O'Flaherty's popular fitness suite just outside Buncrana has been closed since Monday, with the Buncrana GAA senior men's player saying he felt compelled to do his bit for the wider public health effort. It's one in a long line of gyms in Donegal that have taken the decision to close their doors as a measure against the spread of coronavirus.

He said: "We all have to do everything we can to try and slow down the spread of this virus, and that is why I made the decision to close.

"We all need to use some common sense, and also let's keep a thought for all the medical staff - our nurses, doctors, guards and anybody else who will have to work through this on the front line.

"It's disappointing surely to have to close, not only for people that play sport, but for those who are just into their fitness. A lot of people come in to clear their head and get rid of that wee bit of stress.

"But there are more important things to worry about at the minute. The public health issue aside, there are a lot of people out there who are worried for their livelihoods.

"It's in the back of my own mind about bills and all the rest of it as this is my only source of income, but I am very mindful there are people way worse off than me who have more mouths to feed.

"Everyone is trying not be anxious about it, and all we can do is wait and see where all this is going."

In the meantime, O'Flaherty is doing his bit to offer advice and support to people who are keen to maintain some degree of physical activity.

He said: "I'll be putting up regular vidoes that people can watch. If you're fit and able, go for a walk or a run and keep yourself active.

"If you can't get to gym sessions it's not the end of the world. Some people have said to me they're concerned about losing strength, but you can go four weeks without lifting a weight and it wouldn't overly affect you.

"We will weather through this and hopefully we can all get back to sport before long. I love complaining when I'm watching a match on TV - but I'll be that glad to see it back I don't think I'll ever complain again."

See one of Oisin's video's below: