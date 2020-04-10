FAI extends cessation of football under its jurisdiction to May 5

The Football Association of Ireland has announced an extension to the cessation order for all football under its jurisdiction until May 5inclusive, following directives from Government and the Department of Health.

The FAI say the decision to extend the deadline for the return to football has been taken in light of the Covid-19 pandemic and in the best interests of their players, coaches, volunteers, supporters and staff. This decision will continue to be monitored on an ongoing basis.

"The FAI is in communication with the Department of Health and UEFA on Covid-19 and will continue to follow all government guidelines," a statement read.

"The Association advises all members, volunteers and stakeholders to respect the HSE guidelines on social distancing during this pandemic. We also appeal to everyone involved with Irish football to stay at home over the Easter weekend.

"The Association remains committed to a June return to action for the SSE Airtricity League and Women's National League. Regular meetings are ongoing with representatives from the National League Executive Committee and the Professional Footballers' Association of Ireland to help our clubs and players through this difficult time."

FAI Medical Director Dr. Alan Byrne has again advised the FAI that in the current exceptional circumstances, clubs should not engage in collective training during the cessation period for all football activity under the FAI’s jurisdiction.

This recommendation is based on the government’s desire to avoid the spread of Covid-19 and Dr. Byrne strongly advises against clubs training during this cessation period which runs until May 5 inclusive.