Special GAA Congress gives the go-ahead for rule changes

At a specially convened remote GAA Congress this afternoon, a motion to approve rule changes was unanimously passed.
All 67 delegates approved the motion declaring that "Special Emergency circumstances exist which make it impracticable to conduct the affairs of the Association in accordance with the Rules."
The motion which now must be approved by Central Council, means that the management committee can take on the power to make or adapt rules, including changing competition structures, that is normally the remit of congress.
The initial emergency special circumstances is for a 12 week period but if need be, further eight week periods can be approved by Central Council if deemed necessary.
Earlier this week, it was confirmed that the 2020 Ulster GAA Senior Football Championship will be postponed until further clarity on the current situation is available.
It is the Association’s view that it is highly unlikely that these will be rescheduled any time before the beginning of July, at the earliest.
