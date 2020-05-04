Watch: Did you take part in the North-West 10k in 2012?

For the first time in 24 years there was no North West 10k over the May Bank Holiday Weekend - but Donegal TV has been digging deep as part of its Raiding the Archives series.

And in the footage below you can see some of those taking part and being interviewed for the 2012 event which saw huge enthusiasm.

The first event was run in 1997 and since then the charity run and walk has raised over €800,000 for 35 charities.