Watch: Did you take part in the North-West 10k in 2012?

Contact
For the first time in 24 years there was no North West 10k over the May Bank Holiday Weekend - but Donegal TV has been digging deep as part of its Raiding the Archives series.
And in the footage below you can see some of those taking part and being interviewed for the 2012 event which saw huge enthusiasm.
The first event was run in 1997 and since then the charity run and walk has raised over €800,000 for 35 charities.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Kelly has been forced out of the drivers seat and his Junior British Rally Championship campaign due to Covid-19 PICTURE: Jakob Ebrey Photography
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.