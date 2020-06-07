Watch: Donegal connection to stay at home message from GAA players scattered around the world

Contact
Argentina Gaélic Athletic Association and their members recently collaborated with a number of clubs worldwide to create a message of hope and support during the COVID-19 crisis.
You might notice a Donegal face among the players involved.
Darren Ashmore, from Letterkenny (a former St. Eunan's player), who is working in Oman, features in the video which includes players from several countries, including Argentina, Australia, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Japan and South Korea.
At the end of the video, those involved send out the message to stay at home.
And the message on facebook was: "No matter where we are based around the world during these difficult times, as a GAA community we are #StillTogether in looking out for one another and in looking ahead to the day we can all return to enjoy the Games we love. Until that day comes, as Darren says: "Fan sa bhaile".
Above: Darren Ashmore
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
The application for the 2.6km path between Carrigart and Downings along the R248 was refused by An Board Pleanála
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.