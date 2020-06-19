Donegal UFC star Joseph Duffy set for first fight in 16 months

Donegal UFC star Joseph Duffy will return to the octagon next month for the first in 16 months.

The Burtonport lightweight will take on Spain’s Joel Alvarez in Abu Dhabi at UFC Fight Night 173 on Saturday, July 18.

Duffy – who defeated UFC megastar Conor McGregor – hasn’t been in action since suffering a unanimous-decision loss to Marc Diakiese in March 2019.

After embarking on a 4-1 run in his first five UFC fights, the 32-year-old will be eager to avoid a third straight defeat, having also fallen short against James Vick.

Duffy's record currently stands at 16 wins with four losses. His opponent, Alvarez debuted in the UFC by losing a unanimous decision to Damir Ismagulov, before rebounding with a second-round TKO of Danilo Belluardo.

The fight will form part of a card which will be headlined by a bout for the vacant flyweight title, in which Deiveson Figueirego will face Joseph Benavidez.