Popular Donegal road race cancelled

North West 10K will take place next year due to Covid concerns

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The North West 10K will not take place this year due to ongoing concerns over Covid-19.

The decision was taken at a committee meeting in the Mount Errigal on Monday evening in the interests of the health and safety of everyone involved with the event.

The 24th North West 10k Charity Run & Walk had originally been scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 3 but was cancelled at that time due to the lockdown.

A new date of Sunday, September 6 was set but was subject to review in line the ongoing health guidelines.

North West 10k Chairperson Neil Martin said that the committee felt that with the Covid-19 situation still a very serious health issue it wouldn’t be safe to have huge numbers congregating in Letterkenny and it wouldn’t be possible to adhere to strict HSE and Government guidelines.

“We’re all very disappointed that the North West 10k is not going ahead in September, most especially for our two charities the Donegal Diabetes Support Group and the No Barriers Foundation who were to be the beneficiaries this year.

"A lot of work had gone into the event when we had to cancel it in May and we had hoped that it could have gone ahead on September 6 but having consulted with the charities and our five sponsors we are happy that the right decision has been made for this year.” Mr Martin said.   

The 24th North West 10k will now take place on Sunday, May 2 2021. The organisation’s AGM is set for Monday, November 2 in the Mount Errigal Hotel at 6pm.

