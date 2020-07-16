DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL . . . All the news from Donegal GAA Clubs

RED HUGHS

Thunder Ball (50/50)

The Thunder ball continues each Sunday live @8:00pm on the club Facebook page, with 50% of the pot going to the winner and 50% to the club. The cost to enter is €5 for one entry or €10 for 3. The draw can be entered online via PayPal or Revolut by 6pm or by leaving an envelope in Bradley shop before 4pm.

This week’s pot was shared with this week’s winner Anne O’Connor winning €360

The winners of free entry to next week’s draw were

100 Club

The winner for the 12th of July was €100 Mark Grant, Dromore.

The 100 club is the major fundraiser that helps to maintain and develop the clubs playing facilities. Entry for the 100 club draw costs €20 euro a month, anyone wishing to enter please contact Eamon Kelly

Senior Men

The Senior Men’s season throws in this Saturday away to Lifford at 17:00 in the first round of the regional league.

Senior Ladies

The Senior ladies season also gets underway this weekend away to Malin on Sunday at 11:00

The club would like to wish both teams the very best of luck with the season ahead

Thank You

The club would like to thank Mc Crearys Topline for sponsoring hand sanitizer to help keep our players and members safe while they use the club facilities.

Covid 19 & Return to Play

The GAA have launched the online COVID Health Questionnaire. This must be completed by each player before attending their first training session. Parents/Guardians of underage players will be required to fill this out on their child’s behalf. Follow the link at https://returntoplay.gaa.ie/ where you will register an account and from then will be able to complete Health Questionnaires before each subsequent training session, the players/parents/guardians will have to login to their account reconfirm that health status has not changed

In addition the covid e learning module which has to be completed by all players, parents/guardians, coaches and club officers. It only take a few minutes to complete, screenshot or download your certificate.

https://courses.gaa.ie/Covid19ClubEd/#/

Attached an information sheet that all players, parents/guardians and coaches should familiarise themselves with before returning.

Pitch Schedule

With most teams returning to training and playing match in the coming weeks. All coaches must book their intended slot in advance, as only one team is allowed use the grounds at any given time under the return to play guidelines. Slots for the pitch can be booked by contacting Bernard Devine 0857491383.

Cill Chartha

The regional league starts this Friday with our reserves hosting Killybegs at 7:30pm and then at 5pm Saturday our seniors also host Killybegs both matches will be in line with the GAA Covid19 regulations. In the senior championship we have been drawn at home to Termon and away to St Eunans in the opening two matches, dates and times to be confirmed.

Out Door Bingo: We are holding another Outdoor Club Bingo in Towney GAA Grounds this Sunday 19th July at 6pm the jackpot €10,000 on 49 numbers, €10 per book. Gates open at 5pm and we advise people to arrive early and to follow the directions of the stewards and also to follow HSE guidelines. Winners at Saturdays Bingo were: €165 Kieran McShane €140 Margaret Doherty €125 Mary T Byrne €80 Cornelius Mockler, Charlie McBrearty €70 Rita Cunningham, Martina Cunningham, Patrice McHugh, Catriona Gallagher and Mary Tuberty.

Ladies: The draw for the Junior B Championship took place and our ladies were paired with Naomh Padraig Muff, MacCumhaills and Urris with the first match taking place on 19 July all fixtures on the website.

Club Lotto: Club Lotto will be commencing again in the coming weeks with the Jackpot standing at €2,000 more details shortly.

We would like to pass on our condolences to the families Mary Doogan, Kille who passed away during the week. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam

Malin

Adult Football: Our footballers will play their first competitive game of the season when Muff make the journey to Connolly Park on Friday evening for their Division 2 Group B clash, for a 7.30 throw in.

Due to the current Covid crisis, there were major changes for the structure of the championship and leagues in Donegal this year.

The draw for the Intermediate Championship was made last week and we have been paired in a group with Buncrana, N. Mhuire, N Colmcille, N Ultan and Red Hughs. We will have two home and two away games, first up is a visit to Buncrana, followed by a home clash with N. Colmcille, a trip to Killygordon to take on Red Hughs and finally we entertain N. Mhuire in the final group game. With each side only playing 4 games, we will not meet N. Ultan, despite been in the same group. The championship is scheduled to get underway on the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Covid 19 Guidelines for Spectators With the return to action in Connolly Park this weekend, we would ask all supporters to adhere to the GAA guidelines,

A full copy of the guidelines can be found on a link on our social media channels.

Best Wishes: We would like to wish a speedy recovery to Conan Fildara who dislocated his shoulder in action v Muff over the weekend, and also to Erin Mc Lauglin who is recovering after her recent surgery in Dublin.

Kelloggs Cul Camp Competition: There may be no Cúl Camp in Connolly Park this year but Kelloggs are giving you the chance to WIN cash for your GAA club. There are three cash prizes up for grabs, €25000, €10000 and €5000.

All you have to do to nominate your club is buy a promotional pack of Kellogg’s Corn Flakes, Rice Krispies or Bran Flakes. Then, select your club using your unique on pack code.

You can pick your club again once you have a new unique code. So, rally behind your GAA club and get nominating today. Enter by 28 Aug 2020.

As there is no Cul Camp this year, anyone who would like to purchase a Cul Camp bundle kit consisting of a Zip Top, Jersey and backpack can do so by logging onto https://www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie/buy-gear/. The total price for the bundle is €35.

Urris

50/50 winners for July: Club Iorras 50/50 winners for July: €1,000 - John and Elaine Harkin, Gaddyduff. €500 - Gerard Friel, Dunaff. €100 each: Amanda Friel and Kieran Doherty, Glebe; Jenny Duffy, Leenan; Conor Bradley, Crossconnell; Catherine and Jim Kelly, Dunaff and Adrian Doherty, Urrismana.

Senior Men: Our Senior men finally begin competitive action for 2020 in the Division 2 regional league on Saturday night with an away fixture to Moville at 7pm.

The championship draw was made on Thursday night, in the Junior A championship Urris are grouped with Naomh Padraig (Muff), St Mary's Convoy, Pettigo and Carndonagh.

In the Junior B, it's Urris along with Four Masters, Sean MacCumhaills, Letterkenny Gaels, Termon, St Eunans and Glenswilly.

Ladies Team: Our ladies are in action on Sunday morning in the first round of the Junior B championship, home to Mac Cumhaills at 10.30am. Good Luck to all involved..

Safe return to Play: With all teams back at training now, we ask all to please adhere to the Covid-19 health and safety rules in place at the club around the safe return to play. Our clubhouse remains closed at present. The treat of the virus remains in our society so we must all play our part and remain vigilant and keep it at bay.

Naomh Conaill

The results of the 11th Club 200 draw held last Tuesday night and the following were the winners: €500 Brian Carr, Main Street; €100 Margaret McDevitt, c/o Terence Gallagher; €100 Philip Rodgers, Main Street; €100 Eddie Gallagher, Ard McGill; €100 Nora Phildy/Carol McCann, c/o Terence Gallagher; €100 David Kelch, The Wood, Glenties.

Our next draw will be draw no 12, our last of this year. Once we complete this year's draws we will immediately commence taking names for next year's draw so please contact your sellers to ensure you are included.

Finally the club would like to thank the Highlands Hotel who generously gave us access to the big ballroom which allowed us to hold our draw while observing social distancing rules.

The Highlands Hotel have always been a great supporter of our club and we would encourage all our members to actively support them as they begin to restart their business.

There was no winner of last week's lotto. Two prizes of €50 went to Grace Boyle, Glen Road and Connie Doherty, Station Road. The numbers drawn were 4,6,12,15.Next weeks lotto jackpot will be €5,400. Reminder that you can now play Naomh Conaill lotto online through our page on Clubforce.

Our senior and reserve teams have their first game in the regional league this weekend. The seniors are away to St Nauls on Friday at 7.30 pm and the reserves are away to St Nauls on Saturday at 7.30pm.

The draw was made last week for the championship and we have been drawn to play Milford at home in round 1 and away to Ardara in round 2.

St Mary's, Convoy

St Mary's Senior men and ladies are back in action this weekend with the Senior men away to St Eunans this Friday in O Donnell Park at 7.30 in the League and the Ladies are at home to Gweedore in intermediate Championship action on Sunday morning at 10.30

If attending any games please adhere to all rules and regulations for everyone safety

Best of luck to all teams back in action.

Letterkenny Gaels

The 2020 season gets back into action this weekend with the return of adult football and hurling competition. On Saturday afternoon the footballers welcome Naomh Muire Lower Rosses to Páirc na nGael in the first game of the Division 2 Group C Divisional League. Throw in is 1pm.

Then on Sunday afternoon the hurlers travel to Donegal Town to take on Four Masters in the Junior hurling championship. Throw in 3pm.

On Tuesday evening the reserve footballers welcome Naomh Muire Lower Rosses in the Division 2 section C reserve league. Throw in is 7.30pm at Páirc na nGael.

Most of the underage training has now resumed across the club. Please contact relevant managers for further information.

It is with regret that we have to advise that unfortunately Letterkenny Gaels GAA club are not in a position to run a Cúl Camp this summer. We understand many children were looking forward to the camp and will be disappointed by the cancellation but due to the restrictions on our club facilities we are not in a position to run with one.

We have introduced a great option for online Club Lotto - you can now play 3 lines per week with a €5 entry. Draw every Monday evening. You can play direct through the Clubforce the App.

Donegal County Board have put back the Win Your House in Dublin draw until later in the year. Tickets can be obtained from Sean McBrearty at (085) 246 1101, Jim McGlynn at (086) 227 1435.

St Michaels

Regional Leagues: The action returns on the Pitch this weekend with the start of the Regional Leagues. The Seniors are at home to Termon on this Friday evening the 17th July at 7.30pm. The Reserves are at home to Termon on Sunday at 3pm. Its good to be getting back into action on the Pitch. Good luck to Gary and Danny and their respective Backroom Teams and Squads this season.

NHSC Guidelines on Return of Spectators to GAA Club

Car Bingo: The St. Michael's Car Bingo is going ahead at 5.30pm on this Sunday 19th July at The Bridge. To book in please contact Ann Marie Kelly on 0879454107 by text with Car Reg, name and number in Car. Looking forward to seeing everyone on Sunday!

The winner of the €100 at the St. Michael’s Car Drive in Bingo at the Bridge on Sunday last was May Doohan. The €75 winners were Anne Curran and Micheál McCarroll Creeslough.

Mini Lotto: There was no Jackpot winner in the St. Michael’s Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The Numbers drawn were: 1,11,12,13,16,17. The Match 5 Winner was Louise McGinley Birch Hill Creeslough. This week’s Jackpot will be €7100.

St Nauls

Our seniors and reserves have their opening Division 1 league game on Friday and Saturday at 730 pm at St nauls pitch.

The opening game sees the senior county champions Naomh Conaill face our own intermediate champions.

Due to HSE guidelines these games are ticket only events Available to club members only on a first come first served basis.

Tickets for both games can be purchased at €6 each at Mountcharles community centre on Thursday 16 th at 8.15 pm. Orders by telephone cannot be accepted.

Unfortunately we are restricted to small allocation of tickets and appreciate we cannot accommodate everyone on this occasion.

Better Life For Livie: The Donegal GAA players are doing a charity cycle on Sunday, 19th July and players will set off from nine different locations across the county and cycle to Ballybofey. We’re timing it so that we all arrive in McCumhaill Park at roughly the same time, and between us, we plan to visit all 39 Donegal GAA football clubs on the day, meet club members and players, (while adhering to “Safe Return” protocols), before getting back on our bikes.

As things stand our very own Brendan McCole & Peadar Mogan along with Patrick Mc Brearty Ryan Mc Hugh Eoin Mc Hugh Andy Mc Clean Hugh Mc Fadden Eoghan Ban Aaron Kyles will be visiting Naomh Naille at approximately 2:05pm on Sunday 19th July.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/

teamdonegal4teamlivie

Slotto Results for 12th July: There has been No Jackpot Winner this week Numbers drawn: 2, 6, 7, 4, 5, 1, 3. Consolation prize of €80.00 goes to Blathnaid Leahy c/o Rory Leahy, Glencoagh, Mountcharles. Next week’s jackpot will be €3660

Killybegs

Fixtures: Reserve Men, Away v Kilcar, Friday 17th July at 7:30pm

Senior Men, Away v Kilcar, Saturday 18th July @5:00pm. Both matches will be in line with the GAA Covid19 regulations.

Senior Ladies Junior A Championship: Away v Robert Emmet's, Sunday 19th July @ 10:30am

U14 Girls, Home v Naomh Ultan, Saturday 18th @11:00am

We would also advise all our supporters to read the link link below to make them selves aware of the spectator guidelines on attending games. https://donegalgaa.ie/2020/07/10/

nhsc-guidelines-on-return-of-spectators-to-gaa-club-games/

Donegal GAA Senior Team Cycle for Levie: The Donegal GAA Senior Team will take part in a charity cycle for Levie Mulhern #abetterlifeforLevie. They will be stopping at Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Fintra on their way to Ballybofey at roughly 12 o’clock on Sunday morning for anyone who would like to meet them on their journey! Hugh & Eoghan Ban will he joined by Patrick Mc Brearty, Ryan Mc Hugh, Eoin Mc Hugh, Andrew Mc Clean, Aaron Kyles, Brendan Mc Cole & Peadar Mogan on their journey! Best of luck to the lads!

Kilotto numbers 18,20,23,26. No Winner. Next week Jackpot @ €1010.00. No match 3.

We are appealing for all club members, players and local community to purchase their kilotto ticket online; https://game.smartlotto.ie/game/supporter_home/392

Kilotto can now be purchased in the following business in town Breslin's Service Station, Sweet News, Centra -Hegarty's, Currans, McLoone's butcher and Atlantic Treasures Fish Stop.

Naomh Columba

Our lotto will resume on the Tuesday 14th of July. We will have envelopes available in local businesses and sellers will also be back out. Club force app will be set up in coming weeks.

Outside bingo is rescheduled for 7pm Thursday the 16th. You can sit in your car or outside weather depending.

Senior men: This years intermediate championship sees us in Group B with Aodh Ruadh,Gaeil Fhánada, Cloughaneely,Naomh Brid and Burt

The first league game of the year kicks off this weekend with our seniors at home to Ardara at 7:30pm

Our reserves are at home to Ardara Friday evening in the league at 7:30 p.m.

Our senior ladies kick off this weekend at home to Downing’s in Championship , time to be confirmed

Our minor girls will play Convoy away Tuesday the 21st of July

Our u14 girls face St Nauls this Saturday the 18th of July at 11am in Mountcharles

Best of luck to all our teams and management starting into league and championship matches this weekend.

Cloich Cheann Fhaola

Divisional League Div1 Section A: League action starts of this weekend with Cloughaneely travelling to Magheragallon to face Gaoth Dobhair. The seniors play Friday evening (July 17th) at 7:30 pm and the reserves are fixed for Sunday (19th) at 3 pm. We wish both teams and their management the very best for the season ahead.

Notice to U-8 parents: We are now hoping to start the U-8's back at training soon.

In preparation for their return to training can all parents please ensure that the following is completed:

It is mandatory that prior to returning to training the following must be completed by parent/guardian:

1. completion of the online e-learning module at:

https://courses.gaa.ie/Covid19ClubEd

Screen shot or print the certificate at the end and pass it on to the manager - Paddy McClafferty.

2. Completion of the health questionnaire for each child at:

https://returntoplay.gaa.ie

If you have any questions please contact Paddy McClafferty 085-1604448. Please also ensure Paddy has your phone number for future texts regarding training times.

Intermediate Championship fixtures: Cloughaneely are in group B - Round 1. Gaeil Fhànada v CCF;

Round 2. CCF v Naomh Columba; Round 3. Aodh Ruadh v CCF; Round 4. CCF v Naomh Bríd.

Games played on the weekends Of Aug 3rd, 9th, 16th and 23rd.

Many thanks to Errarooey Tyres and Servicing for their kind and much appreciated sponsorship toward our minor board! At a time when much needed fundraising for the club has come to a standstill due to COVID your generosity is greatly appreciated!

100 Club Draw: This months winners are as follows: €500 – Sèan Cannon; €100 – Christopher Doherty, Joe T Gallagher, Aine Gallagher, Niel McGee (buses), Fr Sèan

We ask that all winners contact Ciaran 087-2279155 to discuss getting your winnings sent to you; we can also have winnings transferred into your bank account if preferred.

Realt na Mara

Bunotto Results: There was no winner of this weeks Realt na Mara Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 3 5 14 16 19. The 3 x €50 winners were Alan Russell Bundoran Ciaran Carland Killyclogher Dus Delaney Bundoran Next week's jackpot will be €5150.

Cul camp Cancellation: It was with great regret that we have had to cancel our Annual Kelloggs Culcamp this year. This was obviously due to the Covid 19 and the extensive restrictions and social distancing requirements along with the unavailability of our dressing rooms and several other factors which meant we couldnt accommodate the running of our Culcamp for 2020. Our Camp has historically been one of the largest camps in Donegal and this decision will no doubt disappoint many but we will endeavour to make a successful return in 2021.

Senior / Reserve: Following last weekend's challenge matches the new format regional leagues commence next Friday night when we make the short journey to Fr Tierney Park to play Aodh Ruadh at 7.30pm in the Senior fixture. Then on Tuesday night the Reserve fixture will take place in the same venue and throw in.

All our Underage teams are slowly getting back to Training and games. All details of training and matches can be accessed through our Bord na nOg FB page.

Ladies: Training times for all girls this week is Tuesday 14th at 6.30 and Friday 17th at 7pm, please do not arrive any earlier than 5minutes before these times

Your health questionnaire must be re-confirmed by 3pm on both of these days in order to participate in training, please ensure your child is registered under lgfa Bundobhrain in order for it to appear on our records

On arrival to training please check in with our covid officer and then continue into your designated pods (no gatherings permitted at the entry gates)

Please continue to adhere by hse guidelines at all times.

Charity Cycle - A Better Life For Livie: The Donegal Senior Squad are doing a charity cycle on Sunday, 19th July and players will set off from nine different locations across the county and cycle to Ballybofey. They are timing it so that they all arrive in McCumhaill Park at roughly the same time, and between them, they plan to visit all 39 Donegal GAA football clubs on the day, meet club members and players, (while adhering to “Safe Return” protocols), before getting back on the bikes. As things stand Jamie Brennan, Paul Brennan, Paul Durcan and Stephen Rochford. will be setting off from Gaelic Park Bundoran at approximately 12 noon on Sunday 19th July.

We would love to see as many people up at Gaelic Park on Sunday the 19th July to show their support for the lads in their fundraising effort for wee baby Livie.

All donations can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/

teamdonegal4teamlivie

Golf Classic: Huge thank you to everyone who supported and contributed in any way to our very enjoyable Golf Classic which took place on Friday last.

Aodh Ruadh

Football: The draw for the Intermediate Senior and Reserve Football Championship took place last Thursday with the 12 teams being drawn into two groups of six. Aodh Ruadh were drawn in Group B alongside Burt, Cloich Cheann Fhaola, Gaeil Fhanáda, Naomh Bríd and Naomh Columba. The first round of games will be played on the weekend of July 31st to August 3rd with Aodh Ruadh opening against Burt in Ballyshannon. In round 2 they are away to Naomh Bríd. In round 3 they host Cloich Cheann Fhaola before wrapping up the group stages with the long trip north to face Gaeil Fhanáda. Aodh Ruadh also found out their opposition for the opening round of the regional leagues. They will take on Bundoran in Father Tierney Park this Friday at 7.30pm in a game which is sure to command plenty of local interest. The reserves will also be out in league action next Tuesday against Realt na Mara in Father Tierney Park at 7.30pm. Following those derby clashes, Aodh Ruadh will have league games against Saint Eunan's, Convoy, MacCumhaill's and Glenfin as they gear up for championship openers against Burt. Meanwhile the seniors and reserves were both in action on Saturday against Enniskillen Gaels. The seniors worked the bench for this one, but still had too much in hand for the Fermanagh men. The reserves had a harder time of it, but there were a number of eye-catching displays for boss Peter Gallagher to consider. We have pictures from the senior match and the reserve game live on aodhruadh.org now.

The under 10s are on the top field on Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5.45pm. On Friday the under 8s will be training on the top field in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh at 6.15pm. Also on Friday the under 6s will be training on the top field in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh at 6pm.

Ladies: The senior ladies had a big squad out for a challenge against Derrygonnelly on Sunday in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh. It was a welcome work-out for the panel, with some nice football on show from the homesters. We have some pictures from the action up on aodhruadh.org. They face Saint Naul's next Sunday in their opening game of the championship round robin stages. Throw in at Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh is at 10.30am, and we wish players and management best of luck.

On Monday evening the under 16s had a challenge against Grange in Father Tierney Park. Grange offered a strong opposition, but after a rocky opening for the homesters, Aodh Ruadh found their feet and ran out decent winners with some nice passages of play.

There will be training for senior, minor and under 16 ladies on Wednesday at 8.15pm in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh.

The under 14 ladies train on Mondays from 5.45pm to 7pm in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh and on Thursdays from 7.15pm to 8.15pm at the top field in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh. They have their first competitive game of the season this Saturday when Ardara are the visitors to Ballyshannon for an 11am throw-in.

The under 12 ladies train on Tuesdays at 7pm at the top field in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh. The under 10 ladies train on Wednesdays at 7pm at the top field in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh. The under 8 ladies train on Wednesdays at 6pm at the top field in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh.

Hurling: The draw was made for the Junior Hurling Championship last week. Aodh Ruadh's bid to retain their crown begins on Sunday when they host the team they defeated in the 2019 decider, Carndonagh, in Father Tierney Park at 3pm. The remaining group stage games see Aodh Ruadh travelling to take on Letterkenny Gaels on Friday 24th July, before concluding their group stages campaign against Four Masters in Ballyshannon the following weekend.

Confirmed fixtures

Friday 17th July

ACFL Division 1: Aodh Ruadh v Bundoran in Father Tierney Park @ 7.30pm.

Saturday 18th July

Under 14 Girls League: Aodh Ruadh v Ardara in Father Tierney Park @ 11.30am.

Under 12 Boys Challenge: Aodh Ruadh v Grange in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh - top and bottom pitches @ 2pm.

Sunday 19th July

Senior Ladies Championship: Aodh Ruadh v Saint Naul’s in Father Tierney Park @ 10.30am.

Junior Hurling Championship: Aodh Ruadh v Carndonagh in Father Tierney Park @ 3pm.

Aodh Ruadh Golf Classic: The club are delighted to be hosting a Golf Classic in Bundoran Golf Club on Friday, 28th August. Places can be booked through the golf club. We have eight team prizes, as well as prizes for the longest male and female drives, and nearest the pin. Up for grabs are a fourball at Portnoo, a fourball at Ballyliffin, and a fourball at Slieve Russell. To obtain a tee sponsorship contact William on 087-2799855.

Summer Camp: Regrettably, due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions associated with it, the Aodh Ruadh Summer Camp will not take place this year.

Lotto: There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €3,000. The winning numbers drawn were 4, 8, 12, 13, 16 and 17. In the lucky dip €25 went to Eugene Perry and Anthony Coughlin. The next draw is for a jackpot of €3,100 on Sunday at 8pm. The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: Bord na nOg.

Gaeil Fhánada

Lotto Results 12/07/2020. Numbers: 1, 5, 10, 18, 19. No jackpot winner. €100 Winner: Joe Ruddy, Glenvar. Next Week’s Jackpot: €2250. Draw will take place live on Facebook every Sunday, get your tickets now:

Upcoming Fixtures - Senior Men: Divisional League Division 2 Section C: Gaeil Fhánada v Naomh Colmcille. Saturday, July 18th @ 7pm Páirc Uí Shiadhail

Senior Ladies - Intermediate Championship: Gaeil Fhánada v Carndonagh, Sunday, July 19th @ 10:30am, Páirc Uí Shiadhail

Reserves - Divisional League Division 2 Section C: Gaeil Fhánada v Naomh Colmcille, Tuesday, July 1st @ 7:30pm, Páirc Uí Shiadhail

Senior and Reserve Championship Fixtures

Gaeil Fhánada v Cloich Cheannfhaola

Páirc Uí Shiadhail (Weekend of July 31st - August 3rd)

Beart v Gaeil Fhánada

Hibernian Park (Weekend ending Sun 9th August)

Naomh Columba v Gaeil Fhánada

Gleann Choilm Cille (Weekend ending Sun 16th August)

Gaeil Fhánada v Aodh Ruadh

Páirc Uí Shiadhail (Weekend ending Sun 23rd August)

A Better Life for Livie: Donegal GAA is running a fundraising event for ten-month old baby Olivia ‘Livie’ Mulhern on Sunday, July 19th

The Donegal GAA players are doing a charity cycle on Sunday, 19th July and players will set off from nine different locations across the county and cycle to Ballybofey.

Players and team officials such as Caolan Ward, Niall O Donnell, Conor O Donnell, Conor Morrison, Jason Black, Barry Fenny, and Kevin Moran will be visiting Páirc Uí Shiadhail at approximately 11:20am on Sunday 19th July.

MacCumhaills Golf Classic

The Seán Mac Cumhaills GAA Club Annual Golf Classic returns on Friday the 24th of July to the Ballybofey and Stranorlar Golf Club.

There are great prizes on the day from 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th Team Prizes, a Non-Golfers Team Prize, Ladies Team Prize and for the Longest Drive.

Many thanks to all the businesses who have sponsored Tee Boxes for the Classic and in other ways.

Lafferty’s Buses and the Navenny Grill have been sponsoring this event for a number of years and we are grateful for their continued support.

Team Entry fee is €100 which includes meal voucher and refreshments and is open to all. If you are interested in putting in a team, please contact Alistair at Ballybofey and Stranorlar Golf Club on 074 91 31093.

We appreciate your support!