Naomh Conaill GAA club lift suspension on all club activities

Naomh Conaill GAA club have this morning confirmed that they have lifted the suspension of all club activities and will return to action forthwith.

Earlier this week, the club suspended all club activity due to a Covid-19 scare.

In a statement this morning, the club say they have been informed that the Covid-19 test results have returned a negative outcome.

'The club will be returning to play forthwith in full compliance of the GAA and HSE guidelines.'

Naomh Conaill's senior team open their championship campaign at home to Milford on Saturday afternoon at 2.30pm.