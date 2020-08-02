Second half goals enough to see Naomh Columba overcome Naomh Brid in Glen

Naomh Columba produced their best display of the year to ease to a comprehensive victory over Naomh Brid in Pairc na nGael.

Naomh Columba 2-13

Naomh Brid 1-7

The winners led by 0-8 to 0-3 at half-time but there were a few scares in that opening half as Naomh Brid had three gilt edged goal chances playing into the dressing room goals.

It was an eventful day for Christopher Cook Byrne (playing against his Gallagher cousins), who hit the first two points from forward marks; added a goal in the second half and then saw red after picking up a second yellow card.

Apart from Christopher's points, Naomh Columba's other first half scores came from Aaron Doherty, Fionn Gallagher (2), David O'Donnell and two from Ryan Gillespie.

Callum Gallagher and the Brogan brothers Darragh and Ryan accounted for the Naomh Brid first half scores.

The game took another twist after the break with Naomh Brid getting a goal from Darragh Brogan after a great run from Ross Gallagher.

And from the kick-out Eoin Rush was through only to be thwarted by Gerry McGill. The ball was transfered quickly upfield for Christopher Byrne to bury to the net for a six point swing.

From there to the finish Naomh Columba had a tight grip on the game and the second goal ended the game as a contest. It came after Pauric Ward and Ryan Gillespie combined with Ward's shot being saved but it rebounded to Aaron Doherty to fire home.

Naomh Columba ended the game with 13 men as apart from losing Christopher Byrne, David O'Donnell also picked up a second yellow and red.

NAOMH COLUMBA: Gerry McGill; Kieran McBrearty, Philip Doherty, Barry Carr; Pauric Ward, Michael Maguire, David O'Donnell (0-1); Fionn Gallagher (0-2), Padraig Byrne; Declan McGuire, Aaron Doherty (1-4,3f), Ronan Gillespie; Ryan Gillespie (0-3,1f), Christopher Byrne (1-2,2fms), Lanty Molloy (0-1). Subs: Philip McNern for K McBrearty; Ryan McNern for Lanty Molloy.

NAOMH BRID: Pauric McDaid; Sean Gormley, Ross Gallagher, Jamie Timoney; Eoin McGarrigle, Sam Burgess, Ryan O'Leary; Callum Gallagher (0-1), Declan McCafferty; Eoin Rush (0-3), Darragh Brogan (1-1), Liam Duffy, Ryan Brogan (0-1), Gary McCafferty, Eoin Quinn. Subs: Shane Walsh (0-1) for G McCafferty; Paul Diver for O'Leary.

REFEREE: Jimmy White (Killybegs)