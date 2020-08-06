DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL . . . ALL THE NEWS FROM DONEGAL CLUBS

Naomh Conaill

There was no winner of last weeks lotto.The numbers drawn were 6,9,13,23. Two prizes of €50 went to Theresa Furey,The Glen,Glenties and Majella and Niamh Boyle Hollymount House, Narin Rd, Glenties. The €25 on line prize winner was Niamh O Donnell, Narin Rd Glenties.This weeks jackpot is €5,700.

The seniors began the defence of the senior championship in style with a comprehensive victory at home to Milford last Saturday. They make the short journey over to Ardara this Sunday for their next game with the throw in at 2.30pm.

The minors beat Dungloe at home in their first game last Wednesday winning 2-10 to O-9. They travel to the banks next Wednesday to play Naomh Mhuire at 7pm.

The U14s are home Dungloe on Friday 7th at 6.15pm and they are away to Naomh Mhuire next Tuesday at 6.15pm.

The U12s are home to Naomh Mhuire on Thursday 6th at 7pm.

Malin

0Our senior footballers came up short in their opening game in this years Intermediate Championship losing out to Buncrana 1-16 to 0-12. They return to action in the same competition this coming Sunday when N. Colmcille make the journey to Connolly Park. Due to Covid guidelines only 200 people can be admitted to the ground. This includes both teams and management. Anyone wishing to apply for a ticket is asked to contact Brendan Monagle via text before Friday.

The reserves made it 2 wins from 2 in the league last week when defeating Muff in Ture.

Underage Football: The Under 14 girls are in action on Saturday in their divisional semi final when either N. Mhuire or N.Brid/Pettigo provide the opposition.

The Minor Girls recorded a comprehensive win over N. Colmcille during the week

The Under 12 girls played out a thriller with neighbours Carndonagh during the week, with some excellent football being served up by both sides.

Our Minor lads had a narrow win v Carndonagh last week, while our Under 14s were defeated by the same opposition.

Lotto: There was no winner of this weeks lotto draw, which was once again broadcast live on facebook. Sequence drawn was 1-5-4-7-6-2-3. There was no jackpot winner, with the €50 Prize going to Siobhan Deery, Malin Town. Next weeks lotto jackpot is €800

Honk Your Horn Bingo: Sunday 2nd August was another historic occasion in our club when Connolly Park hosted its first ever Honk Your Horn Bingo session. The event held in association with Malin GAA and the Malin Parish was the first ever of its kind in the parish and proved very popular with bingo fans throughout North Inishowen. Congratulations to all the winners and especially to Roisin Mc Colgan from the Muff GAA club who was the first ever winner of a line in bingo in our club grounds. After the success of lasts week we go again this Sunday once again, books cost just €10 with some great cash prizes on offer. Proceedings get underway at 6.00 clock sharp, which gates opening at 5.15.

Glenfin

Lotto winning numbers for the 28th of July are 2-1-6-5-7-4-8-3. Seamus Herron matched 4 numbers to win €60.00. Jackpot for the 4th of August is €10,000.

Hard luck to the U14 girls who lost to Red Hughs on Thursday night by two points. Their next fixture TBC.

Well done to the minor girls who beat Four Masters by 3-15 to 2-9 at home on Tuesday night. They are through to the semi-final now on the 11th of August. Opposition and time TBC.

The U14 Boys game against Downings away on Monday the 3rd of August was cancelled. Their next game is home to Milford on Monday the 10th of August at 6.30pm

The minor boys get their season up and running with an away fixture to McCools. Throw in 7.00pm

The senior ladies had another tough game in the championship on Sunday morning against Naomh Conaill. Again the girls came through, this time by 3 points. Final score Glenfin 0-11 , Naomh Conaill 0-8. Their next game is home to Buncrana next Sunday morning at 10.30am. The reserves lost to St Eunans at home on Friday night.

The senior men had a great victory in the championship against Killybegs away on Saturday evening. Final score Killybegs 1.06 Glenfin 1.12. Their next game in the championship is home to St Nauls on Saturday the 8th at 6.00pm.

Best of luck to all teams in their upcoming fixtures

The club would like to thank John Moy from JJM Utilities LTD for sponsoring new training gear for the senior ladies.

Urris

Junior A Championship: Our Senior men began their championship campaign last Saturday night with an away trip to Pettigo. After a low scoring and frustrating first half the players put in a good second half display to run out winners by 1-9 to 0-7.

Round two this weekend (Saturday) with Urris home to Convoy at 7pm. Support most welcome.

Ladies Football: Our ladies continued on their winning ways in the Junior B championship on Sunday morning, the girls were much too strong for the visitors Kilcar. Final score Urris 4-13 Kilcar 0-1.

Win a house in Dublin: Tickets now back on sale for the Donegal GAA win a house in Dublin. The club has a number of tickets to sell, if interested in purchasing a ticket please contact John Friel on 0860523550. The draw is in December and costs €100 a ticket.

Cill Chartha

Our seniors defeated Termon by 4-21 to 0-07 in senior championship opener on Saturday, they are away to St Eunans in the second group game this Friday, throw in is 7:30pm and it is live on TG4.

Ladies: Our ladies were defeated by a very good Urris side on Sunday morning in their final group match of the championship. Well done to the under 14s girls who had a good win over Naomh Ultan on Wednesday evening.

Underage: It was a mixed opening round for our underage sides on Tuesday the under 14s were defeated by Naomh Columba while on Wednesday our minors defeated Naomh Columba. On Saturday the first match of the under 12 regional league takes place in Towney where Killybegs are the visitors.

Drive in Bingo: Congratulations to our Jackpot winner Oliver Boyle, Glencolmcille on winning the €10,000 prize on Sunday evening! Other winners at this week’s drive in Bingo in Towney were: €110 Ryan Jones €80 Fiona Boyle €70 Mairead Gallagher, Stephen McShane, Brid Boyle, Catherine Deane, M O’Donnell, Mary T Byrne and Ann Marie Jones. Our next drive in bingo is this Sunday at the earlier time of 5pm with the jackpot at €5,200 on 45 numbers.

Club Lotto: Is iad uimhreacha Lotto ná seachtaine seo nó: 1, 18, 19 and 24. Congratulations to the winners of the ticket for the Win a House in Dublin draw: Fiadh and Dylan Doherty, Rolagh. Béidh €2,200 i bPóta Óir na seachtaine seo chugainn.

Condolences: We would like to pass on our condolences the family of PJ McFadden, Dunfanaghy, PJ was a member of the 1979 Division One winning Cill Chartha team and condolences also to the McHugh family on the passing of Paddy McHugh, Killybegs (formally of Bavin). Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Killybegs

Fixtures: Division 1 Championship Rd 2 Senior Men: Away v Gaoth Dobhair, Saturday 8th August 2:00pm

Senior Ladies Junior A Championship: Home v Downings, Sunday 9th August 10:30am

U12 Boys: Away v Kilcar, Saturday 8th 11:00am

Results: Senior Men Killybegs 1-06 Glenfin 1-12

Ladies: Naomh Columba 1-12 Killybegs 3-07

U14 Boys: Four Masters B 1-05 Killybegs 6-16

Minor Boys: Naomh Ultan 3-09 Killybegs 2-09

U14 girls were defeated by Ardara B

Kilotto numbers 5,9,12, 26. No Winner. Next week Jackpot @ €1050.00. 2 match 3 winning €15.00 each Eamon Curran & Rita Nolan.

Naomh Columba

Lotto 29 July 2020 €5100. Uimhreacha 10-25-26-28. Duaiseanna Aitheantais: €50 Bernie Byrne - Marian Ave; €30 Claire Byrne - Creeveen; €20 Fionnuala Cannon - Cappagh Teelin; €20 Ann Byrne - Cappagh Teelin; €20 Clara O’Gara and Connall Mcbreaty - Glen. Lotto na seachaine seo chugainn 5 August 2020 €5200

Fixtures - Senior Men - away in the 2nd leg of championship next Saturday 8th at 4:30pm

The ladies are away to Glenswilly next Sunday the 9th of August at 10:30am

Minor Boys away to Killybegs Wednesday the 12th of August , time tbc

U14 boys home to Killybegs Tuesday the 11th of August at 6:15pm

Senior men had a good win over Naomh Brid at the weekend in their first championship encounter.

Senior ladies lost out narrowly to Killybegs

Minor girls had a great win over Robert Emmets

Minor boys lost out in a close game to Kilcar last Wednesday in Towney

U14 boys had a comprehensive win over Kilcar last Tuesday evening

First outdoor bingo was a great success last Monday at the Pairc na nGael grounds

10 Week Draw starting on the August the 27th. Sellers will be out in the coming weeks

Well done to our ladies team and also Killybegs ladies team who went pink for Livie In their championship match last Sunday, they raised €1032 In total, thanks to everyone who donated

St. Michael’s

Championship: The Seniors recorded a good victory over old rivals Glenswilly on Friday evening at the Bridge in the Senior Championship. The final score was St. Michael’s 3-5 Glenswilly 0-5.

The Reserves travelled to Glenswilly on Sunday last and lost out by the narrowest of margins losing on a scoreline of Glenswilly 1-8 St. Michael’s 1-9. The St Michaels Team and Scorers were: Conan Brennan, Mikey Harkin, Aiden McFadden, Dan Ferry, Liam Kelly, Chris McElhinney, Chris Durning, Eoghan Kelly0-2, Ciaran McGinley 0-2, Hugh O’Donnell, Odhrán McFadden 0-3, Darragh McCarry, Andrew Kelly 0-1, Daniel Doak, Paul Baird, Lorcan McFadden, Eddie Patterson, Thomas O’Donnell and Dean Fleming.

Mini Lotto: There was no Jackpot winner in the St. Michael’s Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The Numbers drawn were: 2,4,6,11,13,18. There were 4 Match 5 Winners, Karen Brennan, Cois Locha, Creeslough, Edel Quigley, Winifred McIntyre, Derryherriff, Creeslough and Mary Langan, Gortnalake, Creeslough who won €25 each. This week’s Jackpot will be €7400.

Car Bingo: The €100 at the St. Michael’s Car Drive in Bingo at the Bridge on Sunday last was won by Vincent Greer Dunfanaghy. The first €75 was shared by Teresa McGeady Derryconner Gortahork and George Sweeney Magheramena Dunfanaghy, The Second €75 was won by Sally Langan Derryreel.

St. Michael's Car Bingo will continue each Sunday evening at 7pm at The Bridge Dunfanaghy for the foreseeable future.

Donegal House Draw: The Donegal House Draw Tickets will be going on sale again shortly all clubs will receive a number of tickets to sell. we would appreciate if any St Micheal supporters would buy a paper ticket directly from Suzi Roarty, Treasurer, 0872849214. Liam McElhinney, Chairman, 0868611097, Ann Marie Kelly, Secretary, 0879454107 or Moses Alcorn, PRO, 0868832129 as all tickets sold by the club will benefit the club.

Minor Board Fixtures this week are as follows:

Thursday 6th August: Under 10’s: Termon V St. Michael’s at The Burn Road.

Aodh Ruadh

Aodh Ruadh got their intermediate championship campaign off to the perfect start with a six point victory in a wet Father Tierney Park on Saturday evening defeating Burt 0-11 to 0-5. Aodh Ruadh now face Naomh Bríd in Ballintra this Sunday at 3pm. We have a full match report and pictures from the game live now on aodhruadh.org.

The minors made it two wins from two for Ballyshannon sides travelling to Bundoran last week when they defeated the Gaelic Park men on Wednesday evening. Bundoran won the final quarter, hitting 1-2, but the final say went to Peter Boyle's men, with Kyle Murray slotting home to put the seal on a 1-8 to 9-13 victory. This was a very complete performance from the Ernesiders, with the forward division and midfield in exceptional form. Matt Gillespie, Marty McGarrigle, Mark McGlynn and Harry Howarth gave an exhibition. Further back Kyle Murray didn't allow Bundoran any opportunity to hit their stride, while Eugene Doherty was a tiger at full back, until forced to exit the fray after sustaining a heavy hit as he went for the ball. We wish Eugene the best for a full and speedy recovery.

Under 16 training continues on Wednesdays and Mondays at 4.30pm in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh.

It was the under 14s who got a good week for our underage footballers off the mark with a 3-6 to 6-9 win over Bundoran last Tuesday. Training continues on Saturdays from 4pm to 5.30pm.

The under 12s got their season up and running in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh on Saturday morning against Bundoran. Stephen Ward had a panel of 28 to select from, and with the game being played in three thirds, every player got a good amount of game time. The under 12 season is being played in Go Games format so results aren't recorded, but it was a very positive outing for the Ballyshannon lads. Training continues on Tuesday evening at 7pm. The team are on their travels this Saturday when they take on Saint Naul's at 11am in Mountcharles.

U-10s: The next fixture is away to Saint Mary's, Sligo this Saturday with the action getting going at 10am. Under 10 training continues every Tuesday and Thursday at 5.45pm.

Under 8 training continues as normal this Friday from 6.15pm to 7.15pm.

Also on Friday the under 6s will be training on the top field in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh at 6pm.

Ladies: The senior championship match against Carndonagh and the under 14 league match against Gaoth Dobhair on Sunday were both postponed at late notice.

The minor ladies sank to defeat against Saint Naul's in Father Tierney Park last Tuesday. The visitors were 1-5 to 4-9 victors. Best for Aodh Ruadh was keeper Bridín Maguire who thwarted a number of dangerous chances for the visitors. Síofra Hughes and Ciara Caldwell also tried their best in an overworked defence. Caoimhe Keon gave everything in midfield, while up front Grainne Maguire won a lot of ball and took some good scores.

Under 12 training continues on Tuesdays at 7pm at the top field in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh.

The under 10 ladies train on Wednesdays at 7pm at the top field in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh. The under 8 ladies train on Wednesdays at 6pm at the top field in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh.

We ask all players, parents, guardians and mentors to ensure they have updated their return to play questionnaires prior to each session and match.

Hurling: The seniors had their first win of the Junior Championship on Bank Holiday Monday away to Letterkenny Gaels. T They will need a much improved performance against Four Masters in Father Tierney Park on Friday evening if they are to get their second win of the season. Throw in for that game is 7.30pm

Our under 14s and minors were in action last Thursday. The minors were at home to Saint Eunan's. We fielded 14 players who put in a battling performance. We were nine points down early in the game, but credit to the lads they never gave up. It was a high scoring game with the Eunan's lads winning 3-18 to 2-13. We play Burt this Thursday.

The under 14s travelled to Ballybofey to take on MacCumhaill's. This was another close affair and our young squad put in a great performance. Goals proved the difference and the home team ran out winners 3-3 to 0-8. The lads are at home to Setanta this Thursday.

Condolences: The club extends sincere condolences to the McGovern family on the passing of Paul McGovern, Bunhovil, Bundoran. Paul played football for Aodh Ruadh before emigrating to the US. Laid to rest in Saint Mary’s Cemetery, Cashelard on Monday, he is deeply regretted by his wife Diolinda and daughter Elli. Sadly missed by his parents Pat and Anne McGovern, sister Kelly, brothers Philip and Patrick and extended family and friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal.

Golf Classic: The club are hosting a Golf Classic in Bundoran Golf Club on Friday, 28th August. Places can be booked through the golf club on 071-9841302, or on the Aodh Ruadh Klubfunder page. To obtain a tee sponsorship contact William on 087-2799855.

Lotto: There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €3,300. The winning numbers drawn were 4, 6, 8, 9, 11 and 18. The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: Ladies.

Gaeil Fhánada

Lotto Results 02/08/2020. Numbers: 6, 7, 13, 18, 24. No jackpot winner. €100 Winner: Denis Doohan, Cloughaneely. Next Week’s Jackpot: €2400. Draw will take place live on Facebook every Sunday.

UPCOMING FIXTURES - Senior Ladies Intermediate Championship, Gaeil Fhánada v Four Masters, Sunday, 9th August 10:30, Páirc Uí Shiadhail

Senior Men, Intermediate Championship, Burt v Gaeil

U-14 Girls, League Division 1, Gaeil Fhánada v Ardara, Sunday, 9th August 7pm, Páirc Uí Shiadhail

Reserves - Regional League, Division 2 Section C, Letterkenny Gaels v Gaeil Fhánada, Tuesday, 11th August 7:30. Venue: Letterkenny Gaels

Parish League: Our Parish League for u6, u8, u10, u12’s kicks off this Friday evening at 6pm in Portsalon. It’s always one of the highlights of the club year, and will run from 6-7 each Friday for the next four weeks. There’s still time to get your child involved, contact Shaun Mc Elwaine on 0863778780 to get sorted.

Cloich Cheann Fhaola 2:12 Gaeil Fhánada 1:12. The lads delivered the performance, but the performance didn’t deliver the result in Portsalon on Friday evening as Cloich Cheann Fhaola got over the line to gain two valuable points in the first Round Intermediate Championship game in what must be said was a great game of football.

Ladies finish strong to defeat Ardara: Gaeil Fhánada 4:11, Ard a Ratha 0:09. Next up is another home fixture against Four Masters next Sunday.

We send on our best wishes to Ardara player Sarah Harkin, who sustained a leg injury. Clare Friel (2:01), Méabh Duffy, Hannah Shiels, Caitlin Heraghty, Maggie Friel, Niamh Mc Devitt, Siobhán Sweeney (0:03), Orla Mc Gonigle, Eimear Sweeney, Mairead Coll (0:02), Lauren Carr (0:02), Miriam Murphy (0:02), Eibhlín Shiels, Eimear Gibbons, Aisling Mc Devitt (2:01). Aisling Howe for Eibhlin Shiels, Dearbhla Mc Devitt for Caitlin Heraghty, Aoife Gibbons for Mairead Coll, Emma Friel for Eimear Gibbons.

Reserves: Naomh Muire 1:11 Gaeil Fhánada 1:11: Next up is Red Hughs at home next week. Shaun Friel, Seamus Coyle, Pauric Clinton, Eamonn Coll, Matthew Gallagher, Aidan Heraghty, Paul Coyle (0:01), Brandon Mc Clafferty (0:02), Patsy Friel (0:01), Joshua Mc Ateer (1:01), Jonny Friel (0:04), James Kerr (0:01), Seán Friel, Thomas Mc Conigley, Cathal Martin (0:01). Conor Mc Conigley for Seán Friel.

Minors Girls : Gaeil Fhánada 6:05 Gaoth Dobhair 2:06. Our minor girls made the long trip down to Gaoth Dobhair with a panel of 13. Injuries and holidays had hampered the panel prior to the game, but the girls who travelled put in a hell of a performance over the hour. Maria Doherty, Caitlin Heraghty, Marie Kerr, Emma Friel, Dearbhla McDevitt, Muireann Ní Mhathúna, Eimear Sweeney (3:01), Aoife Gibbons (0:01), Eibhlin Shiels (0:01), Isuelt Ní Mhathúna (2:01), Olivia Friel (0:01), Jessica Coll (1:00), Meabh McAteer.

Realt na Mara, Bundoran

Bunotto Results - There was no winner of this weeks Realt na Mara Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 6 8 14 15 20. The 3 x €50 winners were Jamie Brennan, Bundoran; Andy Curran, Castlefin; Ben Laverty, Ballybofey. Next week's jackpot will be €5300.

Our Seniors were defeated by St Eunans in the first game of this years Championship on Friday night.The Letterkenny men led throughout and despite an improved second half performance the visitors ran out comfortable winners on a 0-15 to 1-05 scoreline. The lads will hope to get back on track when they travel to the Burn Road on Saturday next to play Termon in their second match of their Championship campaign. Throw in is 4pm.

The Reserves defeated Glenfin 2-16 to 2-11 in the Regional league at home in Gaelic Park on Monday evening.

Underage - U6 Training is on Wednesday at 6pm

U8 Training is on Thursday at 6pm.

U10 Training is on Wednesday from 6pm to 7.15pm.

The U12s travelled to Aodh Ruadh last week and enjoyed a very productive evening of football. The lads have a challenge match this Wednesday in Gaelic Park at 7pm against neighbours Melvin Gaels and then play Four Masters in the league on Friday night.

The U14s put up a spirited display against Aodh Ruadh in their league encounter last week. This week they played Glenfin in a challenge match on Mon in Gaelic Park at 4pm.

The minors were defeated by Aodh Ruadh in the Regional league last week.

Ladies - The U14s produced a battling performance on Saturday morning but came up short against St Nauls. Training continues for all teams on Thursday Aug 6th at 7.30pm. Please reconfirm the health Questionnaires before attending.

Sympathy: The members of CLG Realt na Mara would like to express our deepest sympathy to former Bord na nOg Secretary Kelly McGovern and the extended members of the McGovern family on the very sad and untimely passing of Paul. Ar dheis Dè go raibh a anam.

Thanks: Thanks to all the club volunteers who helped out with last Fridays Championship fixture. A special word of thanks to Shane Smyth and Ryan Walsh for their help in providing the live stream on our Facebook page and to Cormac McGurren for providing his services to facilitate the broadcast.

Best of luck to all our club members and children of the parish who celebrate their Confirmation next Saturday May they and their families enjoy their special day

Co Board House Draw: Any person wishing to purchase a ticket for the Co Board house Draw can get one from club Chairman Brian McEniff.

Cloich Cheann Fhaola

Intermediate A Championship: Well done to our seniors who won their first round of the intermediate championship against Fanad. Final Score 2-12 to 1-12. Their 2nd round game will be at home against Naomh Columba at 4:30 pm on Saturday August 8th.

Comhghairdeas le Uachtarán CLG Chloich Cheann Fhaola, an tAthair Seán Ó Gallchóir as an ochtú eagrán de Leabhar na dTorthaí - The Book of Donegal GAA Facts a fhoilsiú an tseachtain seo. Tá obair mhór i gceist le leabhar mar seo a chuir le chéile agus is seoid luachmhara iad leabhair an tAthair Seán dúinn uilig i saol an CLG. Thig leabhar a cheannacht ach glaoch a chur ar 086 156 7503 nó teachtaireacht a chuir chuig an leathanach seo.

Club Lotto update: Mar is eol daoibh, cuireadh an lotto ar ceal le cúpla mí mar gheall ar Covid. Tá súil againn tú a chur leis an lotto arís i mí Lúnasa. Má cheannaigh tú ticéid an tseachtain ar cuireadh an lotto ar ceal beidh tú san áireamh sa chéad tarraingt eile agus tá an rud céanna leo siúd a cheannaigh ticéid ar líne, cuirfear san áireamh sibh. Ní chaillfidh duine ar bith airgead. Beidh níos mó eolais againn faoin lotto féin níos gaire den am! Tá muid buíoch d'achan nduine as a bheith chomh tuisceanach agus as an comhoibriú ag an am seo.

Comhghairdeas leis an fhoireann faoi 14 a raibh bua Maith acu in eadan An Tearmann.

Letterkenny Gaels

The senior footballers finished level against Downings in their opening game of the Junior Championship at Páirc na nGael on Saturday evening. A late Sean McDonagh goal sealed the draw. The lads are free this weekend.

The reserve footballers had a good victory over Red Hughs last Tuesday evening. This week they are at home to Fanad Gaels.

The adult hurlers were defeated by an experienced Aodh Ruadh side at the Glebe on Monday afternoon last in the Junior Hurling Championship. The team are improving with each passing week. They have one remaining game in the championship against Carndonagh.

The minor girls travelled to Malin for their second league championship game of the season on Bank holiday Monday. The girls put in an impressive performance but it was the home team who took the spoils. Next week the girls travel to the Rosses to take on Dungloe in the all county semi final.

The U-14 boys opened their season brightly with a solid victory over neighbours Milford. This week they are at home to Fanad Gaels.

We have introduced a great option for online Club Lotto - you can now play 3 lines per week with a €5 entry. Draw every Monday evening. You can play direct through the Clubforce the App.

Having had to defer the big fundraiser Win Your House In Dublin due to the Covid-19 pandemic the county board have now restarted their campaign. Tickets can be bought from Letterkenny Gaels GAA. If you are interested in purchasing one please contact Jim on (086) 227 1435 or Sean on (085) 246 1101

St Nauls

Our Senior Ladies travelled to neighbours Four Masters last Friday in the Intermediate Championship, and came away with a 1-18 to 1-03 win. Next outing is on Sunday 9th August with another away game to Carndonagh.

Minors: An all round great team performance from our Minor girls in their Division 1A County Championship last Tuesday in Ballyshannon, running out comfortable winners on a scoreline of 4-9 to 1-4. They are at home for their next game against Killybegs on Tuesday 4th August at 6.00pm.

U14s: A determined display of football from our U14s on Saturday morning in Bundoran where they defeated the hosts by 6-6 to 3-6. Next up is the county semi-final in Mountcharles on Saturday 8th August.

Underage: Our U14 took an unfortunate heavy defeat against Naomh Brid last Tuesday. Despite a valiant effort Our minors were Unfortunate to loose to the Four Masters onWednesday evening.

our u12s playing Aodh Rua at home Saturday morning.

Seniors: Tuesday evening saw our reserves face Ardara in a exciting and close game. Nauls took victory that evening with a close score of 13 points to Ardara with a score of 1-9.

Sunday saw our seniors play their first senior Championship game since 2012 facing Dungloe. In a tough and competitive battle Victory was won by a last minute point from John Rose, the final score 1-14 to 1-13. We now play Glenfin on Saturday evening at 6 pm in Glenfin.

Slotto: Slotto Results for 2nd August. No Jackpot Winner. Numbers drawn: 5, 1, 6, 4, 3, 2, 7. Consolation prize goes to Michael Mullen, London. Next week’s jackpot will be €3870.