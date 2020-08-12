BRIAN MCENIFF COLUMN: Top six will be clear by next weekend

It was a great weekend for football; great weather and great pitches. I got to see three matches all told. Firstly the game on Friday night in O'Donnell Park. Kilcar had a massive first half with Ciaran McGinley dominant around the middle with the McHughs and Patrick McBrearty sharp. He got some great scores but he was also well marshalled by the St Eunan's full-back Conor Morrison.

They were six up at half-time and got the first point of the second half and it looked bleak for Eunan's. But then they began to dominate in the middle third. They got a lucky goal and could have pushed on for the win. But Niall O'Donnell got himself sent off for kicking the ball away. After that I felt both teams were happy enough to play out for the draw.

It wasn't a great game. There was a fair bit of defensive football. Eunan's are a young side and didn't get same latitute as against Bundoran. Kilcar can play defensive enough and then they break. They were unfortunate with the McClean sending off and Eoin McHugh is a big loss. They are still quite a force and physically stronger than last year. They are not as easy to toss around.

I was in Termon on Saturday and a young Termon team gave Bundoran their fill of it. Jamie Brennan had a penalty saved and then Termon were gifted a goal. But goals from Jamie and a screamer from Paul Brennan and the lead was out to eight points. But Termon came back and Enda McCormick was very effective

I would have to complement Termon, the pitch was outstanding. I believe they have got a Klondike of money. I also met Tommy Ryan, home from London and I hadn't seen him for a while.

Then I was in Ballintra on Sunday for Naomh Brid v Aodh Ruadh and I really enjoyed this. Aodh Ruadh are a good side and should be in Division One and the senior championship. They are playing with a bit of a swagger and are playing for each other.

To be fair to Naomh Brid, they hit 2-1 in the last 15 minutes to make a match of it and they battled and battled. Again a very fine pitch and also the three referees have to be complemented.

In the other games at the weekend, there were further big wins for Naomh Conaill and Gaoth Dobhair, but the real championship will start at the quarter-final stage.

Then the draw for round three was made on Sunday evening and the big game will see MacCumhaills host Glenfin. That is a game I would like to see as I always enjoy local derbies as they have great atmosphere.

Bundoran v Milford: Won't be easy. Milford ran St Michael's to a goal. Gary Clancy made a difference for Bundoran but is still a little ring rusty. He will be better by next day.

Killybegs v St Eunans: If they have Hugh Mcfadden back they might give them a game, but I feel there is a disparity.

Kilcar v Glenswilly: Glenswilly will have to be winning games and Murphy will need to be at his best. I fancy Kilcar to have too much

Four Masters v Dungloe : Both sides have to pull out all stops to survive. On the law of average I would have to go with Dungloe

St Nauls v Gaoth Dobhair: Tough task for St Nauls. Gaoth Dobhair have too much strength at moment.

N Conaill v Termon: Naomh Conall will be odds on. It is a nice young Termon team and fair play to management to blood them. But then Johnny McCafferty came on at 41 at weekend.

St Michaels v Ardara: You would have to fancy St Michael's. Colm Anthony is 37 this year but still knows how to score.

I would feel we will have six of the eight quarter finalists after next weekend - Kilcar, Eunans, Gaoth Dobhair, Naomh Conaill, St Michaels and either MacCumhaills/Glenfin. If Bundorarn can get win they would put themselves in good position.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Peter Campbell