DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL . . . All the news from GAA clubs around the county

Cill Chartha

Our seniors beat Glenswilly 4-24 to 1-10 in round three of the championship on Sunday afternoon they travel to Glenfin in their final group match this Sunday at 3pm. Reserves defeated St Nauls 1-16 to 1-05 in the Regional League on Tuesday, they visit Dungloe this Tuesday in their third match of the campaign. Thanks to Martin Donnelly (Gaelic Amber) for sponsoring the new senior team kits for this year’s championship campaign.

Old Club Gear Sale: We are selling old club jerseys at the Tea Rooms (10-3pm Monday to Thursday and 10-1 Friday). The jerseys have been selling fast and are a bargain at only €10 each!

Ladies: Best of luck to our under 14s girls who play St Michaels in the league final this weekend. Our ladies despite a number of injuries and players unenviable made the long trip to Malin on Sunday morning for their championship match but were defeated by the hosts.

Underage: Our minors defeated Naomh Ultan on Wednesday in the league. Our under 14s were defeated by Four Masters. The under 12s had a good win in Towney against Naomh Ultan, they face Four Masters next Saturday morning at home.

Michael Murphy Sports Cash for Clubs: Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure are running a cash for clubs loyalty scheme, every time you make a purchase with them nominate “Kilcar GAA” to generate points to benefit our club. Thank you to all who have already nominated our club.

Drive in Bingo: Winners at this week’s drive in Bingo in Towney were: €140 Kathleen Keeney €105 Eimer McGinley €80 Georgina Cunnea €75 Yvonne O’Donnell, John Meehan €70 Maire McLaughlin, Mairead Gallagher, Margaret McGinley, John McGlanachy and Rosaleen Gallagher. Our next drive in bingo is again on this Saturday at 5pm with the jackpot at €5,700 on 45 numbers, €10 per book. Gates open at 4pm and we advise people to arrive early and to follow the directions of the stewards and also to follow HSE guidelines.

Club Lotto: Is iad uimhreacha Lotto ná seachtaine seo nó: 4, 8, 17 agus 23. Congratulations to the winner of the ticket for the Win a House in Dublin draw: John Meehan, Donegal Town. Béidh €2,400 i bPóta Óir na seachtaine seo chugainn.

Eamonn Browne: We would like to pass on our condolences the family and friends of Eamonn Browne, Ballymoon. Eamonn played for the club in the 50s and 60s and was a former club president. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.

Malin

Our senior footballers were on their travels on Sunday in their third match in the Intermediate championship but came away from Killygordon empty handed, as the home side recorded a 1-14 to 0-10 win. Up next for our boys is a home clash with N. Muire.

Our ladies had an excellent home win in the quarter finals of the junior championship when defeating Kilcar in Connolly Park at the weekend. They will do battle with Red Hughs this coming weekend for a place in the final.

Underage Football: Pride of place this week goes to our Under14 girls who were crowned Division 5 county champions in Glenfin on Saturday when they defeated N.Brid/Pettigo in the final on a scoreline of 6-10 to 5-5. Congratulations to the girls, manager Denise McCarron and her back room team on being the first Malin side to collect silverware this season.

The Minor Ladies squad will also have a county final to prepare for after overcoming a spirited St Michaels side last weekend in Connolly Park. s.

Lotto: Congratulations to Suzie and Rory Lafferty who scooped this week’s lotto jackpot of €850. Sequence drawn was 2-7-5-3-6-4-1. Next weeks lotto jackpot is €500

Honk Your Horn Bingo continues in Connolly Park on Sunday evening.

St Mary’s, Convoy

Wins for both our senior teams on Sunday. Senior ladies won away to N. Muire. Senior Men beat Pettigo at home in Championship action

We also had our winners of the Club side of the National draw which had been delayed due to Covid

A total of €1,000 in prizes with Grace Doherty, Convoy; Michael McBrearty, St Johnson and Maria Sweeney, Drumkeen each winning €100. Jordan Gallagher Convoy won €200 and the top prize of €500 went to Daniel Cannon, Stralongford, Drumkeen

Urris

50/50 Draw: Club Iorras 50/50 winners for August: €1,000 Maria and Patrick Doherty, Glebe; €500 Kathleen Doherty (Lackin), Magheramore: €100 by 5: Michelle Hands Kearney, Letter; Kieran Friel, Dunaff; Neil and John Doherty, Chapel Glen; Eileen and Martin Gallagher, Urrismana and Michael O'Donnell, Leenan.

Senior Men: Our senior men were on the road to Muff in the third round of the Junior A Championship on Sunday. In a match in which they led from start till finish they won on a score line of 3-14 to Naomh Padraig 2-7. Sunday coming is the final round of the championship with Carndonagh the visitors to Straid at 4.30pm.

Ladies Football: Our Ladies had a bye last weekend at the quarter final stage of the Junior B championship. They are at home to Sean Mac Cumhaills on Sunday next in the semi-final of the competition. Throw in at 10.30am.

Underage: Underage matches in Straid this week; Friday U-14 boys home to Moville at 6.30pm and on Saturday U-12 girls home to Moville at 11am.

Win a house in Dublin: The club has a number of tickets to sell for the Donegal GAA win a house in Dublin plus the other prizes on offer, if interested in purchasing a ticket please contact John Friel on 0860523550. The draw is in December and costs €100 a ticket.

Termon

Lotto results 14-8-20. Numbers drawn 9,22,25,28. Jackpot €9350. No winner. Match 3 (3 winners €30 each) Brendan Gallagher, Termon; Winifred Blaney c/o Bingo; Greta McMullan c/o Bingo.

Open draw winners(€10 each) Paul McDaid, Kilmacrennan; Freida Gallagher, Termon. Next Weeks Jackpot €9,400

Club 300 returned on Friday night, with the first draw for year two taking place. A huge thank you to all who purchased a ticket and to all our sellers a organising committee on another fantastic achievement, well done all and good luck to everyone in the draw.

The winners for August were: 1st prize €1,000 - Denis Sheridan, Leiter, Kilmacrennan; 2nd prize €500 - Danielle Friel, Falcaragh/London; 3rd prize €300 - Grace McElwaine, Doon, Termon; 4th prize €200 - Seamus Mcrory, New Line road, Letterkenny.

Thank you for supporting our club, next draw will be on September 11th.

Our drive-in bingo continues to be a great success, Friday nights at 7pm behind the Craobhinn.

Expressions of interest are now being sought for the position of Ladies junior team manager, for the 2021 season. Please contact ladies board chairman Adrian Mcgettigan on 086 8194870 for further information.

Position has become available on the RSS Scheme at CLG An Tearmainn. For further details, please submit a CV to Christopher Mac Suibhne (RSS Supervisor) before 4.00pm Friday 28 August to the following email address: c.macsuibhne@udaras.ie or Contact Christopher on 0872920751.

The senior men travelled to Davy Brennan Memorial park on Friday evening last to take on Naomh Conaill but found it a difficult game. Final score N.Conaill 6:18 Termon 0:08. Termon host St Naul’s next Sunday at the Burn Road in round 4 of the championship. Throw in 3pm.

The senior ladies hosted Glenfin at the Burn road on Sunday morning last in a fast paced game, Termon took control early on courtesy of Geraldine McLaughlin. Final score was: Termon 2:14 Glenfin 1:04. Scorers on the day were Evelyn McGinley 0-1, Bridget Gallagher 0-3 1f, Roisin Friel 0-1, Geraldine McLaughlin 1-9 3f, Ciara Mcgarvey 1-0. The ladies host Naomh Conaill next Sunday at the Burn Road at 10:30am in the championship semi finals.

Training continues for U12 girls each Thursday at 5:30pm contact Caroline on (087) 946 7815, new players always welcome.

Our under 8 & 10 girls train each Saturday morning at the Burn road training pitch at 11:20am please contact Joe (U8s) on (086) 406 0633 or Lisa (U10s) on (086) 352 7015 for any information, new girls always welcome to come along and join in the fun.

Our under 6’s are out having fun and games each Saturday morning at 10am in the Community astro in Kilmacrennan, for any enquires please contact Anthony (086) 367 2353 or Johnny (086) 604 4486. New boys and girls always welcome.

Under 8 boys train each Saturday morning at the Burn road training pitch at 10am contact Fergal (086) 825 1400 for any information. With some challenge games scheduled, keep an eye out to on the Facebook page for regular updates.

Under 10 boys are guided by Daireann on a Saturday morning also at the Burn road at 9:45am contact 087 220 2073.

Under 12 boys training on Monday evening from 6pm, contact Jim 087 853 7291 or Liam 086 811 7900.

Under 14 boys have an away game this week to neighbours St Eunans on Monday evening at 6:30pm.

Contact James 086 816 6153 or Paddy 086 320 4824. Training continues on a Friday evening at 7pm at the Burn road.

U16 boys have a challenge match scheduled for Friday evening next, again see Facebook for updates. Contact Hugh (087) 689 1967 or Paddy 087 217 5234 for further details.

Congratulations to Thomas, Roisin, Chloe and Mary who took part in the young whistlers course on Thursday last.

Cloughaneely

Intermediate A Championship: Our seniors came from 6 points down to beat Aodh Ruadh 3-12, 3-10 on Sunday afternoon in a thrilling secondhalf display. They have now secured their place in the quarter finals however a successful day out against Naomh Bríd (at home, Saturday 22nd, 6:30 pm) will secure us a home advantage for the quarter final.

The Book of Donegal GAA Facts: Thig leabhar a cheannacht ach glaoch a chur ar 086 156 7503 nó teachtaireacht a chuir chuig an leathanach Facebook.

We have some of Fr Séan’s books – Leabhar na dTorthaí- The Book of Donegal GAA Facts- for sale at the club. To order please call/text 086-1567503 or message us on the club Facebook page!

Club Lotto: As you are aware the lotto draw was suspended this past number of months due to Covid. We are delighted to announce that our next draw will now take place on Wednesday, August 19th. Our Jackpot stands at €5,650!

Comhghairdeas leis na páistí a rinne a gCéad Chomaoineach ag an deireadh sechtaine ar an Fhalcarrach. Tá súil againn uilig sa club go raibh lá deas agaibh!

100 Club- August: This months winners were: €500 John Joe McGeever; €100 Paul Sweeney, Michael McFadden, Kathleen & Hughie McCready, Paddy Joe Doohan, Kevin Mulhern

This weeks fixtures: Any changes to fixtures will be posted on the facebook page throughout the week.

Friday 21st: U-12s home to St Michael’s 7 pm

Saturday 22nd: U-10s home to St Michael’s, 11 am

Seniors, Intermediate Championship, at home to Naomh Brid, 6.30 pm

Naomh Conaill

There was no winner of last weeks lotto.The numbers drawn were 7,14,23,25.Two prizes of €50 went to Nora Phil Gallagher, Glen Road and John Boyce, Mullinaminna. The €25 online prize winner was Mary Ita Boyle, Glen Road. Next week’s lotto jackpot will be €5,900. Once again, thanks to the Highlands Hotel for the use of their ballroom for the draw.

Naomh Conaill Club 200. We have just completed last year’s 12 draws and a big thank you to everybody who participated. Also congratulations if you were one of our 72 winners during the year.

We are now collecting names for the coming year. If you were in the draw last year simply contact your seller. The cost of entry will be the same this year as it was last year. €10 per month or €100 if you pay in one installment. (Option to pay €50 × 2 if you wish)

If you were not involved in the draw but would like to enter, just contact any club member.

We are hoping to have our first monthly draw in early September so get your entries in as soon as possible

The seniors are away to Glenswilly this Sunday at 3pm in the 4th game of the championship. They are already guaranteed a quarter final spot but a victory on Sunday will seal a top 4 position.

The reserves are away to Kilcar in the Southern Regional league next Tuesday at 7pm

Our U14s play Ardara at home next Tuesday at 6.15pm.

The minors also have a home game next Wednesday at 7pm against Naomh Mhuire

Congratulations to our U14 girls who beat St Eunans in the Div 2 plate final last Saturday

Four Masters

Club Lotto: There was no winner of last week’s Lotto Jackpot. The winners of the €50 Doms Pier 1 Meal Vouchers are Bernie Gallagher, Clogher Barnesmore & Mary & Jim Canavan, Leghowney - Next weeks Jackpot €600

Senior Football Championship: Four Masters notched an important win in their championship game v Dungloe on Saturday afternoon in Tir Conaill Park. Next up for the lads is a tough away game against Milford on Sunday.

Minor Ladies: Four Masters Minor girls travelled to Milford on Tuesday night for the county semi-final. Milford were favourites but the final score of 4-19 to 2-7 does not reflect the effort of the Four Masters girls.

This is the end of the short lived minor campaign but a lot of these girls still have u16 football to contest and the older players can join the seniors who still are in competition. The management would like to thank the players for their outstanding attendance at training and commitment to improving their skill level and fitness.

Under 14 Girls: Hard luck to our U14 team who put up a valiant performance today at County Headquarters in Ballybofey but were narrowly beaten by 4 points by MacCumhaill’s.

Under 14 Boys: Our U14 boys played their second league game of the season against St.Nauls in Mountcharles and came out on top in a one sided affair.

Well done to our U14 B team who earned a well deserved over a very young and spirited Kilcar team. These lads are working very hard on their game at training and it was great to see some of that coming through in this game. Well done to a very spirited Kilcar team who never gave up and played through to the final whistle. Four Masters 10.08, Kilcar 2.11

Win Your House in Dublin: Four Masters would like to encourage our club community to support the county board fund raising event in aid of the Centre of Excellence development in Convoy. In addition to supporting the county project, each ticket sold by the club will generate a commission of €20 for the Four Masters Club itself. Purchase a hard copy ticket now from Sean Dunnion, Paul Timoney, Barry Monaghan, Damien Dunnion or Pauric Harvey and you will earn your Club a €20.00 commission on each sale.

Forthcoming FixturesMichael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Football Championship Sun, 23 Aug, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V Four Masters 15:00

SRB regional league U12 South Sat, 22 Aug, Venue: Pettigo, (Round: Round 4), Pettigo V Four Masters 11:00

SRB Regional League U14 South Tue, 25 Aug, Venue: Four Masters, (Round: 5), Four Masters V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 18:15

Killybegs

"Dander for Danny": It would be great if our club members andwider community could support this event on Sunday 30th August. Danny is the son of our local butcher Johnny McLoone & his wife Geraldine. We would especially like to wish Danny & family all the best on his road to recovery. Donations can be made on the day or via paypal- walkfordanny@gmail.com.

Please check out the facebook page “ Dander for Danny” for further information.

Donegal County Board are currently selling a fundraising "House Draw" for assistance in building their new "Donegal GAA Centre" in Convoy. All Donegal GAA Clubs are assisting in the venture and tickets can be obtained by contacting John "Baker" Boyle 0878328259 or online at https://winyourhouseindublin.com/

Fixtures: Division 1 Championship Rd 4, Senior Men, Away v Dungloe, Sunday 23rd August 3:00pm

Senior Ladies Junior A Championship Semi Final: Home v TBC. Sunday 23rd August 10:30am

U12 Boys: Away v Naomh Ultan, Saturday 22nd 11:00am

U12 Girls: Home v Ardara, Sunday 23rd 7:00pm

Results - Senior Men Championship: Killybegs 0-06 St Eunans 3-13

Ladies: Killybegs 6-07 Dungloe 2-10

Minor Boys: Killybegs 1-13 Naomh Columba 3-09

U14 Boys: Killybegs 5-20 Naomh Columba 4-13

U12 Boys defeated Four Masters.

U14 Girls lost v Naomh Ultan in the Div 4 Plate final.

Kilotto numbers 5,22,25, 30. No Winner. Next week Jackpot €1060.00. 2 match 3 winning €15.00 each John Kelly, Leitir and Marion Breslin, Tullid.

St Naul’s

Underage: U12 boys host Bundoran this Saturday 22nd at 11am.

U14 boys were unlucky last week; they have a bye this week.

Well done to our minor players who had a tremendous win over Bundoran last week.

Ladies: U14 Girls were unfortunate to lose to a strong Bundoran side at the county final in Bundoran on Saturday. Many of these girls will be going on to play for our U12 team in the coming weeks. Well done girls for a great season.

Our Senior Ladies had another great win on Sunday in Mountcharles against Ardara on a scoreline of 3-13 to 2-4. They now have five wins from five after a great run in the Intermediate Championship, leaving them top of their group. Their next outing is the semi-final this Sunday in Mountcharles, against Milford.

Seniors: After a gallant effort it was not our day against Gweedore. We now play Termon away on Sunday at 3 pm.

Our reserves were unfortunately defeated on Tuesday evening V Kilcar.

Slotto results 16th August. No Jackpot Winner. Numbers drawn: 1, 4, 5, 3, 6, 7, 2. Consolation prize goes to Pauric Rose, Inver. Jackpot next week will be €4010

St. Michael’s

Championship: In the Senior Championship on Sunday last St. Michael’s entertained Ardara at The Bridge on Sunday last and kept up their good start to the season with a victory to ensure their quarter final place winning on a scoreline of St. Michael’s 1-11 Ardara 0-12. Well done to Gary and the team and backroom team on another good victory.

In the fourth-round draw made on Sunday evening last St. Michael’s have been drawn away to St. Eunans with the match taking place on Sunday the 23rd August in O’Donnell Park with the throw in at 3pm.

Regional League: The Reserves travelled to Magheragallon on Tuesday evening last to play Gweedore and despite putting on a very good performance they were unfortunate to lose on a scoreline of Gaoth Dobhair 2-11 St. Michael’s 1-11 in a very exciting match. The St. Michael’s Team and Scorers were: Conan Brennan, Michael McFadden 0-1, Aiden McFadden, Dan Ferry, Peter Sweeney 0-1, Shane Langan 0-1, Liam Kelly, Chris McElhinney 0-2, Jamie Hunter, John McFadden 1-3, Darragh McCarry, Eoghan Kelly 0-2, Lorcan McFadden, Brian McLaughlin 0-1 (Capt.), Daniel Doak, Chris McElhinney and Ryan McDermott.

Sympathy: CLG Naomh Micheál extends deepest sympathy to the McWilliams Family in Draperstown in Co. Derry on the tragic death as a result of an accident on Friday last of Hugh McWilliams. Hugh was a great supporter of the GAA in his native Derry and also he was a great supporter of St. Michael’s and was a regular attender of games at the Bridge and he also provided sponsorship to the club. Sympathy is extended to his wife Anne and children Maureen and Carlus and the entire family circle. A minute’s silence in memory of Hugh was held before St. Michael’s Championship Match against Ardara at The Bridge on Sunday last.

St. Michael’s Car Bingo: St. Michael's Car Bingo will continue each Sunday evening at 7pm at The Bridge Dunfanaghy for the foreseeable future. The €100 at the St. Michael’s Car Drive in Bingo at the Bridge on Sunday last was won by Sarah Ferry Murroe. The first €75 was shared between Sarah Ferry Murroe and Cathleen Ferry London, the Second €75 was won by Teresa McConnell Carnamaddy Creeslough.

St. Michael's Mini Lotto: There was no Jackpot winner in the St. Michael’s Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The Numbers drawn were: 1,3,9,10,13,18. There were 4 Match 5 Winners, Karen Corcoran Kill Dunfanaghy, Gracie Gallagher Dunmore, Marjorie Curran Gortahork and Anne and Mary who won €25 each each. This week’s Jackpot will be €7600.

Donegal House Draw: The Donegal House Draw Tickets will be going on sale again shortly all clubs will receive a number of tickets to sell. we would appreciate if any St Micheal supporters would buy a paper ticket directly from Suzi Roarty, Treasurer, 0872849214. Liam McElhinney, Chairman, 0868611097, Ann Marie Kelly, Secretary, 0879454107 or Moses Alcorn, PRO, 0868832129 as all tickets sold by the club will benefit the club.

Minor Board - This week’s fixtures are as follows:

Thursday 20th August: Under 14 Girls Final: St. Michael’s v Kilcar at 7pm Venue to be decided.

Friday 21st Under 12’s: Cloughaneely V St. Michael’s away in Falcarragh at 7pm.

Aodh Ruadh

The intermediate championship big two clashed in Father Tierney Park on Sunday and, on this occasion, it was Cloich Cheann Fhaola who took the spoils, a late scoring burst giving them a 3-10 to 3-12 victory. Next up for Aodh Ruadh is the long trek north to Gaeil Fhánada for their latest outing in the intermediate football championship round robin stages. The game is this Saturday with throw in at Pairc Uí Shiail at 6.30pm.

Minors: It was a real exhibition of minor football in Father Tierney Park last Wednesday. While Aodh Ruadh came out just on the wrong side of the 2-10 to 2-11 scoreline against Four Masters.

Under 16 training continues on Wednesdays and Mondays at 4.30pm in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh.

It was great day again for our under 12s meeting with Four Masters last Saturday. After conceding an early goal we got back on top and were well ahead after the first 20 minutes. Four Masters came back strong in the second 20 minutes, but Aodh Ruadh again finished well in the last 20 minutes to round off a great day of football. The full squad of 26 players all got good game time. Training continues on Tuesday at 7pm. The under 12s are at home to Naomh Bríd this Saturday, with the action getting under way in Father Tierney Park at 11am.

Under 10 training continues on Tuesday and Thursday at 5.45pm.

Under 8s training continues as normal this Friday from 6.15pm to 7.15pm. On Saturday, we host Realt na Mara and Naomh Bríd under 8s in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh, with proceedings throwing in at 11am. All players should be up at 10.30am, wearing their Academy jerseys, and have gum shields and water bottles with them.

Under 6 training continues this Friday on the top field in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh at 6pm.

Aodh Ruadh Academy: Aodh Ruadh Academy will be having a meeting in the Rock Hall this Friday at 9pm The monthly Bord na nÓg meeting will follow directly afterwards.

Ladies: Aodh Ruadh ladies will wonder how they lost their IFC against Gaeil Fhánada on Sunday after controlling exchanges for long stretches. The senior ladies got a busy week off to a great start when they played their postponed game against Carndonagh in the Donegal Centre of Excellence in Convoy last Wednesday, winning 3-14 to 4-4.

The senior ladies have training on Tuesday and Thursday at 8.15pm this week ahead of their IFC Shield semi-final against Convoy this Sunday in Convoy.

The under 16s got their season up and running with a useful challenge against Four Masters last week.

For the second time in a week Aodh Ruadh came out on the wrong end of a one point scoreline after a titanic struggle. This time it was the under 14 ladies who came up short in their Division 1 Shield Final against Ardara on Saturday morning.

The under 12s had a good challenge against Four Masters last Tuesday in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh.Training continues this Tuesday at 7.30pm.

The under 10 ladies train on Wednesdays at 7pm at the top field in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh. The under 8 ladies train on Wednesdays at 6pm at the top field in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh.

Hurling: After a quiet week on the hurling front we hope to be back to something like regular action this week. The minors play Setanta in Father Tierney Park this Thursday at 7pm. Meanwhile, the under 14s are also due to play Setanta on Thursday, but the venue has yet to be decided.

Aodh Ruadh Golf Classic main sponsor announced: We are delighted to confirm Daikin and Northern Refrigeration Services as main sponsors for our upcoming Golf Classic in Bundoran Golf Club on Friday, 28th August. We would like to record our gratitude to Gerald McGloin for his generous sponsorship of this event. Places can be booked through the golf club on 071-9841302, or on the Aodh Ruadh Klubfunder page. To obtain a tee sponsorship contact William on 087-2799855.

Lotto: There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €3,500. The winning numbers drawn were 1, 4, 5, 10, 11 and 18. In the lucky dip a Donegal GAA House draw ticket valued at €100 went to Johnny Gethins. The next draw is for a jackpot of €3,600 on Sunday at 8pm. The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: Juvenile hurlers.

Naomh Columba

Lotto: 12 August 2020 €5300. Uimhreacha 1-5-11-17. Duaiseanna Aitheantais: €50 Thomas Keeney, Cashel; €30 Amanda and Mia Gillespie, Teelin; €20 Máire Ní Eochaidh, Teileann; €20 Majella McGinley, Seive; €20 Oisin Murray, 13 Marian Ave. Lotto na seachaine seo chugainn 19 August 2020 €5400

10 week draw: Is starting on the August 27th. Sellers will be out in the coming weeks

Fixtures - Senior men, Championship round 4: Burt (H) v Naomh Columba, Saturday 22nd at 6:30pm

Reserves - Regional League Naomh Columba (H) v Dungloe, Tuesday 25th August at 7:30pm

Seniors Ladies: Fixtures tbc

Minor Boys, Regional League, Naomh Ultan (H) v Naomh Columba, Wednesday 26th at 7pm

Minors Girls: Fixtures tbc

U-14 Boys, Regional League, Naomh Columba (H) v Killybegs, Tuesday 25th at 6:15pm

Results - Senior men; Naomh Columba 2-11 Fanad Gaels 1-6

Senior ladies; Naomh Columba 3-10 Robert Emmets 3-6

Minor boys; Naomh Columba 1-13 Killybegs 3-9

Minor girls; Naomh Columba 1-13 Gaoth Dobhair 3-2

U14 boys were unlucky against killybegs in the regional league

U14 girls lost out by a single point to Moville in the division 3 plate final

Realt na Mara, Bundoran

Bunotto Results: There was no winner of this week’s Realt na Mara Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 1,4,6,13,14. The 3 x €50 winners were Megan McEniff, Bundoran; Gabriel Daly, Bundoran; Ben McCann, Belleek. Next week's jackpot will be €5400.T

The Seniors produced a fine display on Sunday last to overcome Milford by 9 points. Goals from Michael McEniff and Timmy Govorov paved the way to victory Finalscore Realt na Mara 2-18 Milford 1-12. Next Sunday sees the lads travel to Kentucky to play the homeside Ardara in the 4th round of games in this years Championship .Throw in 3pm.There was no Reserve Fixture last week.

Huge thank you to Ned O’Donnell and Kevin Cassidy and all the club volunteers who helped out with the stewarding at last Sundays game. Special thanks to our club sponsors on the day Cormac McGurren Construction Cosgroves Supervalu and Daisy May's. Thank you also to Dervla Carr for singing our National Anthem pre the game and Sean McIntyre of the Allingham Hotel for the use of their PA System.

Underage: U6 Training continues on Wednesday at 5.30pm.

The U8s are training on Thursday at 6pm and are then travelling to Ballyshannon on Saturday morning to play some matches with our neighbours Aodh Ruadh starting at 11am.

The U10s have training again this week at the usual Wednesday slot from 6pm to 7.15pm.

The U12s are training on Thursday at 5pm and are scheduled to travel to St Nauls on Saturday for an 11am throw in.

The U14s have a busy schedule this week with 2 away games. They were to play Donegal Town last night (Wed) and then Naomh Brid on Friday at 6.15pm.

Ladies: Pride of place this week goes to our wonderful U14 squad who produced a superb performance to defeat St Nauls in their Co final. Congratulations to Dessie McNamara, Shane McGrath, Tanya Dunne, Beatriz Keenan and Caroline McGrath for all their hard work in preparing the Girls over the past few months. Thank you also to Eamon and Moya Barrett for the meal provided to the Girls after the match it was much appreciated.

Co Board House Draw: Any person wishing to purchase a ticket for the Co Board house Draw can get one from club Chairman Brian McEniff.

Letterkenny Gaels

The senior footballers recorded a victory over Robert Emmets last Saturday in the Football Championship. Action continues this Sunday when we welcome Na Rossa to Páirc na nGael for the third group game.

The game will be streamed live on Letterkenny Gaels Facebook page. Throw in is at 3pm. All support welcome.

The reserve footballers lost out to Fanad Gaels last Tuesday evening.

Páirc na nGael was bustling with life last Saturday morning when the underage boys and girls footballers welcomed their counterparts from neighbours Termon GAA Club. This was a great morning of fun for all involved.

We have introduced a great option for online Club Lotto - you can now play 3 lines per week with a €5 entry. Draw every Monday evening. You can play direct through the Clubforce the App.

Having had to defer the big fundraiser Win Your House In Dublin due to the Covid-19 pandemic the county board have now restarted their campaign. Tickets can be bought from Letterkenny Gaels GAA. If you are interested in purchasing one please contact Jim on (086) 227 1435 or Sean on (085) 246 1101

Naomh Brid

Lotto: No overall winner of this weeks lotto jackpot it now stands at €5,300. The next draw takes place on 24tg August in the Clubhouse. The €25 winners are Kathleen Gallagher, JR + Charlie Clapton, Lorcan and Sharlene Mc Grory, Caitriona Doherty, Online winners Ross Gallagher and Jenni Britton. Lotto can be down online via Clubforce and also tickets can be bought in Cassidys shop, Ballintra, Ballintra PO and on all match days.

Seniors: Our seniors were in championship action last Sunday against Burt. The lads got of to a slow start and were a point down at half time but battled backed in the 2nd half to eventually run out comfortable six point winners. This is the lads first win the championship and now it’s all to play for in the last round next Saturday.

Seniors are back in Championship action next Saturday Vs Cloughaneely In A must win game at Falcarragh at 6:30pm

Naomh Bríd/Pettigo Ladies: Our U14s played in their first ever county final on Saturday, it was a great achievement and they done the parish proud. In a great game they girls came out on the wrong side of the scoreboard 6-8 to 5-5. Congratulations to Malin and no doubt we will see both teams in future county finals.

Walk around Ireland for Livie: Naomh Brid/Pettigo LGFA began there virtual walk of Ireland on Sunday morning at Murvagh beach with over 50 walkers starting. The event runs until next Sunday. Check out the Naomh Brid/Pettigo LGFA Facebook page for more details and how to donate.

Gaeil Fhánada

Lotto Results 16/08/2020. Numbers: 12, 16, 17, 18, 23. No jackpot winner. €100 Winner: Maggie Friel, Gort na Trá. Next Week’s Jackpot: €2500.

Upcoming Fixtures - U6, U8, U10, U12 Parish League, Friday, August 21st 6pm, Páirc Uí Shiadhail

U14 Boys, League Division 2, Gaeil Fhánada v St. Mary’s Convoy. Friday, August 21st 7:30. Páirc Uí Shiadhail

Senior Men: Intermediate Championship, Gaeil Fhánada v Aodh Ruadh, Saturday, August 22nd 6:30, Páirc Uí Shiadhail

Senior Ladies, Intermdiate Champiinship Semi-Final: Gaeil Fhánada v St. Eunan’s, Sunday, August 23rd 10:30, O’ Donnell Park

Ladies’ Late Late Show: Gaeil Fhánada 2:09, Aodh Ruadh 2:08. For a long time it seemed like it wasn’t to be, but an almighty finish to secure an eight point turnaround was just enough for our ladies to escape with the Championship points from Fr. Tierney Park in what was a highly entertaining game from start to finish. The result secured second place in the group and a semi final against St. Eunan’s. The other semi final will feature group winners St. Naul’s and our neighbours Milford, and at the moment we expect those games to be played next weekend. Team: Rosheen Mc Ginley, Méabh Duffy, Niamh Mc Devitt, Tori Gallagher, Maggie Friel (0:01), Hannah Shiels (0:03), Siobhán Sweeney (0:01), Orla Mc Gonigle, Eimear Sweeney, Michelle Mc Devitt, Miriam Murphy (0:04), Aoife Gibbons, Aisling Mc Devitt (1:00), Clare Friel, Eibhlín Shiels. Emma Friel (1:00) for Eibhlín Shiels, Muireann Ní Mhathúna for Aoife Gibbons.

The senior men were defeated by Naomh Columba 2-11 to 1-6. They meet Aodh Ruadh in Portsalon this Saturday at 6.30.

Reserves defeated Letterkenny Gaels 4-7 to 1-13.

Minor victory for Gaeil Mhaoil Ruadh: Gaeil Mhaoil Ruadh 5:20 Red Hughs 5:11.

Red Hugh's

Thunder Ball (50/50): The Thunder ball continues to go from strength to strength, with the draw taking place each Sunday live @8:00pm on the club Facebook page. The cost to enter is €5 for one entry or €10 for 3. The draw can be entered online via PayPal or Revolut by 6pm or by leaving an envelope in Mc Crearys or Bradley shop before 4pm.

This week’s pot was shared with this week’s winner Eimear Gallagher winning €650

The winners of free entry to next week’s draw were Kathleen Mc Guire & Marianne Mc Laughlin, Fiona Mc Carron, Daithi & Ruari Scanlon

100 Club: The winner of €100 for the 16th of August was Seamus & Mary Callaghan, Killygordon

Senior Men: The senior men picked up their first victory of the championship with a 1-14 to 0-10 win over Malin. Attention now turns to Naomh Ultan in the final game of the group this Saturday, a win there will secure a quarter final place. Throw in 6.30 in Dunkineely.

Senior Ladies: The ladies winning run continued this week with a 5-26 to 1-9 win over Naomh Padraig Muff on Sunday, sees them progress to the semi-final of the Championship. Semi Final V Malin at home this Sunday throw in 10:30.

U14 Boys: Well done to the boys who made it two wins from two this evening in the Division 3 league against Mac Cumhaills in Monellan. This was a very strong team performance from a very young Red Hugh's side made up of mostly U12 players. There next league game is against Robert Emmetts/Naomh Padraig next Monday the 24th of August in Castlefinn, Throw in 6:30pm. Training continues this Friday at 6pm