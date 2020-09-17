DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL: All the news from GAA Clubs around Donegal

St Naul’s

Ladies: Congratulations to our Minor Ladies on winning the Division 1 County Final on Saturday. They played a fantastic game and were worthy winners against Aodh Ruadh with a scoreline of 5-11 to 3-6. Well done ladies and management. They go on to represent Donegal in the Ulster Minor Club Championship vs Cavan Champions on the weekend of the 7th/8th November in Mountcharles.

U12 girls have the last game of the league this Saturday morning at 11am against Bundoran in Mountcharles.

U16 girls play their first game of the season this Sunday morning at 10.30 against MacCumhaill in Mountcharles.

Underage: Our u12s were away to Aodh Ruadh on Saturday morning some lovely football displayed by both teams. They are home to Naomh Brid this Saturday 19th at 11am.

Our u16s got their league offto a good start at home today Monday 14th with an impressive win over Naomh Brid. They play their next game on Wednesday 16th away to Aodh Ruadh at 6pm.

Our reserves play Glenfin away on Sunday afternoon at 3pm

Slotto draw results from 13/09/2020 , There was no winner of this weeks jackpot. The consolation prize of €100 winhourhouseindublin.com goes to Denise Mc Groary, Letterbarrow. Next weeks jackpot is a huge €4,290

Cloich Cheann Fhaola

Intermediate A Championship: Tá áthas orainn uilig go bhfuil an fhoireann sinsear ar ais sa chluiche ceannais arís don dara bliain as a chéile i ndiaidh cluiche teannta in éadan Bun Cranncha tráthnóna Dé Domhnaigh i bPáirc Uí Dhónaill i Leitir Ceanainn. Scór deiridh 1-13/0-14. Comghairdeas leis an fhoireann agus an bhainistíocht agus guíonn muid gach ádh orthu sa chluiche ceannais in éadan Aodh Ruadh, Béal Átha Seannaigh, am agus dáta le socrú. Comhghairdeas fósta le Ciarán Mac Géidigh ar bronnadh Gradam Laoch na hImeartha ar i ndiaidh cluiche an Domhnaigh; tuillte go maith agat a Chiaráin!!!

Our reserves were in action in the intermediate B championship On Saturday evening past against Fanad. They secured a 1 point win! Final score 1-5 to 7 points. Maith sibh lads!

Uimhreacha na seachtaine 1,11,14,16,18,20! Níor bhain aon duine an pota óir. Bhí 2 ann le cúig uimhir. Comhghairdeas le Grace Ann McDermott agus Murt Collins, a bhaineann €50! Tá €5,750 sa phota óir anois.

September 100 Club Draw: The winners are: €500 Patricia Harley; €100 Susan Lynch, Brendan Kelly, Paul Curran, Mary Harkin, Laura Gallagher. Please contact Ciaran on (087) 227 9155 to arrange payment.

Donegal GAA are currently running a draw, with the first prize being a house in Dublin. Tickets are priced at €100 and available to purchase through the club from Ciaran (087-2279155) or online at https://winyourhouseindublin.com/

Reìiteoir Nua: Buiìochas moìr le Oraìn Craig a rinne a cheìad cluiche reìiteoireacht faoi 12 an tseachtain seo caite nuair a d'imir CCF in eìadaìn Gleann tSuìiliì.

Our U-14’s put on a fine display against Gaoth Dobhair in the Northern Board Div 1 final last week. They put in a fantastic effort but were unfortunate to succumb to a 1 point defeat in such a closely fought game from start to finish. Final Score 3-10/3-09

St Mary's, Convoy

St Mary's seniors welcomed Bundoran to St Mary's pitch on Sunday evening. An evenly matched contest with St Mary's coming out on top in the end. St Mary's were ahead at half-time, 2-07 to 1-04 with goals from J. Mc Gill and R. Mc Namee and points from C Dolan, P Dolan and J McGill.

The second half was much the same with both teams giving their all. Points from P O'Leary, L McMullan, P Blake and J Doherty made it 2-12 to 1-8 before Bundoran's goal left four points in it. St Mary's replied with points from J McGill and A Browne (back from his travels) but Bundorarn stepped up a gear with three unanswered points and a goal to leave just a point in it, 2-14 to 3-10. St Mary's finished the stronger and got the next three scores, two from J McGill and A Browne to win 2-17 to 3-10. A great result and a very enjoyable match.

Letterkenny Gaels

This Sunday our senior footballers travel to O’Donnell Park to play in the Junior Football Championship semifinal against St. Mary’s Convoy. The lads ensured their last four status after a two point victory over a strong Carndonagh side last Saturday. Throw in at ‘The Park’ is 3pm. The game will be streamed on the Official Donegal GAA TV which can be accessed on the Donegal website.

Also last weekend the Junior B lads got their season off to a good start when with a one point victory over Downings. This Saturday at 5.30pm the lads are at home to Urris.

Our U-16 girls football team defeated St. Michael's in the quarter finals of the Fiona Doherty Memorial Tournament. This Friday evening the girls are at home to MacCumhaills in the semi final. See Facebook for fixture details.

Last Friday our U-16 boys travelled to Convoy to take on Naomh Muire in the U-16 league. The lads put up a determined battle against the hosts but came up short under the lights at Convoy.

The U-14 football team lost out to Glenfin in the Northern Regional Board final last week. Despite a battling performance by the Gaels lads, Glenfin were deserving winners.

The club will be running a ten week Irish course through Zoom starting on 23rd September. Course cost is €50 which includes textbook. The course is open to all. Thanks to Fondúireacht Sheosaimh Mhic Dhonncha, Glór na nGael and Líonra Leitir Ceanainn for their support. To book please contact 089 421 8215

We have introduced a great option for online Club Lotto - you can now play 3 lines per week with a €5 entry. Draw every Monday evening. You can play direct through the Clubforce the App.

Having had to defer the big fundraiser Win Your House In Dublin due to the Covid-19 pandemic the county board have now restarted their campaign. Tickets can be bought from Letterkenny Gaels GAA. If you are interested in purchasing one please contact Jim on (086) 227 1435 or Sean on (085) 246 1101. We would like to thank everybody again who has supported the fundraiser to date and look forward to announcing the winner on 4th December.

Naomh Conaill

Well done to our senior team who have reached the county final for the fourth year in a row which is a fantastic achievement. They showed great grit and determination to come out on top by one point 1-10 to 0-12 against St Eunans when the game looked to be slipping away from them in extra time. They now meet Kilcar in the final on Sunday 27th of September..

The reserves had a very comprehensive victory at home to Milford in the championship last Friday.

Congratulations to our U14s who were crowned regional champions last Saturday when they made a remarkable comeback to beat Four Masters by one point in Ballintra last Saturday 3-8 to 3-7. A goal with last attack of the game won the game and sparked scenes of great celebrations. They were due to meet Gaoth Dobhair in the Co semi final on Tuesday 15th Sept.

The U16s got their season of to a winning start with a victory at home to Dungloe last Sunday morning winning 3-12 to 3-9

The minors were beat by Four Masters in the regional final in Bundoran last Friday evening 2-13 to 1-8. They can hold their heads up high after a good season and it won't be long before some of these players are progressing to the senior team.

There was no winner of last weeks lotto.The numbers drawn were 1,4,12,28. Two prizes of €50 went to Sadie McCallum, Ard Patrick and Michael & Majella Boyle, Gortnamucklagh, Glenties. The jackpot now stands at €6,300.

Club 200 new year starting soon. Our first draw of this year’s club 200 draws will be held on Tuesday 22nd september with the October draw on Oct 6th.

Anybody wishing to join this draw just contact any club officer who will put you in touch with one of our sellers.

Four Masters

Club Lotto: There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot of €900 in Week 09 of the 2020/2021 season held on 7th September. Numbers drawn number were 8, 13, 16 & 17. The winners of €50 Dom’s Pier 1 Vouchers in the Lucky Dip were Michael Naughton, Golard and Brid Mc Ginley, c/o Paul Duncan. Next draw for a jackpot of €1000 will take place on Monday September 14th

The U8 and U10 girls travelled to Ballyshannon on Wednesday evening to play their first games of football for 2020. 42 girls made the journey with a number of our U8s making their debuts for the club.

Under 16 Girls: Saturday evening saw our u16 girls take to the pitch to play a gritty Bundoran side in atrocious weather. Once again the girls put in a very good performance and will help them with our league due to start next Sunday away to Ardara.

Under 12 Girls: On a lovely morning for football our U12 girls treated us to an entertaining game vs Aodh Ruadh with a late Four Masters goal securing a draw. Next up for Four Masters U12 girls is away to Naomh Brid/Pettigo next Sat morning.

Minor Boys: Four Masters 2.13, Naomh Conaill 1.08. Our minor boys clinched the Southern Regional League title on Friday evening in a hard fought contest against a gritty Glenties team who never gave up right to the final whistle. Scorers: Dermot Slevin 1.5, Shay Travers 0.2, Alex McCalmont 1.3, Richard O’Rourke 0.1, Mark Jordan 0.1, Ultan O’Grady 0.1. Team: Evan Gallagher, Chris Gallagher, Dermot O’Donnell, Jamie Gorrell, Lee Murchan, Darragh Geary, Carl McCarry, Ultan O’Grady, Richard O’Rourke, Joe Leape, Seanan Quinn, Alex McCalmott, Mark Jordan, Dermot Slevin, Shay Travers. Subs: Andrew Monaghan, Conor Reid, Matthew Callaghan, Liam McLaughlin, Frank Cornyn, Dan Dunnion, Calum Steward, Adam Gillespie, Michael Gallagher, Ethan Mc Nulty. Injured: Ethan Potter, Ross O’Keeney, Daniel Quinn

U14 Boys: Four Masters 3.07, Naomh Conaill 3.08. On Saturday our U14 boys just narrowly missed out on the Southern Regional league title. Team: Seoirse O’Flaherty, Cillian Sweeney, Theo Colhoun, Aidan Quinn, Lee McNamee, Tiernan McBride, Terence McGovern, Kevin Muldoon 1.01, Calum McCrea, Calum Dunnion 1.00, Conor McCaul 1.01, Niall Feeney, Oisin Doherty 0.02, Josh Cullen 0.03, Turlough Carr. Subs: Sean Meehan, Cian Gallagher, Daithi Pearson, Dylan McGroary, David Langan, Joe Jordan, Daniel McGinty

Junior B Championship: Four Masters 1:08, St Mary’s Convoy 2:12. The Four Masters junior team lost out to a strong Convoy outfit in championship game in Tir Conaill Park. Team and scorers: Oisin Bryson, Kieran Coyne, Daniel Harley, Damian Cassidy, Chris Gallagher, Phillip Myers (0:02), Ryan (1:00) O’Donnell, Ciaran Cassidy, Charlie Gallagher, Iarlaith Cox (0:01), Benny Cassidy (0:03), Conor O’Donnell, Gary McGinty (0:02), James McMullin, Cahir McBrearty, Daniel Gallagher, David Keaney

Senior Reserve Championship: Four Masters: 2-12, Gaoth Dobhair: 1-08. Team and scorers: Eamonn Jordan, Aidan McHugh, Darren Walsh, Darragh Geary, Pauric Harvey, Raymie McGroary(0:01), Conor Rooney, Barry Monaghan, Hugh McPartlan, Richard O’Rourke (0:01), Michael Doherty (0:03), Odhran Quinn, Alex McCalmont, Conor McMonagle (0:06, 5f), Sean Meehan (1:00), Jason Duignan (1:00), Conor McDaid (0:01), Shay Travers

House Draw: Four Masters would like to encourage our club community to support the county board fund raising event in aid of the Centre of Excellence development in Convoy. Purchase a hard copy ticket from Sean Dunnion, Paul Timoney, Barry Monaghan or Damien Dunnion. You will also earn your Club a €20.00 commission on each ticket sale.

An Tearmainn

The Club 300 development draw was held on Friday evening last. Congratulations to this month’s winners. 1st €1,000 Daniel Gallagher, c/o North West Aluminium, Kilmacrennan; 2nd €500 Declan Kelly, Derrybeg; 3rd €300 Kevin McElwaine, Doon, Termon; 4th €200 Paula McElwaine, The Maples Letterkenny.

Lotto results 11/9/20. Numbers drawn 6, 10, 12, 14. Jackpot €9,500. No winner. Match 3 (2 x €40 each) Sean Gallagher c/o Mandy’s; Aidan McGrenra, Trentagh.

Open draw winners (€10 each): F Corbett c/o Bingo; Christy Wilson, yearly ticket. Next week’s Jackpot €9,600.

Condolences to the Crumlish family, Clonkillymore, on the passing of Leonard during the week.

Our drive in bingo continues to be a great success, Friday nights at 7pm behind the Craobhinn is the place to be.

The Donegal gaa county boards “win your house in Dublin” draw is back in action again after a pause in activity during the covid crisis, tickets are priced at €100, and are available online or from the club Secretary Kieran Gallagher on 087 755 6583

The senior men have retained their place in senior championship football for next season, after an entertaining encounter with Milford in O Donnell park on Saturday afternoon last.

The u16 ladies were out on Sunday morning in Moyle Park, as they took on Milford in the first game of the Fiona Doherty memorial tournament. The girls pulled well together to have a comfortable win, with all players getting a run out. Next up for these ladies is their regional league which begins on Sunday morning, with more details to follow.

The U12s hosted near neighbours, Glenswilly on Sunday morning at the Burn road in a challenge match. Both teams showed great abilities and skill. The match was reffed by Termon lgfa referee, Joanne Russell.

The U8/10 girls continue to have friendly games also, which is helping with their confidence and skills, keep up the great work girls, and coaches.

The Minor boys journey came to an end on Wednesday evening in Convoy with Gweedore claiming the NRB division 1 minor league title in an epic battle as the two teams could not be separated at full time, Extra time was called for, again nothing was separating them. A penalty shootout was looking likely at one point, but it was the Magheragallon outfit that just went ahead before the whistle blew.

Well done to our U16 boys on their hard earned one point win over Gaoth Dobhair In the opening NRB Div 1 game on Saturday. Next up is an away game to Glenswilly next Saturday morning at 10am. Everyone involved in this squad would like to wish Kevin Mallon a speedy recovery and a quick return to the training and playing field. Get well soon Kevin.

The u14 boys look forward to a NRB division 1 shield final on Monday evening against St Eunans in O Donnell park at 6:30. Best of luck to Paddy, James, PJ and all the boys.

Congratulations to Chloe Callaghan and Mary Crumlish who officiated their first games as a young whistlers at the weekend, that is all four young whistlers now in action within the club. Thanks also to James Trearty for his expert guidance and assistance with the supervision of the young referees.

Cill Chartha

Well done to our senior team who defeated Gaoth Dobhair in wet conditions on Saturday evening in Letterkenny to reach their third senior final in five years the final score was 0-14 to 1-06 they face Naomh Conaill in a repeat of the 2017 in two week’s time. Their next match is a regional league game at home to St Nauls next weekend. Our reserves drew with Termon in their opening match of the championship they are away to Ardara on Tuesday in the regional league.

Get your colours for the county final! Visit our O’Neills online Club Shop at https://tinyurl.com/rprf7fa you can find a large selection club gear. We also have Club Gear for sale in Áislann Chill Chartha with club umbrellas, adult and kid’s club home jerseys, half zip tops, polo shirts, bobble hats, jackets, hoodies, stickers, shorts, DVDs and crested flags etc . We will have more stock in during the week including bunting and flags.

Underage: Our minors were defeated in the minor league semi-final against Four Masters who themselves went onto win the competition, our under 16s were narrowly defeated by Naomh Columba in their first match of the season, they are away to Killybegs on Wednesday.

Michael Murphy Sports Cash for Clubs: Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure are running a cash for clubs loyalty scheme, every time you make a purchase with them nominate “Kilcar GAA” to generate points to benefit our club. Thank you to all who have already nominated our club.

Club Lotto: Is iad uimhreacha Lotto ná seachtaine seo nó: 4, 6, 11 agus 18. Buaiteoirí eile: €50 Carol McBrearty, Curris €30 Breege Boyle, Bruckless €20 Ann Marie McDevitt, Cashlings agus John Meehan, Donegal. Béidh €2,800 i bPóta Óir na seachtaine seo chugainn.

Drive in Bingo: Winners at this week’s drive in Bingo in Towney were: €150 Eileen Boyle €105 Evan Campbell €100 Mary Football, Carmel Lyons €80 Margaret Doherty €75 Brenda O’Donnell, Valerie Kelly €70 Brigid O’Gara, Eithne Diver and Rosaleen Gallagher. Our next drive in bingo on this Sunday at 6pm with the jackpot at €6,100 on 45 numbers, €10 per book. Gates open at 5pm.

Urris

Our senior men exited the Junior A championship 2020 on a very wet and miserable Moville on Saturday evening. Coming up short by one point on a final score of Moville 1-10 to Urris 1-09.

Our reserves started their Junior B championship campaign on Sunday in Straid with Carndonagh the visitors. Carndonagh finished the strongest and came away with a one point win, Urris 2-10 Carn 0-17.

Club Iorras 50/50 winners for September: €1,000 - Kathleen McGonigle, Riverside, Clonmany; €500- Daniel Friel, Dunaff/Boston; €100 by 5: Sammy and Breda Harkin, Urrismana; Niamh and Christopher McLaughlin, Tullagh; Liam McGonigle, C/o Square Bar; Dean Kelly and Emily Ryan, Tullagh and Damien Doherty, (Lynch), 19 Gaddyduff, Clonmany.

U-12 Girls: In the U-12C Inishowen Division 1 girls final on Saturday in Straid there was disappointment for the team losing to Buncrana. Well done to all the girls and their coaches on an excellent year.

Underage: A mixed bag of results at underage last week with our U-14 boys beating Moville but our U-13 and U-16 boys both losing to Carndonagh.

Next up for our U-16 boys is an away fixture to Malin on Sunday and a home fixture for the U-13 boys to Malin.

Malin

Our senior footballers were not in action this weekend but the reserve panel opened their Intermediate campaign in impressive fashion defeating Buncrana in Scarvey on Saturday evening.

There were mixed results for our minor footballers in finals over the weekend. On Saturday morning, the Minor girls made their way to Killygordon to take on Dungloe but fell agonisingly short, going down by just 2 points, 6-9 to 5-10. With many of the squad also suffering defeat in the senior ladies final a few weeks ago, it was a bitter pill to swallow, but Mariah and her girls can be very proud of their efforts this season, where they saw off Burt, N. Colmcille, Letterkenny Gaels and St. Michaels on route to the decider.

On Sunday evening, the boys minor team claimed the Inishowen A championship crown defeating Buncrana 2-13 to 0-13 in Straid in a classic encounter. Congratulations to Paul and his backroom team who now prepare the boys for a County A semi-final v Gweedore on Friday, details of which have not been confirmed.

Congratulations to our Under 13 girls who also collected silverware during the week when seeing off Letterkenny Gaels in the Division 3 final in Muff after an enthralling match, where Malin coming out on top by the bare minimum.

On Sunday the under 16 boys entertain Urris, while the under 13 boys travel to Urris on the same day.

The Under 13 girlS are also in action on Sunday, taking on Letterkenny Gaels in Connolly Park.

Lotto: There were no winner of this week lotto jackpot of €650. Sequence drawn was 2-3-5-7-1-4-6. Winner of the €50 consolation prize was Tracey Mc Laughlin, Crackna. Next weeks lotto jackpot is €700.

Honk Your Horn Bingo continues in Connolly Park on Sunday evening. The event is proving very successful with bingo lovers of all ages.

Gleann Fhinne

Lotto winning numbers for the 8th of September are 4-1-6-3-5-7-8-2. arie Harkin matched 3 numbers to win €60.00. Jackpot for the 15th of September is €1550.

A big congratulation to the U14 boys in winning the Northern Final on Tuesday night. This puts them through to the all-county part of the competition. Fixtures TBC. The U16 boys lost to McCools in their first outing of the season at home on Saturday morning. Their next game is away to St Eunan’s next Saturday morning at 10.30am

Hard luck to the minor Girls who were beaten by Milford in the minor final on Saturday morning. It was a great achievement to get to the final.

Our senior ladies will play the winners of the St McCartan’s Tyrone or Laken Cavan on the weekend of the 26th/27th of September in the Ulster Club Championship.

The 3rd team were out in the senior C championship last Friday night at home against McCools. Final score: Glenfin 0.11 McCools 3.12. Next fixture TBC. The reserves travelled to Killybegs on Saturday afternoon to play in the Senior B Championship. Final score Killybegs 2.09, Glenfin 0.06. Next Fixture TBC.

The senior men are due to play Convoy at home next Saturday the 19th time TBC.

Donegal GAA is running a draw to raise funds for the Centre of Excellence in Convoy. The main prize is a house in Dublin. Make sure you're in with a chance to win this fantastic house by contacting Paddy Doherty club chairman for tickets.

Realt na Mara

Bunotto: There was no winner of this weeks Realt na Mara Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 11, 13, 15, 17, 20. The 3 x €50 winners were Philip Fitzpatrick, Armagh; Kevin McGlynn Jnr, Sligo; Caitlin Lundy, Downpatrick. Next week's jackpot will be €5600.

A very understrength Senior squad travelled to Convoy on Sunday last to play in the Regional league. Brennan was in fine scoring form and accounted for 2-08 of Bundoran’s final tally. Tommy Hourihane hit the other goal but despite a brave effort the lads went down on a 2-17 to 3-10 scoreline. Realt na Mara: Conor Carty Jakub Machunik, Matty Duffy, Ryan Walsh; Aaron Keaney, Niall Carr, James Stewart; Oisin Walsh, Cian McEniff; Ciaran Coyle, Jamie Brennan, Barry McGowan; Tommy Hourihane, Ashley Mulhern, Jack Delaney. Subs Darragh Hoey, Conor Jack McManus, Joey McNulty. Only one fixture now remains in the league an away trip to O Donnell Park to play St Eunan’s.

The Reserves produced a brave and battling display against last years Reserve champions before going down by 4 points. A brace of points from James Keaney and Cody Granaghan from frees and 2 from play from Shane Carr wasn't enough to cause an upset against the men from the Cathedral town. Final score Realt na Mara 0-06 St Eunans 1-07. Realt na Mara: Conor Carty; Jamie Gallagher Diarmuid McCaughey Ryan Walsh Aaron Keaney Paul Murphy CJ McManus Chris Chapman Niall Dunne Shane Carr Brian McHenry Barry McGowan Cody Granaghan James Keaney Shane Moohan.

Next Saturday the lads travel to Termon for their second match in the Reserve Championship.

Underage: There is no U6 Training for a couple of weeks.

U8 Training continues at the usual time.

U10 Training continues on Wednesdays from 6 to 7.15pm.

The U12s travel to Four Masters on Wednesday with a 6.15pm throw in. The children will leave from Gaelic Park at 5.15pm.

The U16s were defeated by Aodh Ruadh in their first league match. Their next scheduled match is away to Naomh Brid/ Pettigo.

Ladies: Training for U12s and U16s this week is on Tues 15th & Thurs 17th both at 6.30pm. Well done to our U12s who defeated Naomh Brid/Pettigo in the league. They travel to Mountcharles next Saturday to play St Nauls. Thanks to Four Masters for the challenge match last Saturday which was played in very difficult weather conditions.

Co Board House Draw: Any person wishing to purchase a ticket for the Co Board house Draw can get one from club Chairman Brian McEniff.

Naomh Brid

Lotto: No overall winner of this weeks lotto jackpot it now stands at €5,500. The next draw takes place on 21st September in the Clubhouse. The €25 winners are Paddy Molloy, Eamonn Gorman, Nuala Gallagher, Mc Daid Clan Online winners Elaine Rooney and Peter Mullaney.

Our U14s played Ardara in the divisional Final on Saturday morning in Dunkineely. The boys showed great heart and fight to comeback from seven points down to walk away with a one point victory 3-9 to 2-10. They now play in the All County semifinals. All details to come.

Seniors returned to league action on Sunday with a 1-13 to 0-8 win over Na Rossa in Trummon. This win makes it 3 from 3 in league and sets them up nicely for a local derby next Saturday against Naomh Ultan at 6:30pm in Dunkineely.

Reserves kicked off their championship campaign away to Naomh Columba but unfortunately didn’t come away with right result. They now face Aodh Ruadh in Pairc Naomh Brid on Saturday at 4:30pm.

The Academy for girls and boys aged 4-6 started back last Saturday at Pairc Naomh Bríd with a great turnout. It’s takes place again this Saturday morning at 11am, new members are welcome .

Aodh Ruadh

Pride of place this week belongs to our senior footballers who booked their place in the county final with an immensely hard-fought victory over Naomh Columba in Fintra on Sunday.

This Sunday Aodh Ruadh return to regional league action, when they are in Ballybofey to take on MacCumhaill's at 3.30pm.

The reserves championship opener against Burt on Saturday fell by the wayside when the Inishowen men failed to field. The squad await confirmation of their next fixture.

It proved a bad day at the office for our minors in the regional final against Dungloe.

The under 16s got their season off to the perfect start with a convincing win over Bundoran. It finished Bundoran 0-8 Aodh Ruadh 5-12.

The under 12s had a terrific duel with Saint Naul's on Saturday morning in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh. The visitors just about edged the first two thirds, but the Ballyshannon boys pulled out all the stops and in a fabulous final third they came out on top. This Saturday it will be Four Masters who are making the trip down the N15 to Ballyshannon for an 11am throw-in.

Under 10 training continues this Tuesday at 5.45pm. There is no training this Thursday as the squad will be travelling to Donegal town on Friday evening to play neighbours Four Masters.

Our under 8s train as usual this Friday from 6.15pm to 7.15pm in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh. Our match against Four Masters last Saturday was postponed, and will now be played this Saturday, players to be up at the Park for 11.45am.

Ladies: It promises to be a real feast of ladies football this Saturday as close on 60 players will take part in the Colman Kerr tournament. The matches will get under way at 1pm with the first round of the group stage games and will continue until the cup and shield finals bring the curtain down on the action.

It just wasn't to be for Aodh Ruadh on Saturday morning as they came up short against Saint Naul's in the minor county final.

The under 16s get their season underway this Sunday with a trip to Bundoran, throw-in at 10.30am in Gaelic Park. The following Sunday the girls are away to Saint Naul's. On Sunday 4th October they are home against Naomh Bríd / Pettigo. On Sunday 11th October they entertain Four Masters, before wrapping up the group stages with a trip to Ballybofey to take on MacCumhaill's on Sunday 18th October.

Under 13 training continues this week on Thursday. Anyone interested in playing under 13 football should contact John Hughes.

The under 12s had a real ding dong battle of game on Saturday against Four Masters. We now await confirmation of our opponents in the knock out stages. Training continues this week Tuesday at 7pm.

Our under 8 and under 10 girls finished the season on a high with a mini blitz last Wednesday against Four Masters.

Hurling: The senior hurlers take on Carndonagh in the Junior Championship semi-final this Sunday in Burt, with the throw-in at 1.45pm.

The under 14s are up against MacCumhaill's in the county A final in Tir Chonaill Park, Donegal Town, this Thursday. On the same evening in The Cross the minors are up against Letterkenny Gaels, and the lads will be hoping to build on their recent victory over Buncrana.

We offer our sincere sympathy to Pat Haran and his family on the death of his Dad, Seamus. Our thoughts and prayers are with them all at this very difficult time for them.

Tournaments: With the Joe Roper tournament successfully completed, the Colman Kerr Tournament taking place this Saturday and the Willie Rogers tournament set for Saturday October 10th

Lotto: There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €3,900. The winning numbers drawn were 2, 4, 7, 9, 12 and 15. In the lucky dip a Donegal GAA Draw Ticket valued at €100 went to Cian Dolan. The next draw is for a jackpot of €4,000 on Sunday at 9pm. The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: LADIES.

Killybegs

Fixtures: LFGA Ulster Club Junior Championship, Teconnaght v Killybegs, Annacloy, Downpatrick, Co. Down, Saturday 19th 14:00

Senior Reserve Championship: Away v Gaoth Dobhair, Sunday 20th 13:30

U12 Girls: Home V Naomh Conaill, Saturday 19th 10:00am

U12 Boys: Away v Kilcar in Ardara, Thursday 17th 18:30 and Home v Naomh Ultan, Saturday 19th 11:30am.

Results- Senior Men Div 1 Regional League Killybegs 5-09 Ardara 1-05

Senior Reserve Championship: Killybegs 2-09 Glenfin 0-06

U14 Boys Div 1 Regional League Semi Final: Naomh Conaill 3-19 Killybegs 0-06

U12 Girls defeated Naomh Ultan

Kilotto numbers 5,7,19,26. No winner. Next week’s Jackpot €1100.00. No match 3.

Donegal County Board are currently selling a fundraising "House Draw" for assistance in building their new "Donegal GAA Centre" in Convoy. All Donegal GAA Clubs are assisting in the venture and tickets can be obtained by contacting John "Baker" Boyle 0878328259 or online

An Clochan Liath

50/50 Draw: Week no 4 (06/09) winner Maura McCole, Sheskinarone €502. Week no 5 (13/09) winner James Breslin, Belcruit €450

Draw takes place Sunday night at 9pm live our the clubs Facebook page, CLG An Clochan Liath

Minor Board silverware: Last weekend turned out to be a very successful one for the young footballers in the club with two underage teams competing in finals and taking home the cups. First up was our Minor boys footballers who played Aodh Ruadh Ballyhannon on Friday evening in Mountcharles in the Southern Board Division II League Final, winning on a scoreline of Dungloe 2-10 Aodh Ruadh 0-09. The team advance to an All County semi final this Friday evening. This was followed up by more success as our minor girls football team took on Malin in Killygordon in the final of the Minor Ladies Division 5 Plate Final, winning on a scoreline of Dungloe 6-09 Malin 5-10.

Junior Hurling Semi Final: Our adult hurling team will contest the semi finals of the County Junior Hurling Championship this Saturday in O Donnell Park, Letterkenny at 2.30pm when they take on Setanta. Good luck to all involved, hopefully we will be in another Co Final by the final whistle on Saturday evening.

Naomh Columba

Lotto: 9th September 2020 €5600. Uimhreacha 6-8-21-27. Duaiseanna Aitheantais. €50 Martina Deane Kilcar; €30 Damien Carr, Meendreen; €20 Ciara Maguire, Cashel; €20 Nicole, Emily & Dylan Fuller, Drimroe; €20 Mary P Cunningham, Carrick Upper. Lotto na seachaine seo chugainn 16 September 2020 €5700

10 week draw winners September 10th: €1000 James McGinley Malinbeg, €400 Michael Cunningham Straleel; €200 Evan McGarrigle Carrick; €200 Peter Cannon Crove; €200 John Curran Bogagh. Tickets can still be purchased from any seller in the club or online on Clubforce

Well done to our former senior player Martin Cunningham on winning the national masters m40 1500m last week in Dublin

Fixtures: U16 Boys Naomh Columba (H) v Kilcar, Saturday 26th September 11am

U16 Girls: Naomh Columba (H) v Killybegs, Sunday 20th September 10:30am

Reserves championship: Fixtures tbc

Senior League: Fixtures tbc

Well done to Gerard, Rory and the minor girls team on winning the division 4 final against Fanad Gaels last Saturday

U16 boys started off their season with a win over Kilcar in Towney on Saturday morning

Our reserves had a great win in their first champions match against Naomh Brid at the weekend

Hard luck to our senior men who lost out to Aodh Ruadh in the championship semi-final.

Na nDúnaibh

Dé Sathairn seo chugainn 19ú Meán Fómhair ag a 3 a chlog, ar pháirc Ghaeil Leitir Ceanainn, imreoidh na Dúnaibh i gcluiche leathcheannais na Contae i gcraobh na Sóisir A in éadan Bhun a’ Phobail. Bhí an bhuaidh acu ar Bhun a’ Phobail sna Dúnaibh seachtain ó shin i gcluiche ina ngrúpa ach is scéal eile ar fad a bheas ann Dé Sathairn. Caithfear an cluiche a bhaint le fáil go dtí an cluiche ceannais. Ádh mór ar na Dúnaibh.

Bhí an mí-ádh ar an fhoireann tacaíochta nuair a fuair Gaeil Leitir Ceanainn buaidh de phointe orthu i gcraobh na bhfoirne tacaíochta i Roinn na Sóisir. Gaeil Leitir Ceanainn 2-5, Na Dúnaibh 1-7.

The U-14 Boys’ Training will commence on Friday evening Sept.11th at 6 o clock. All those on the under-14 panel are asked to attend.

The U-12 training will continue on Friday evening, also at 6pm

Beidh blitz Faoi-8 le Gaeil Leitir Ceanainn ar Pháirc na nGael tráthnóna Dé hAoine ag a 6 a chlog.

Beidh dhá Bhlitz Faoi-10 sna Dúnaibh – ceann tráthnóna Dé Céadaoin ag 6.30 le Baile na nGallóglach agus ceann tráthnóna Dé hAoine ag 6.30 le Gaeil Fhánada.

Bhí buaidh mhaith ag Naomh Micheál ar fhoireann Faoi-16 na nDúnaibh I nDún Fionnachaidh maidin Dé Sathairn.

Imreoidh gasúraí na nDúnaibh Faoi-16 in éadan Bhaile na nGallóglach sna Dúnaibh maidin Dé Sathairn ag 10.30.

Gaeil Fhánada

Lotto Results 13/09/2020. Numbers: 1, 14, 17, 18, 23. No jackpot winner. €100 Winner: James McAteer, Ballynacrick. Next Week’s Jackpot: €2700.

Upcoming Fixtures - Reserves Intermediate B Championship, Burt v Gaeil Fhánada, Saturday, September 19th @ 5pm, Venue: Hibernian Park

U16 Girls, Regional League, Gaoth Dobhair v Gaeil Fhánada, Sunday, September 20th 10:30. Venue: Machaire Gathlán, Gaoth Dobhair

Parish League: What a feast of football we had on Friday evening in Páirc Uí Shiadhail where the Parish League finals took place for U6, U8, U10 and U12 boys and girls. The players of this section were: Aodh Walsh, Jimmy Peoples, Ellie Peoples, Noah Kerr, Conán Doherty, Michael McConigley, Aedan Mc Conigley, Vivian McGee, Joseph Carr, Orla Clinton, Mia Carlin, Caleb Friel, Rhea Friel, Alice Gibbons, Adam Heraghty, Ruairí Friel, Cillian Martin, Clodagh Mc Ateer, Cathair Mc Bride, Patrick Mc Conigley, Sophie Mc Elwaine, Ben Mc Gonigle, Liam Peoples, Roisin Walsh, Daragh Wilson.

In the U12/10 section, as per the previous weeks, there was nothing but a kick of the ball between any of the teams. Eventually Colin McBrides team were victorious with solid defence on display from Kieran Carr, Ronan Gibbons and Erin Logue. Kaylagh Sweeney and Oisín Lynch fielded some great ball in midfield while the forwards of Colin McBride, Aisling Duffy and Erin Logue were very accurate up front. Conn Mc Laughlin, Shaun Ward, Harry Blaney, Ronan Gibbons, Amy Mc Ateer, Elena Gibbons, Clodagh Mc Ateer, Maeve Sweeney, Cillian Gilmore, Dan Martin, Michael Peoples, Donchadha Dorrian, Sinead Duffy, Aoibheann Callaghan, Erin Carlin, Rian Jackson, Ronan Wilson, Kieran Carr, Colin Mc bride, Oisin lynch, Aisling Duffy, Eva Martin, Keylah Sweeney, Erin logue, Ronan Mc Veigh, Jack Dunleavy, Christian Gibbons, Ben Mc Bride, Conor Callaghan, Tiernan Kerr, Ava Mc Elwaine, Orla Mc Grenaghan, Caoimhe Kerr, Sarah Peoples, Grace Begley, Iosaf Mc Ateer, Cormac Dunleavy.

Seniors defeat Red Hugh’s: Gaeil Fhánada 2:14 Red Hughs 3:08. Team: Shaun Friel, Odhrán Shiels, Fergal Friel, Brandon Mc Clafferty, Mark Mc Conigley, Oisín Shiels (0:01), Paddy Heraghty (0:01), Paddy Carr (0:01), Michael Sweeney, Conor Mc Gonigle, Mark Mc Ateer (1:01), Eoghan Carr, Seamie Friel (0:08), Alan Mc Ateer (1:00), Oisín Mc Fadden (0:02), Jimmy Coyle for Michael Sweeney, Mylie Mc Bride for Mark Mc Conigley, Joshua Mc Ateer for Coyle.

Reserves suffer narrow defeat: Cloich Cheann Fhaola 1:05 Gaeil Fhánada 0:07. The lads will face Burt, Naomh Columba and Aodh Ruadh in their next three games, so it’s all to play for.

Our best wishes to Cloughaneely player Blaine Mulligan who picked up a nasty injury during yesterday’s game.

Minor girls defeated in Final: It wasn’t to be for our minor girls on Saturday afternoon as they were defeated by a very strong Naomh Columba side at the Centre of Excellence in Convoy. Minor Panel: Caitlin Heraghty, Marie Kerr, Méabh Duffy, Dearbhla Mc Devitt, Muireann Ní Mhathúna, Iseult Ní Mhathúna, Aoife Gibbons, Eimear Sweeney, Eibhlín Shiels, Emma Friel, Olivia Friel, Tori Gallagher, Maria Doherty, Jessica Coll, Méabh Mc Ateer, Rachael Friel.