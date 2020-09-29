DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL - All the news from GAA Clubs around Donegal

Urris

Covid-19: A feeling of Déja vu once again around Straid with all training and underage matches suspended due to the County being placed on level 3 under the plan for Living with Covid-19 on Friday night . Whilst it was not entirely unexpected with the rising number of cases in Donegal it is disappointing all the same to be back here again. But if we all play our part as a club and community and follow all the health guidelines hopefully we will see a safe return to football for all soon. Although we have to take a step back from training our coaches ask all the boys and girls to keep up the good work and keep practicing at home.

Thanks: Thanks to all who attended our Honk the Horn bingo of late but due to the current restrictions we have to suspend this bingo until further notice in the safety and wellbeing of all volunteers, bingo goers and the wider general public. Thanks to all who have attended this bingo over the last few months and all volunteers from the club, bingo callers and the volunteers from the four schools in the parish. We hope to resume when restrictions are lifted around outdoor gatherings.

Win A house in Dublin:

Tickets are now on sale for the Donegal GAA to win a house in Dublin. The club has a number of tickets to sell, if interested in purchasing a ticket please contact John Friel on 0860523550. If you purchase a ticket before Monday October 5th, all are entered in an extra draw for a weekend away in Dunboyne Castle and 10 more tickets. The draw is in December and costs €100 a ticket.

Malin

Adult Football: Neither our senior nor reserves were in action over the weekend, but keep an eye on social media in relation to this weekends games.

Lotto: Congratulations to John Gibbons, Westown, Malin Head who scooped the weekend lotto jackpot of €500. Sequence drawn was 3-6-2-1-7-5-4, with the sellers prize going to Patrick Farren. Next weeks lotto jackpot returns to €500 and as always we would like to thank the local community for their continued support of our weekly lotto draw. Envelopes are just €2 or 3 for €5 euro and are available in most pubs and shops in the area and also from our band of young eager sellers. Thanks to the Club Lotto Sellers & all those who bought lottos this week and those who continue to support the Club.

Club Shop: After 6 long months, we are delighted to announce that our club shop is now open for business to the public once again. There are still a limited amount of club face masks for sale, as well as many other items of club gear available. Shop will be open from 12 to 1.30 on Saturdays and from 11.30 to 2 on Sundays. For queries outside of opening hours, contact Susan on 086 7832242, apologies for the incorrect number given last week. With Christmas fast approaching, get your orders in early.

Streaming Links: It has come to our attention that links are appearing on social media, which claim to live stream, our matches. Once clicking on the link, you are asked to submit card details as a form of payment. These are in no way connected to our club, and do not give you access to our matches. If the club are streaming a game it will be at no cost and will be advertised on our social media channels. Please spread the word, as we wish no one to be conned by this scam.

Honk Your Horn Bingo: Due to the current Covid restrictions within the county, we have put our popular Honk Your Horn Bingo on hold for the next few weeks. More details will be available through the usual channels in the coming weeks

Win Your House in Dublin: Tickets for our Win Your House In Dublin Draw are on sale at www.winyourhouseindublin.com. So if you haven’t bought your ticket yet, go to the website and buy your ticket where you could be in with a chance of winning this house in Dublin worth €400,000 or a brand new Mazda 2 car. Tickets are also available by contacting John Byrne on 086 2507380.

Covid Guidelines: With the recent surge in Covid cases in the county, we would remind all our members to double up on their efforts to stop the spread of the virus and follow all government guidelines now that we have entered phase 3.

Cill Chartha

The countdown until the rearranged County Final is on, the new date is Wednesday October 7 but unfortunately due to new level 3 guidelines it will be played behind closed doors in MacCumhaill Park, more details will be posted when we get them.

Michael Murphy Sports Cash for Clubs: Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure are running a cash for clubs loyalty scheme, every time you make a purchase with them nominate “Kilcar GAA” to generate points to benefit our club. Thank you to all who have already nominated our club.

Club Lotto: Is iad uimhreacha Lotto ná seachtaine seo nó: 1, 23, 28 agus 29. Buaiteoirí eile: €50 Martina Deane, Cruckarra €30 Eileen Cannon, Castlecarn €20 Maeve and Michael, Coguish agus Brid Byrne, Malinmore. Béidh €3,000 i bPóta Óir na seachtaine seo chugainn. Play our lotto online where you now also have the option of buying your ticket weekly at this link: https://tinyurl.com/qqsvkyq

Drive in Bingo: Winners at this week’s drive in Bingo in Towney were: €150 AM Whyte €80 Roseanne Ellis, Michelle Lowther €70 Patricia O’Gara, Mary Football, Teresa Cannon, Bernadette Mic Giolla Easpaig €60 Kate Meehan. Our next drive is at the earlier time of 5pm this Sunday, with the jackpot now at €6,300 on 45 numbers, €10 per book and please follow HSE guidelines.

Club Gear: Visit our online Club Shop at https://tinyurl.com/rprf7fa you can find a large selection club gear while we also have Club Gear for sale in Áislann Chill Chartha with club umbrellas, adult and kid’s club home jerseys, half zip tops, polo shirts, bobble hats, jackets, hoodies, stickers, shorts, DVDs and flags etc .

For the latest news visit our website www.clgchillchartha.com you can also follow us on Facebook and Twitter at facebook.com/CillCharthaGAA and @KilcarGAA you can also follow us on Instagram at kilcargaa and Snapchat at clgchillcahartha.

Four Masters

Club Lotto: There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot of €1,100 in Week 11 of the 2020/2021 season held on Monday 21/09/20

The winners of €50 Dom's Pier 1 Vouchers in the Lucky Dip were Liam Mc Crea, Tullyearl and Michael Masterson, Old Golf Course Road. The numbers drawn were 7, 9, 11 & 22. Next draw for a jackpot of €1,200 will take place on Monday September 28th

New members are always welcome so why not play online before 3.00pm each Monday to be in with a chance of winning the jackpot. Play now at https://clubforce.com/clubs/gaa-four-masters-g-a-a-club-donegal/

The Four Masters Club appreciates the continued support of our Main Sponsor Dom’s Pier 1.

Covid-19 - Club Announcement: In the context of the current Covid-19 restrictions in the county, the Four Masters club executive has taken a decision to suspend all club activity, including training and games, for all age groups in the club until further notice. The executive will review the situation again next Sunday 4th October and a further update will be issued at that time.

We urge our members and supporters to comply with all HSE guidelines in relation to Covid-19 and restrict their contacts as much as possible.

Bereavement: The Four Masters club extends our sincere condolences to the Cassidy family on their recent bereavement. Hugh was a loyal supporter and very good friend of Four Masters, and a true GAA man. The club would like to thank Hugh and the entire Cassidy family for their many years of involvement and loyalty to the club. Ár dheis Dé go raibh a hAnam.

Acknowledgement: Four Masters would like to acknowledge and thank Clr Tom Conaghan and Clr Michael Naughton for their help in Four Masters being awarded a DFI grant through Donegal County Council. All funds went towards fixing and erecting new fencing on the Astro Pitch and towards training equipment for all players in our club.

House Draw: Its Bonus Draw time again so if you want to be in with a chance of winning a 2 x Night Break in Dunboyne Castle and 10 x FREE tickets, please purchase a hard-copy ticket through Sean Dunnion, Paul Timoney, Barry Monaghan or Damien Dunnion and earn the Club a €20.00 commission into the bargain.

An Clochan Liath

200 + Club September Draw: Draw took place Sunday 27th, the following were the winners: 1st prize €1000 Brendan Boyle, Burtonport (62); 2nd prize €500 Michelle McLaughlin (234); 3rd prize €100 Martin McGlynn (84); 4th prize €100 Nan Doherty (232); 5th prize €100 Edward O Donnell (69); 6th prize €100 James Shovelin (159); 7th prize €100 Dolores Dunleavy (244); 8th prize €100 Mary Vryonidou (43); 9th prize €100 Anna and Jenny Sweeney (97); 10th prize €100 John Gerard Bonner (17); 11th prize €100 John Ward Milltown (188)

Congratulations to our winners and thanks to our patrons for their continued support. Our October draw will take place on Sunday night 25th October.

Weekly 50 / 50 draw: Our 7th draw took place on Sunday night and the jackpot was €570.

Congratulations to this weeks winner Geraldine Comiskey and a massive thank you to all who have supported our draw today which has been a great success.

Tickets will be on sale at Lower Main St Dungloe (outside BOI) on Friday between 10am - 4pm and on Saturday at Sharkeys Service Station between 10am - 3pm.

See our Facebook page for details on how to buy tickets online. Draw takes place online next Sunday night @ 9pm

Junior Hurling Championship Final

This Saturday sees our adult male hurlers take to the field in a historic 1st junior hurling final for the club. They face Carndonagh in O Donnell Park with a throw in time of 1.30pm. Due to Level 3 Covid 19 restrictions, the game will be played behind closed doors but it can be streamed via the Donegal GAA home page.

Everyone at the club wishes the team and management well for the final and hopefully we will have more silverware home to Dungloe on Saturday evening.

Cloich Cheann Fhaola

Intermediate A Championship: Our seniors put in a gallant effort in the Intermediate final at the weekend; however it wasn’t our day. We’re immensely proud of our senior team, Michael Lynch and his back room team for all their hard work and commitment during their championship campaign; in what has been a difficult and unfamiliar year for all. The team is brimming with talent and we look forward to seeing what the future holds for them. We also would like to wish John Fitzgerald a speedy recovery. It was unfortunate that the game had to take place behind closed doors but we very much appreciate everyone’s support and well wishes for the team and we look forward to a time when we can welcome our supporters back to the sidelines again. Onwards and upwards.

Ceannaigh Fód / Buy a Sod

Mar is eol daoibh, tá obair mhór déanta ar Pháirc Naomh Fionán le corradh agus dhá bhliain anuas agus anois tá páirc d'ardchaighdeán againn. Is iomaí cluiche a imríodh ar an sean pháirc sna blianta a chuaigh thart agus freastlóidh an pháirc úr seo ar na glúnta atá le theacht agus tá muid ag súil go mór leis an pháirc a úsáid in athuair. Cé go bhfuair muid deontas de €76,000 faoin Chlár Caipiteal Spóirt le cuidiú leis na costais, tá bearna go fóill ann agus meastar go gcosnóidh an togra €200,000 san iomlán. Bliain thar a bheith crua a bhí ann don fhóchumann i mbliana ó thaobh cúrsaí airgeadais de, go háirithe mar gheall ar shrianta Covid-19.

Tá ról lárnach ag an CLG sa phobal agus tá muid ag tabhairt cuireadh do bhaill reatha, iarbhaill agus duine ar bith eile a bhfuil baint acu leis an fhóchumann, tacaíocht a thabhairt do CLG Chloich Cheann Fhaola ag an am seo agus fód €100 a cheannacht. Beidh to abálta Fod a cheannacht ar line www.buyasod.com. Rachaidh ainmneacha na daoine a cheannaíonn fód suas ar bhalla ina aice leis an pháirc.

Ba mhaith linn buíochas a ghabháil le gach duine a chuidigh linn leis an fhíseán seo a chuir le chéile, go háirithe Mary Ní hEarcáin a bhí i mbun cúrsaí fuaime.

As you are aware over this past year the club has been striving hard in the development of our new top of the range pitch. Just like the old pitch stood the test of time for previous generations; this new pitch will be used by GAA players and volunteers alike for many generations to come and we are excited about getting this new pitch up and running in the not too distant future. Although we were in receipt of a sports capital grant (70k) to help partially fund the pitch we still have a long way to go to cover the costs of the remainder of the pitch (in total we estimate the finished pitch to cost in the region of €200,000). With this year hitting the club particularly hard financially we’ve established this 'Buy a Sod' fundraiser to drive on the development of our much needed facility. The GAA is an integral part of our community and we are inviting all our current and past club members, supporters, and anyone connected to Cloughaneely GAA to support this fundraising initiative by sponsoring a sod for €100. The names of those who sponsor a Sod (or who the sod is in memory of if you wish) will be displayed on a permanent fixture on a wall at the club grounds. You can sponsor a sod by going online atwww.buyasod.com or contact any of the club executive (Joe McGarvey, Martin Duggan, Ciaran McGarvey, Anna Marie Coyle, John Joe McGeever).

Club Lotto Results: Uimhreacha na seachtaine 1,7,9,11,13,20! Níor bhain aon duine an pota óir. Bhí 7 ann le ceithre uimhir. Comhghairdeas le Patrick McClafferty, Ardsbeg, a bhaineann €100! Tá €5,850 sa phota óir anois. Tá na ticéid le fáil i ngnólachtaí sa pharóiste. Is féidir imirt ar líne chomh maith agus tacaíocht a thabhairt dó do chlub ag an nasc:https://clubforce.com/clubs/gaa-clg-chloich-cheann-fhaola-donegal/. The numbers drawn were 1,7,9,11,13,20! No jackpot winner..we had 7 match 4’s; congratulations Patrick McClafferty, Ardsbeg who won €100! Our jackpot for the September 30th draw is €5,850! Tickets are available in various outlets throughout the parish. You can also purchase online at the following link : https://clubforce.com/clubs/gaa-clg-chloich-cheann-fhaola-donegal/.

As we find it increasingly difficult to reach our regular lotto subscribers we would greatly appreciate your support for our lotto via our online platform athttps://clubforce.com/clubs/gaa-clg-chloich-cheann-fhaola-donegal/. (Note: The Club Force app can also be downloaded to your phone for free). Also Ciaran will provide assistance to those who need help getting set up online – you can message or call him on 087-2279155 to schedule a suitable time.

Other outlets which are available to anyone who wishes to support the lotto are:

1) We will now have a stand selling Lotto in Falcarragh on Saturday’s from 12 noon until approx 2 pm for now.

2) Lotto tickets are available in various outlets in Falcarragh & Gortahork. If you don’t see the lotto tickets on display ask for them behind the counter. Falcarragh: Batch, Centra, Post Office, Dee’s, Craig’s, McGee’s Petrol station, Shane McGee’s. Gortahork: Án Stór, McClaffertys Eurospar.

Your continued support for the club is appreciated!

Many thanks to John and Aidan Gillespie from G-Fab Engineering Service, Annagry, for their kind donation to our senior team towards their preparations for the final. Your support is greatly appreciated!

As per the guidelines associated with moving to level 3, all northern board games are now suspended until further notice.

U-8 Training is cancelled for the next few weeks. You will be notified once training resumes.



Killybegs

Kilotto numbers 16,22,23,24. No Winner. Next week Jackpot @ €1120.00. 1 match 3 winning €30.00 Paddy McGinley, 5 Points.

We are appealing for all club members, players and local community to purchase their kilotto ticket online;

https://game.smartlotto.ie/game/supporter_home/392

Kilotto can also be purchased in the following business in town Breslin's Service Station, Sweet News, Centra -Hegarty's and Currans.

Your support would be greatly appreciated & good luck!!

Donegal County Board are currently selling a fundraising "House Draw" for assistance in building their new "Donegal GAA Centre" in Convoy. All Donegal GAA Clubs are assisting in the venture and tickets can be obtained by contacting John "Baker" Boyle 0878328259 or online at https://winyourhouseindublin.com/

An Tearmainn

This weeks Club lotto results. No’s drawn 4,8,25,28. Jackpot €9600 No Winner. Match 3 No winners. Open draw winners €10 each Kieran Friel,Termon; Teresa Mcgettigan, Millbridge, Kilmacrennan. Next week’s Jackpot €9650.

Lotto can be purchased online via the clubforce app https://play.clubforce.com/play_newa.asp?LL_ID=1812#Anchor and in local stockists.

Our drive in bingo continues to be a great success, Friday nights at 7pm behind the Craobhin is the place to be. So eyes down this Friday night for a bit of fun, and you never know it could be you with a lucky line or house. Single books €10 double books €15. Good luck and see you all there. Please see Termon bingo Facebook page to be in with the chance to win a free bingo book weekly.

As the county has been placed in level 3 restrictions, now is a good time to check in on your elderly and vulnerable in our communities, with the evening’s closing in and weather turning that bit colder, a quick call or visit may be appreciated.

Our club community response is still in operation should anyone need assistance, contact club secretary Kieran on 087 755 6583, or indeed the community response coordination by Donegal Co Council on freephone 1800-928982.

The Donegal gaa county boards “win your house in Dublin” draw is back in action again after a pause in activity during the covid crisis, tickets are priced at €100, and are available online or from the club Secretary Kieran Gallagher on 087 755 6583

https://winyourhouseindublin.com/donegal-gaa/

Aodh Ruadh

When Liam Brown sounded the final whistle at the end of the 1998 senior county final, few could have thought that it would be 22 years before Ballyshannon would claim championship silverware again. It has been a long, long road back, but on Saturday evening Aodh Ruadh finally savoured the sweet taste victory once more. There's been so many hard days since '98, the odd bad trouncing, a few near misses.

For a while the club was in the doldrums at underage, but a corner was turned in 2007 when a promising under 12 team won the county title in a memorable tussle with Termon in Convoy. Seven of the players on that team were members of the panel on Saturday, Johnny Gethins, Eamon McGrath, Colm Kelly, Eddie Lynch, David McGurrin, Philip Patton and Paddy Gillespie. That group enjoyed success up through the grades with men like Enda McGurrin, Jim Kane, Niall McCready, Shane Ward and Maurice McLaughlin managing their progress up through the ranks.

In 2013 the club won their first under 21 title in 20 years. It was a B title, but as Shane Ward said, Jim McGuinness credited winning an under 21 B title as the trophy which helped turn Naomh Conaill around. The golden under 12s of 2007 were supporting actors in that victory, but for men like Peter Boyle, Conor Patton, Niall Murray and Ryan Granaghan it was a vindication of their burgeoning talent.

In 2016 the story was of a final lost, but redolent with promise. Aodh Ruadh under 21s slaughtered all in front of them as they romped to the county showpiece. The decider against Gaoth Dobhair would go down as one of the best games of football played in Donegal in recent memory at any level. Aodh Ruadh had Sean Taylor between the posts, Cookie O'Halloran and Jason Granaghan had established themselves as defensive speed merchants. Up front Oisin Rooney supplied an imposing physical presence, while the terrible twosome of Shane McGrath and Nathan Boyle already looked every inch the real deal.

The hard work at underage was coming to fruition. The first fruits came with promotion from Division 3 after six tough years, Peter Gallagher the man at the helm for that one, with experienced operators like Seamus Kane, Michael Ward, Diarmaid McInerney, and David Dolan scoring heavily. In retrospect the presence of Kane and Ward was particularly important in helping to bring through the new breed of Ballyshannon brats as they cut their teeth in adult football.

James O'Donnell took over in 2017 and after a free-wheeling festival of a season Aodh Ruadh found themselves back in Division 1 for the first time since 2007. The team picked up where the left off in 2018 playing without doubt the most free-flowing and entertaining brand of football purveyed by any club in the county. Alas the cavalier enthusiasm of youth, while not the worst sin in the world, cost us on occasion and we returned to Division 2 in 2019. We also lost the intermediate final in 2018, but the pieces of this jigsaw weren't far off falling into place. Practically every member of the 2018 panel was in O'Donnell Park last Saturday.

We made it back to the intermediate semi-finals in 2019 only to be denied a final place by a last-minute goal in extra-time in a replay against Cloich Cheann Fhaola. it was a real sucker punch and a few leaving Convoy that night might have had dark thoughts about this side being nearly men. Meanwhile a four day turnaround seriously and unfairly undermined the Gaeltacht side's chances against a fresh and well-prepared Saint Naul's side.

And so 2020 dawned, a year when the fates made a mockery of blithe complacency and all the best laid plans. Some things did pan out as expected though. Cloich Cheann Fhaola and Aodh Ruadh came through the pack to claim their places in the county intermediate final, just as the pundits had predicted.

The pundits had also predicted that Cloich Cheann Fhaola would be the team playing senior football in 2021. Hard to argue with that. They were an established Division 1 in their second successive championship final. In the group stages they had already come from behind to get the better of Aodh Ruadh in Father Tierney Park without their talisman, Jason McGee.

However, after previously going into IFC finals against Termon and Glenfin as warm favourites, the switch to underdog status seemed to suit Aodh Ruadh. In the week running up to the final town was decked out like never before. However, it was a relaxed build up which was reflected in the fair degree of freedom the Ballyshannon lads played with in the decider.

Not that they got anything handed to them on a plate in an eerily quiet O'Donnell Park, a phase three coronavirus lockdown seeing this game being played behind closed doors. Cloich Cheann Fhaola, in the words of Aodh Ruadh captain Johnny Gethins, "Never lay down."

The Gaeltacht men led by two points at the first water break, a smashing Paul Sweeney goal on the swivel propelling them ahead. They still led by a point at half-time and at the second water break it was all square. Now it was a case of luck and who wanted it more.

Aodh Ruadh obliged on both counts. Pressing up on the Cloich Cheann Fhaola restart Shane McGrath was able to capitalise on an incredible error by Shaun McClafferty on his kick out. Two quick points then meant Aodh Ruadh were five clear with ten minutes remaining.

Memories of the sides' clash in the group stages came flooding back. That day Cloich Cheann Fhaola had come back from six points down to win by two. Aodh Ruadh knew there was no way this one was over just yet.

True to form the Blues patiently chipped away at the Ernesiders lead, and a minute into added time the gap was down to just two points.

But two minutes later the Ballyshannon boys could finally start to believe as Cloich Cheann Fhaola had their pocket picked as they were on the attack and Aodh Ruadh broke at speed. David and Cian Dolan bore down on the marooned McClafferty and Cian rounded him before slipping home a left footed shot to seal the deal for Barry Ward's men.

Speaking after the match Nathan Boyle said the squad were asked at the start of the year if they wanted the title or if they needed it. That question had been answered resoundingly, and answered in style.

It was a shame the game had to be played behind closed doors, but when Siobhan Coyle, the first ever woman to take charge of a senior men's championship final, sounded the final whistle, the sparse Ballyshannon support in O'Donnell Park did their level best to greet the victory in fitting fashion.

How fitting it was that Johnny Gethins should receive the cup from the County Chairman, our own Mick McGrath. A special touch on a special day. Johnny's speech after lifting the McLaughlin Cup, magnanimous and heartfelt, made your heart swell with pride to call yourself an Aodh Ruadh supporter.

It was a sweet win for the club, all the sweeter for having been won against such doughty and able opponents. Nathan Boyle was selected as man of the match and was full value for that award. He took some superb scores and Cloich Cheann Fhaola struggle to contain his combative, high energy style of play.

The whole defence excelled themselves and keeping a vaunted Cloich Cheann Fhaola attack to 1-12, 1-8 of that from play was testament to the quality of their efforts.

Elsewhere Darren Drummond made a number of telling contributions to the game and, when his semi-final contribution is factored into the equation, he more than played his part in bringing the intermediate title back to Ballyshannon. Meanwhile Shane McGrath was in simply electric form, rising to the occasion when it counted most.

Barry Ward would also have been pleased with the impact of his subs, a return of 1-2 neatly matching the final margin between the teams.

A wonderful day for Ballyshannon football. It is a pity this group of footballers won't get the opportunity to showcase their considerable talents on the provincial stage. However, when you think that as recently as 2013 the club was flirting with relegation to Division 4 it is just great to have Aodh Ruadh back in the senior championship, back where we belong.

A thought too for Cloich Cheann Fhaola. Firstly, everyone will be hoping John Fitzgerald makes a full and rapid recovery. More broadly, while the club will obviously be bereft at losing a second final in succession, it is clear that their day is coming. They will doubtless already be installed as title favourites for 2021. They can also take some comfort in the fact that they more than played their part in an entertaining, high-quality game which served as a great advertisement for Donegal football.

It takes a village to raise the child and that is true of this Aodh Ruadh team too. Parents, partners, sponsors, supporters, mentors, managers and club officers over the years have all done their small bit to help get Ballyshannon back into the top tier of Donegal football. A few examples to stand for the many. Think of Lisa McTernan who has served five years as club secretary, never stinting herself at any point, Gregory Sweeney who has known and worked with many of these lads for a decade now, or Owen Roe O'Neill, who in his 80th year greeted the cup's homecoming with all the impish glee of a cub. Think of the likes of Pat Malaniff and what this would have meant to him. We can't all kick the ball over the bar, but the town feels no less part of this marvellous achievement for that. Indeed, we hope it is but the first of many.

We have a full match report, a link to the final match programme and a glorious, glorious gallery of pictures from the game live on aodhruadh.org.

The under 16s training on Mondays and Fridays at 4.30pm.

Under 10 training continues on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5.45pm.

The under 8s train this Friday as normal from 6.15pm to 7.15pm.

Ladies - Under 12 training continues this Tuesday at 6.15pm in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh. Under 13 training continues on Thursday, also at 6.15pm in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh.

Bingo is still back! Last Friday saw the second installment of the drive in bingo. Again it was a very enjoyable night on another fine evening. We are delighted to announce that following advice given to other bingo providers from the relevant authorities, Drive in Bingo can continue during level 3 Covid restrictions, provided that public health guidelines are followed. We are therefore looking forward to holding our next installment of drive in bingo this Friday night. First game will be at 7pm at the Market Yard car park. Books will be sold from 6pm. Spread the word and we look forward to seeing you there!

Coaching position: The club’s Park / Development Committee has recently received approval to continue the Community Employment Scheme (CES) which it will run for a further three years up to the Autumn of 2023. The Aodh Ruadh managed scheme is a major one with over 30 participants assigned to a variety of voluntary organisations in south Donegal. The Development Committee have again received approval to appoint a Gaelic Games coach to work in the club area. This position is open to men and women who meet the CES criteria. Applicants from outside the Aodh Ruadh club area are equally entitled to apply. For further information or to express an interest in the position please contact Tom Daly by email at tom.daly@ulstergaa.ie. Full training towards accredited GAA coaching qualifications will be provided and funded. Several past holders of this position have gone on to gain full time employment in a variety of spheres.

Aodh Ruadh lotto: There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €4,100. The winning numbers drawn were 1, 3, 7, 12, 14 and 15. In the lucky dip a Donegal GAA House Draw ticket valued at €100 went to Donna Meade and Bridie McGauran. The next draw is for a jackpot of €4,200 on Sunday at 9pm. Tickets are available in Kernan's Spar and Pearse O'Neill's. You can play also play the lotto online. Log onto klubfunder.com and then search for and select Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon. The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: Juvenile hurlers.



St. Michael’s

St. Michael’s Car Bingo: St. Michael's Car Bingo continues as usual at The Bridge Dunfanaghy on this Sunday evening at 7pm

St. Michael's are happy in these strange times to at least give some kind of normality to our long-standing Bingo Players.

The €100 at the St. Michael’s Car Drive in Bingo at the Bridge on Sunday last was won by Josephine Keaveney Chapel Road Dunfanaghy. The first €75 was won by Roberta McGinley Kill Dunfanaghy, the Second €75 was won shared by Sally Langan and George Sweeney who won €40 each.

St. Michael's Mini Lotto: There was no Jackpot winner in the St. Michael’s Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The Numbers drawn were: 2,6,7,8,9,11. The Match 5 winners were Keith and Eileen Harley Trentagh and James Coll Breaghy Portnablagh who won €50 each. The Club are now giving our weekly €100 euro Match 4 or 5 Winner in our lotto draw the option of taking a €100 ticket for the Win Your House in Dublin. This week’s Jackpot will be €8200.

Tickets are on sale in local outlets in Dunfanaghy and Creeslough tickets for the St. Michaels Mini Lotto can now also be purchased

on line anywhere at the following link up until 6pm on any Sunday evening. https://play.clubforce.com/play_newa.asp?ll_id=911#Anchor. €2 and €5 quick pick tickets are now available online as well.

Thanks everyone for your continuing support its very much appreciated in these difficult times.

Congratulations: Congratulations to our neighbours Milford on retaining Senior Football for 2020 and commiserations to Cloughaneely who were unlucky not to join the senior ranks.

Donegal House Draw: The Donegal House Draw Tickets will be going on sale again shortly all clubs will receive a number of tickets to sell. we would appreciate if any St Michaels supporters would buy a paper ticket directly from Suzi Roarty, Treasurer, 0872849214. Liam McElhinney, Chairman, 0868611097, Ann Marie Kelly, Secretary, 0879454107 as all tickets sold by the club will benefit the club. Thanks everyone. For more information on the house draw please log on to www.winyourhouseindublin.com

Bundoran

Bunotto Results: There was no winner of this weeks Realt na Mara Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 7 10 17 18 19. The 3 x €50 winners were Annette Hargadon, Grange; Jason McDevitt, Northern Ireland; Ryan Walsh, Bundoran. Next week's jackpot will be €5700. The Bunotto can now be played online and we encourage as many members during these socially distancing times to do so. We thank everyone for their continued support of our Bunotto each week.

Senior and Reserve: There was no fixtures last week due to the current restrictions in relation to the Coronavirus.

Underage: All Underage games have been suspended but Training is continuing for certain age groups with extra restrictions in place.Please check with your mentors to check out times of the various Training sessions.

Ladies: Training will take place this Tues 29th and Thurs 1st Oct @6.15pm for both the U12s and U16s

Training for the next few weeks will mainly consist of drills and fitness, (no contact)this is to comply with hse guidelines set out for level 3

Well done: Congratulations to our neighbours Aodh Ruadh on winning the Co Intermediate Championship in Letterkenny last Saturday.

Sympathy: The members of CLG Realt na Mara would like to express their deepest sympathy to Marie Shane , David and the extended members of the Smyth family on the sad passing of Joe Finner Avenue. Joe, a proud Leitrim native, was a valued club volunteer who contributed greatly to our club over many years and he will be sadly missed by us all here in Realt na Mara. Ar dheis De go raibh a anam.

Co Board House Draw: Any person wishing to purchase a ticket for the Co Board house Draw can get one from club Chairman Brian McEniff.

St Naul's

Due to the change in status of the county to level 3 there will be no club activity this week

Slotto: There was no jackpot winner this week. Numbers drawn were 5,6,2,1,4,3,7. The consolation prize of a €100 win a house ticket goes to Rosaleen Curran and Deirdre Kennedy of a Tots and Tassles.

Next weeks jackpot is €4430

You can play on line on our Clubforce platform or at Londis Mountcharles or Cassidy of Inver

Naomh Columba

10 week draw - Week 5 winners September 24th; €1000 Pat Gillespie, Teelin; €400 Isla McShane, Line Road, Carrick; €200 Paul Hardy Beefan Glencolmcille; €200 Martina & Annie Deane, The Cottages, Kilcar; €200 Monica McGinley, Meenaneary

Tickets are still available for the 10 week draw off any seller or online via club force

There is also an extra draw this week for paid up members

Lotto - 23 September 2020 €5800 Uimhreacha 7-10-24-30. Duaiseanna Aitheantais - €50 Pauline Ellis Malinbeg; €30 Pauline Ellis Carrick Lower; €20 Margaret & Hugh Doherty Carrick Lower; €20 John & Katie Doherty Crove; €20 Enda McGinley Meenacharvey

Lotto na seachaine seo chugainn 30 - September 2020 €5900

Win Your House Draw: Anyone wishing to buy a ticket for Donegal GAA win your house in Dublin draw can contact the club Facebook page or a club official