Donegal Sports Partnership teams up with Citadel Gymnastics for free online programme

Donegal Sports Partnership is set to roll out its first free online programme of 2021 in conjunction with Citadel Gymnastics.

Gym INC - a fun and inclusive gymnastics for all initiative - will begin on Wednesday, January 27th.

The programme will see 20 fun, interactive videos delivered by the highly talented coaches from Citadel Gymnastics which will be posted to the private Facebook group. There will also be two face-to-face Zoom sessions with the gymnastics coaches.

Citadel Gymnastics is a purpose-built gymnastics centre in Donegal which caters for all ages and levels.

Looking ahead to Gym INC, Therese Laverty, Sports Inclusion Disability Officer with Donegal Sports Partnership, said because the programme is being delivered online, participants can work out in their own time.

"This programme is targeting families who have a family member with a disability, with the aim being that everyone in the family can join in the fun together. The private Facebook group forum will allow families to interact. A certificate of participation and a Gym INC activity planning sheet will be provided to all participants. We will have links to resources, online sessions and challenges," she commented.

"There's no need to worry about a timetable or missing a session. The participants can view the videos in their own time, as everything will be saved to the private Facebook group which they will have access to once they've completed the Eventbrite booking. We are hoping to see participants post their videos and/or photos in the private group which will allow for interaction between families," Thérèse added.

To book a place on the programme, log on to

https://gyminc.eventbrite.ie

Once a place has been booked online, an email will be sent with details on how to access the private group on Facebook.