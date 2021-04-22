We're hiring - Sports Editor in Donegal

Contact
Iconic News is looking for an outstanding candidate for one of the best jobs in local sports journalism in Ireland.
As Sports Editor of the group’s Donegal titles which include the Donegal Democrat, Inish Times, Donegal People’s Press and the Donegal Post, you will be responsible for maintaining the high standard of our coverage in print and online, for tens of thousands of loyal readers.
Sports coverage is a huge part of the Donegal Democrat and its sister titles’ offering to readers.
We are dedicated to providing the very best service for our discerning readers, in well designed sports pages and up-to-the-minute online sports news.
The ideal candidate will be the voice of sports news in Donegal, with the ability and personality to work in a fast paced environment, generating and maintaining contacts in the strong sports community of Donegal.
Candidates must have a strong track record in journalism at a senior level, in breaking and analysing high-profile stories.
Strong credibility in the world of local sport is a must, likewise a solid contacts book. This challenging role is ideally suited to a highly motivated individual with a flair for writing and an eye for detail.
A strong social media presence, and an ability to work in the varied media environment which ranges from online to print and video, would be key strengths.
Knowledge of newspaper design would also be an advantage.
The Sports Editor will also be responsible for assigning freelance work, so a clear understanding of budgets and using resources well is important. The closing date for applications is Friday, April 30, 2021.
To apply, please email brian.keyes@iconicnews.ie including a covering letter, CV and samples of your work.
