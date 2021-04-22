Contact

Donegal to receive funding of more than €350,000 from Sport Ireland

High Performance athlete support funding will support some of Donegal’s leading athletes

Sam and Chloe Magee, Donegal Badminton champions.

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

Donegal Local Sports Partnership (LSP) is set to receive funding of more than €350,000 from Sport Ireland.

The allocation is part of today's announcement by Sport Ireland of an "investment" of €40 million to National Governing Bodies for Sport (NGBs), High Performance athlete support and the network of Local Sports Partnerships for 2021.

Sport Ireland, formerly the Irish Sports Council, is a statutory authority that oversees, and partly funds, the development of sport within Ireland.

Of the €40 million, GAA will receive €2,389,653; the IRFU will receive €2,250, 843; and the FAI will receive €5,800,000. However, the funding allocation to the FAI is subject to final approval by the Board of Sport Ireland as per the Memorandum of Understanding agreed between the Government and the Football Association of Ireland.

Welcoming today's announce, Minister Charlie McConalogue said: "Donegal is a great sporting county with a proud tradition of sporting success at all levels. It is has been a tough year for our athletes but it has also placed a spotlight on the importance of sport and physical activity to our wellbeing.

"The overall funding to NGBs will have an impact on many of the most popular sports in Donegal, the High Performance athlete support funding will support some of Donegal’s leading athletes including Brendan Boyce, Mark English and Chloe, Sam and Joshua Magee, and the funding for Donegal LSP of over €350k will help Donegal LSP continue its great work in encouraging physical activity in Donegal.”

 “I thank Sports Ireland and my Government colleagues Minister Martin and Minister of State Chambers for their continued tremendous work in supporting sports of all levels throughout the country including Donegal.

"Today’s announcement follows a year in which the sector has been significantly impacted by Covid-19 restrictions in place since March 2020. In Budget 2021, the Government made a commitment to support the sector and is engaging closely with the sector to ensure their needs are met and that sport will emerge from the Covid-19 crisis in a strong position."

