Mural to Derry City legend Mark Farren unveiled at Brandywell stadium

A new mural honouring former Derry City striker Mark Farren has been officially unveiled in the Brandywell stadium.

The mural was unveiled to Mark's parents Michael and Kathleen, and his aunt Brigid. Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Cllr Brian Tierney was in attendance, alongside Derry City FC Chairman Philip O'Doherty and Manager Ruaidhrí Higgins.

The mural has been placed on the tunnel of the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in the stand which has also been named after Mark, who played for Derry City from 2003 to 2012 and made 209 appearances for the Candystripes.

The Inishowen man tragically passe​d away in 2016 aged 33 after a brave battle with cancer.

Philip O'Doherty, Derry City FC Chairman, said: "Mark will always be a huge part of the history of Derry City Football Club, and we are happy to join Council in celebrating his life.

"Mark was more than just a player here. He has left a real legacy at the club and it is fitting that his image will greet the players every time they take the field.

"We are delighted that Council have also kept Mark's memory alive both with the stand named after him, and this fantastic mural."