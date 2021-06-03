DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL: All the news from GAA Clubs around Donegal

Four Masters

Club Lotto

No winner of this weeks €400 Lotto Jackpot in week 47 of the 2020/2021 season.

Numbers drawn were 9, 10, 15 & 16.

The winners of the €50 Doms Pier1 Vouchers - Rosin Cleary, Lacklum & Tony Cornyn, Summerhill - Next weeks Jackpot is €500

New players are always welcome so get your entry in before 4.00pm next Monday and be in with a chance of winning the €500 jackpot. Play now at any of our ticket booths in various retail locations around the town, or online at https://clubforce.com/clubs/gaa-four-masters-g-a-a-club-donegal/

Player and team news

Well done to former club player Kate Keaney who was in the Donegal Ladies squad that beat Mayo last weekend.

Well done to club player Ellen Canavan who has progressed to the second stage of minor county trials – best of luck Ellen!

Our senior team are scheduled to start their All County Division 3 league campaign with an away game at Fanad Gaels on the weekend of the 11th June. Best of luck to the lads!

The club would like to thank Conor Reid of Donegal Oceandeep Oysters for his kind sponsorship of new training tops for our U17 team for the coming season. The boys are currently training hard in preparation for their upcoming league starting in June. Best of luck for the season ahead lads!

Four Masters Academy

The Four Masters Academy is up and running again on Saturday and Sunday mornings. All newcomers welcome.

Contact Rory O'Donnell (087)8872283 or Charlie Martin (087) 6330996 with your child's name and year of birth to be added to groups for messages.

Saturday

10am to 11am - 2017 (U4) boys and girls

11.15am to 12.15pm - 2016 (U5) boys and girls.

Sunday

10am to 11am - 2015 (U6) boys and girls

11.15am to 12.15pm - 2014 (U7) boys only.

2014's girls training a different day/time, contact Barry Dunnion (087 996 6116) for details.

Parents can register online at www.foireann.ie before next week and will need to fill out a Covid questionnaire on Foireann each time before training on Saturday or Sunday.

Fográ

Tacaímid leis na teaghlaigh a bhfuil tionchar orthu faoin fhadhb Mica sa contae.

Four Masters GAA club support those families in the county that are impacted by the use of defective Mica contaminated building materials in their homes, and their campaign for compensation to resolve those issues.

Na nDúnaibh

Torthaí lotto ó oíche Luain is chuaigh thart 31 Bealtaine. Na huimhreacha a tarraingíodh ná 12 14 16 agus 23. Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus bhí na trí uimhir Tanya Roberts agus bhain sí €150.

Beidh an chéad tarraingt eile oíche Luain seo chugainn an 7 Meitheamh agus €4,000 atá sa phota óir. Imir ar line: bit.ly/NDLotto.

Ár mbuíochas daoibhse uilig as bhur gcuid tacaíochta don chumann.

Bingo an chlub ar line, ar siúl achan oíche Shathairn ag 8i.n., dóigh iontach le hoíche a chaitheamh agus tá duaiseanna móra le bheith bainte fosta.Caithfear an leabhar bingo a cheannacht roimh an 1 a chlog Dé Sathairn.

Bingo books have to be purchased before 1pm on Saturday and are available in: Siopa Centra, Carraig Airt, Siopa na nDúnaibh and on line at: nadunaibh.ie/bingo.

The Bingo has been changed from 8pm to 8.30pm.

Duine ar bith nár íoc an táille ballraíochta go fóill tá sé in am é a íoc anois. Thig é a íoc chuig Richard Conneely nó ar line ag nadunaibh.ie/ballraíocht.

Membership fees now due – Pay to Richard Conneely or nadunaibh.ie/ballraíocht.

Ba mhaith leis an chumann a mbuíochas a chur in iúl do Aodán Ó Cuinneagáin, an céimiceoir, a chur an bosca ar fáil don dífhibrileoir. Beidh sé crochta suas ar aghaidh an ionaid, áit a bhfuil cathaoir Phádraig Mhic Giolla Bhríde.

A big thank you to Aodan, our chemist, who has sponsored the cabinet for the defibrillator. It will be hanging at the front of GAA centre, close to Paddy Mc Bride’s (Fenny) chair. Let’s hope that it will never be interfered with because of its importance to the community.

Gaeil Fhánada

Lotto Results 30/05/2021. Numbers: 7, 10, 16, 22, 25. No jackpot winner. €100 Winner: Brandon and Cody McGrenaghan. Next Week’s Jackpot: €4550!!!

Get your tickets now:

Online*: https://bit.ly/2vPgMv1

⚪️ Ballylar PO

Shannagh Shop

⚪️ Blaney’s, Kerrykeel

‘Your Stop’ shop, Portsalon

⚪️ Clinton’s Shop, Tamney

*Online sales close midnight Saturday each week.

Training Schedule / Sceideal Traenála

Wednesday

U15 Boys @ 5:45

⚪️U17 Boys @ 5:45

Senior Ladies @ 7pm

Friday

⚪️U10 & U12 Girls @ 6:30

U9’s Boys & Girls @ 6:30

⚪️U11 Boys @ 6:30

U13 Boys @ 6:30

Saturday

⚪️Senior Ladies @ 9am

U5’s Boys & Girls @ 11am

⚪️U7’s Boys & Girls @ 11am

U14 Girls @ 11am

Tuesday

⚪️U16 Girls @ 6pm

First u5’s session

Well done to our U5 players and coaches who had their first session on Saturday past.

They and the U7’s will now train every Saturday morning at 11am. New recruits are very welcome. Contact us on Facebook for more information.

U5’s - Children born in 2016 & 2017

U7’s - Children born in 2014 & 2015

Cúl Camp 2021

The Gaeil Fhánada Cúl Camp will run from Monday, 26th July - Friday 30th July this year. This camp is for boys and girls between the ages of 6 and 13.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, camps will be limited to 100 places, with all booking taking place online.

Places are filling fast, with 75% of spaces already booked.

Please visit the Cúl Camps website https://www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie/ to book your child’s place.

Gaeil Fhánada Boot Club

If your child has grown out of their football boots and you’d like to donate them back, we have the facility for you.

There will be a box outside the clubhouse from this weekend where you leave outgrown pairs of football boots or pick a pair up if your child needs them. All sizes are welcome.

LGFA Referee Training Course

If anyone is interested in taking part in a training course for new referees, please email: gaeilfhanada.donegal@lgfa.ie and we will forward your name and contact details to the Donegal LGFA, who are organising the course.

Senior Team fixtures

Aidan Mc Ateer’s charges will open their league campaign with a home fixture against Four Masters on the weekend ending June 12th. The lads will have four home fixtures and five away ties in this years league.

Naomh Columba

ONLINE BINGO

Next zoom bingo takes place Thursday 3rd June at a later time of 9pm.Books available to buy from Clg Naomh Columba Bingo Facebook page until 4pm Thursday

Tá an Snowball €5280 ar 45 uimhireacha no níos lú agus €920 sa Phóta Óir fa Choinne an Joker. Go raibh maith agat as do chuid tacaiochta.

SENIOR LADIES

Our ladies team will face Red Hughs, Dungloe, Gaoth Dobhair, Mac Cumhaills, Aodh Ruadh, Four Masters and Kilcar in the league this year. Goodluck to Gerard and all the ladies in the year ahead.

U17 BOYS

The u17 boys will face Naomh Mhuire, Naomh Ultan, Killybegs, St Nauls and Kilcar in the SRB division 2 region. Best of luck to Danny, Terence and all the boys in the upcoming season.

U15 BOYS

Our u15 Boys will be up against Bundoran, Naomh Mhuire, Dungloe, Four Masters and Kilcar in this years SRB division 2 competition. Goodluck to Charlie, Noel and the boys.

U13 BOYS

This year our 13 Boys will face Naomh Ultan, Four Masters, St Nauls, Bundoran, Naomh Mhuire, Killybegs and Na Rossa in the SRB division 2 competition. Good luck to Lanty , Paul and the lads on the season ahead.

U11s

The u11 boys and girls are in group 2 of the SRB competition with Kilcar, Na Rossa, Naomh Ultan, Killybegs and Naomh Mhuire. Goodluck to Mike,Colin, Olly and all the boys and girls in the year ahead.

Realt Na Mara, Bundoran

Bunotto Results

There was no winner of this weeks Realt na Mara Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 5, 13, 16, 18, 19. The Lucky Dip €50 winners Daragh Dolan, Tullaghan; Sharon Mcloughlin, Kinlough. Next week's jackpot will be a fantastic €7,450.

The Bunotto can now be played online and we encourage as many members during these socially distancing times to do so.We thank everyone for their continued support of our Bunotto each week.

Senior League Fixtures

Our Seniors begin their Division One league campaign with a home fixture against St Michael's followed by an away game in Glenswilly.

Realt na Mara Annual Golf Classic

The Annual Realt na Mara Golf Classic will take place on Friday July 2nd at the local Bundoran Golf club. with many fantastic prizes to be won on the day..Teams of 4 €120 entry fee.Anyone wishing to sponsor a team or tee can contact club Treasurer William Doherty at 0866000972. Full details next week.

Underage Training

Training for all Underage teams has now recommenced.

New players are always welcome at any grade.

Training Schedule

U7s Monday 6pm Saturday 10.30am

U9s Wednesday 6.30pm Sat 11am

U11s Saturday 12 noon

U13s Tuesday 6pm Thursday 6pm

U15s Sunday 11am Wednesday 6.30pm

U17s Monday 7pm Friday 7pm

The fixtures for all Underage teams will be made known this week and will be available from the various managers at training in the coming days.

Ladies

Training for all age groups continues every Mon & Fri at 7pm,

Please have the e-learning module complete and cert sent to Caroline Mc Grath-Mc Namara before attending Training.

Training will be the same as before with every player being assigned to their designated pod on arrival,

health questionnaire must be complete before every training session in order to participate, and please arrive kitted out for training as dressing rooms are NOT open.

Condolences

The members of CLG Realt na Mara wish to express their deepest sympathy to the family of the late John Francis (Sean) McGovern Ardfarna and formerly of Aughnasheelin Ballinamore Co Leitrim .

John was a regular visitor to Gaelic Park to support the black n amber following him taking up residency in Ardfarna some years ago.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Club Gear

O Reilly Sports will reopen their sale of Realt na Mara club gear online on Friday next June 4th.

St Naul's

SLOTTO

St Nauls Club Slotto draw results from 30/05/2021. The numbers drawn were 4 7 6 1 5 2 3. There was no winner of this weeks jackpot. The Consolation prize of €80 goes to Shaun Gallagher, Drimarone. Remember to purchase your ticket in Londis Mountcharles, Cassidy's of Inver or from our online platform through clubforce.

TEN WEEK DRAW

Our thanks to Kellys Toyota, our main sponsor for hosting us and for their continued support.

Thanks also to Ardara Autoparts who sponsored an auto cleaning hamper & to Angela Ward School of Motoring who sponsored a voucher for €100.

This week was bonus week with 2 extra prizes of €500 for paid up tickets.

Winners of week 6: €200 Celine Espey, Ballyare; €200 Eddie Doherty, Local Link; €200 Sean Craig, Inver; €300 Liam Kerrigan , Ballinasloe; €500 Paul O’Brien, Carrick-on-Shannon; €1000 Liam Joseph Friel, Glencoagh; €500 Bonus Thomas Johnston, Mountcharles; €500 Bonus Eamon Harvey , Doonan; Auto Hamper Terence Kilpatrick, Laghey; Motor School Voucher Finn Donoghue, Mountcharles.

Congratulations to all our winners

MEMBERSHIP

Membership is available on Clubforce

St. Michael’s

€1000 To Be won on Game 9 at the St. Michael’s Big Bank Holiday Online Bingo in aid of the Irish Cancer Society This Sunday Evening

Someone will be the lucky winner of €1000 at the St. Michael’s GAA Club Big Bank Holiday Online Bingo in aid of the Irish Cancer Society on this Sunday evening 6th June. Steven Doak is currently fundraising for the Irish Cancer Society and as we all know cancer has affected most families at some time or other Steven is the St. Michael’s Players Rep on the club executive and as our way of showing our support, we are donating the profits of our big bank holiday bingo this weekend to this worthy cause so all support welcomed.

It’s eyes down at 8pm sharp and please get your Books early as €1000 must go in the last house. Don’t forget to get your books early this week.

Congratulations to Mary McClafferty who won the €200 on the 9th Game at the St. Michael’s Online Bingo Session on Sunday evening last, the €30 winner of the Line was Martina Maguire. The €100 on the 5th Game was won by Breda McDaid, the €30 for the line was won by Karen Eagelsham.

Online Bingo continues on this Sunday evening and its eyes down at 8pm sharp and please get your Books early. Every week we are getting new players - thank you to everyone who purchases books and played - it is great to see so many from near and far. Pre-Printed Books will be available in Primo Supermarket Creeslough, Moores Shop and Centra in Dunfanaghy this week from Thursday and the online purchase option is already open so buy early. Books are available online from Clubforce at https://member.clubforce.com/memberships_cart_m.asp?LL_ID=911&intMF_ID=8029#Anchor and must be bought before 1pm this Sunday to be eligible for this week’s Online Bingo.

For more information contact Ann Marie Kelly on 0879454107 or or Suzi Roarty on 0872849214.. Please note that only books purchased online must be bought before 1pm on Sunday in order to take part in this week’s Bingo session.

Good luck to everyone on Sunday.

St. Michael's Mini Lotto Stands at €10,000

There was no Jackpot winner in the St. Michael’s Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The Numbers drawn were: 1,4,5,6,12,14. There were 5 Match 5 winners Dáinne Gallagher Falcarragh, Ann Devine Portnablagh Mary T. McElhinney, Keith Harley Letterkenny and Rebecca Moore Letterkenny who won €20 each. Thanks everyone who supports our draw each week. It’s much appreciated.

This week’s Jackpot will remain at €10,000. Good luck everyone.

Tickets are on sale in local outlets in Dunfanaghy and Creeslough tickets for the St. Michaels Mini Lotto can now also be purchased

on line anywhere at the following link up until 6pm on any Sunday evening. https://play.clubforce.com/play_newa.asp?ll_id=911#Anchor. €2 and €5 quick pick tickets are now available online as well.

All County Leagues

The All-County Leagues fixtures were announced on Monday night last and in the first round of games on the weekend of the 11th-13th June St. Michael’s have been drawn away to Bundoran. On the weekend of the 18th-20th June St. Michael’s have been drawn at home to Cloughaneely, whilst we are away to Kilcar on the weekend of the 25th-27th June.

Congratulations

Congratulations to Hugh O Donnell on his new venture The Horseshoe Coffee Hut. Hugh can be located at the Garden Centre Carrigart and at Lackagh Bridge. Good luck to Hugh from all at St. Michael's.

Calling all Donegal GAA Clubs

Kellogg launches nationwide competition with prizes worth €40,000 up for grabs for local GAA clubs.

All GAA clubs across the county are in with a chance of winning incredible prizes as part of Kellogg’s sponsorship of the Kellogg’s GAA Cúl camps. Kellogg, now in its tenth year sponsoring the Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps, has launched the nationwide on-pack promotion for all GAA clubs to be in with a chance to win prizes worth €40,000 – a game-changing amount for any GAA club. At a time when fundraising has proved challenging, this competition provides GAA clubs with an incredible opportunity to claim great prizes through a simple mechanic. In order to nominate your club, all that is required is to pick up a promotional box of Kellogg’s Corn Flakes, Rice Krispies or Bran Flakes. Using the unique on-pack code, log on to kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie/competition and nominate the club of choice. All nominations will be entered into a final draw to win one of three cash prizes – €25,000, €10,000 or €5,000.

Killybegs

CLG Na Cealla Beaga - Smoke Free Club:

CLG Na Cealla Beaga is now a smoke free club ! As a club we would like to thank Michelle Cunningham for all the hard work and dedication she has put into this Healthy Clubs Project. Thanks also to Maresa Mc Gettigan HSE, Ocean FM and everyone who helped out today with the launch!

Club Clean Up 2021:

The club will hold a general clean up of our club facilities on Friday June 4th from 5pm.

This is in preparation for the return of all our teams to GAA playing action from next week and it is vital that it is done. We hope we will be using our indoor facilities later in the summer!

All HSE guidelines will be adhered to during the clean up including the wearing of face masks! If you are available, please let us know.

Your support would be greatly appreciated.

Minor Board Meeting:

The club will hold a Minor board meeting online via Zoom on Tuesday June 8th at 8.30pm.

Anyone who would like to attend please email scbsc2018@gmail.com on or before Sunday June 6th @ 7:00pm.

Online Bingo:

A big thanks to everyone who played our online Bingo this evening & we look forward in seeing you all again next week and please spread the word. Weekly prizes totalling €1,500.

You can also buy your book in store (cash sales only). These are available in Curran's Londis from Wednesday morning until 11am Monday (or while stocks last!). We recommend buying your books EARLY as we have sold out in previous weeks!

Online:

Buy your bingo books online at https://member.clubforce.com/memberships_cart_m.asp?LL_ID=476&intMF_ID=7966&fbclid=IwAR3uuAt4IL9eJut9apSanRrhgDr7wrxypJ5M1NimbTT7-U1pyy8NRUrAjik#Anchor

Club Membership 2021

Membership for CLG Na Cealla Beaga for 2021 is now due. Please use the link below to If you have any further questions or issues, please contact the Club Registrar Sharon White.

Kilotto numbers 8,12,25,26

No Winner.

Next week Jackpot @ €770.00

Consolation prize winner Eamon Gallagher (Gallagher Bros).

Aodh Ruadh

Last week of O'Reilly's Summer Gear shop

The O'Reilly's Aodh Ruadh Summer Club online shop is now in its final week. O'Reilly's have a great range of club merchandise available for purchase including tops, jackets, hoodies, vests, training jerseys, leisure shorts, leggings, bottoms, gear bags and hats. The closing date for orders is Sunday June 6th with all orders set to be delivered by July 18th. There's a free pair of club socks with every three items purchased.

Draft fixture list released

The draft fixture list for the adult men's leagues was published on Monday evening. Aodh Ruadh's fixtures are as follows. We wish Barry Ward, Peter Gallagher, all their staff and all the players the best of luck for the league programme ahead.

All County League Division 2.

Round 1 - 11th to 13th June -Saint Naul's v Aodh Ruadh

Round 2 - 18th to 20th June - Aodh Ruadh v Glenfin

Round 3 - 25th to 27th June - Aodh Ruadh v Convoy

Round 4 - 2nd to 4th July - Dungloe v Aodh Ruadh

Round 5 - 9th to 11th July - Aodh Ruadh v Milford

Round 6 - 16th to 18th July - MacCumhaill's v Aodh Ruadh

Round 7 - 23rd to 25th July - Aodh Ruadh v Termon

Round 8 - 30th July to 1st August - Naomh Columba v Aodh Ruadh

Round 9 - 6th to 8th August - Aodh Ruadh v Downings

NRS come on board as Aodh Ruadh senior and reserve joint sponsors

The Aodh Ruadh reserves were presented with a stylish new set of jerseys at Páirc Aoidh Ruadh on Saturday by Gerald McGloin, owner of prominent local business Northern Refrigeration Services.

Aodh Ruadh chairman William Doogan was delighted to welcome the new sponsor.

"It's great to have Gerald, Northern Refrigeration Services and Daikin on board. Gerald has been involved in the club for many years and has supported us in numerous ways. I hope all club members support his business in any way they can.

"Without local businesses helping to support the community, clubs wouldn't be able to function, and I hope people recognise that and support our local businesses."

Already steeped in the club, Gerald McGloin was happy to step up to the mark as joint sponsors of the Aodh Ruadh senior and reserve teams.

"I've been involved in the club since I came back home out of England in the 90s and had a lot of enjoyment on and and off the pitch with the Aodh Ruadh. I'm delighted to help the club in any way possible, and hopefully the players will enjoy their time in the jersey over the next few years as much as I did."

The club once again thanks Gerald, Northern Refrigeration Services and Daikin for their generous sponsorship and a lovely set of new jerseys.

See https://www.facebook.com/northernrefrigerationservicesltd/ for the latest news from Northern Refrigeration Services.

Connect Mental Health seal unique partnership with Aodh Ruadh

Aodh Ruadh cemented an innovative partnership with Connect Mental Health last Saturday when the senior team took delivery of a new set of jerseys which will carry the organisation's branding for the coming season.

The eye-catching new jerseys display the Text 50808 service. Text 50808 is a free 24/7 text service, providing everything from a calming chat to immediate support for people going through a mental health or emotional crisis. For support in a crisis free-text DLMH to 50808 to be connected to a trained crisis volunteer. Connect Mental Health partnered with Text 50808 to bring this innovative service to Donegal.

Speaking at the launch of the partnership, Connect Mental Health Chairperson Ciaran McLoone said, "We are delighted to partner with 50808 to promote this innovative service to the people of Donegal. Sometimes it’s easier to text than talk and this service will undoubtedly offer support to people of all ages throughout the county. Featuring the 50808 number on their jersey is a fantastic initiative by Aodh Ruadh. This partnership with Aodh Ruadh is part of a wider campaign to ensure that the people of Ballyshannon are aware of, and have access to, this important service."

Maura Gallagher of Connect Mental Health and John Meehan, Assistant National Director, Mental Health Strategy and Planning, Head of National Office for Suicide Prevention were also present at Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh on Saturday for the official presentation of the new jerseys, as was the Aodh Ruadh Health and Wellbeing Officer, Philip McLoone.

Speaking at the presentation Aodh Ruadh club chairman William Doogan said, "It's a great message to have on our jerseys and we're very proud to be carrying it out into the community. We should also acknowledge we have already had great access to mental health training resources thanks to Connect Mental Health and that has been a tremendous benefit to the club."

John Meehan also spoke very enthusiastically about the partnership.

"I'd like to acknowledge and thank Aodh Ruadh for taking the step to link in with Connect Mental Health. I work in suicide prevention, but suicide prevention is not just a HSE responsibility, it's everybody's and I think the fact that Aodh Ruadh now are carrying that message on their jerseys this year will really help spread that word."

The club are delighted to be associated with Connect Mental Health and their important work. For more information on Connect Mental Health go to http://www.connectmentalhealth.ie/.

Owen Roe signs up as senior hurling sponsor

The senior hurling team have signed a new jersey sponsorship deal with Owen Roe's Lounge Bar, Ballyshannon. Presentation of the lovely set of new jerseys was made at team training by Club President, Owen Roe O'Neill, to the players, Team Manager - John Rooney and Club Chairman - William Doogan. The Aodh Ruadh Senior Hurlers will compete this year in the Donegal Junior Hurling Championship and the Donegal Senior Hurling League. The club thanks Owen Roe once again for his tireless life-long support of Aodh Ruadh. You can view the latest deals, news and offers from Owen Roe's Bar and Off Licence on Facebook

Coaching Workshops

The club will be holding two coaching workshops this Saturday, 5th June, in Father Tierney Park. The first workshop from 12.15pm to 1.15pm will be for coaches from under 5 to under 11. The second workshop form 1.30pm to 2.30pm is for under 13 to under 17 coaches. We encourage all current coaches to attend these workshops. Anyone interested in coaching with the club in the future is also invited to attend.

Aodh Ruadh Summer Camp 2021

After an unscheduled break in 2020, the Aodh Ruadh Summer Camp, sponsored by McDevitt and McGlynn Accountants, is back for its 29th year. The camp will take place in the first two weeks of July for boys and girls between six and 14.

Activities include skills training, fun and games, Gaelic football, camogie, rounders, hurling and lots more. Week one runs from Monday 5th to Friday 9th July. Week two runs from Monday 12th to Friday 16th July. Each day there will be a morning session from 9.30am to 12.30pm and an afternoon session from 1pm to 4pm. Due to Covid restrictions each session limited to six groups of 15. The cost per session per week is €50 per child which includes a sports pack at the end of the week.

We have reduced rates available for parents or guardians sending more than one child. Two children €90. Three children €120. To avail of these discounted rates please contact Sylvester Maguire on 086-0532495. No cash will be taken on the day and places will be booked on a first come, first served basis.

Due to Covid restrictions, there will be no access to dressing rooms, so children are encouraged to come suitably attired as all activities will take place outdoors.

To book your child’s place go to the Aodh Ruadh page on klubfunder.com.

Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh events

Apart from club activity the Park / Development Committee have a number of other bookings in the coming weeks. On Tuesday June 8th Gaelscoil Éirne will hold its Sports Day at Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh.

Ballyshannon Bingo

A total of 26 separate winners bagged the 30 prizes on offer at last week's bingo. Well done to Sean Coughlin on winning the €500 jackpot as well as a €50 line prize. Well done also to Kathleen McGee on taking home the mini jackpot prize of €250. Our other house winners included Christina Gallagher, Aine McMahon, Sharon Connolly, Doreen McDonald, John McGreevy, Karl O'Brien, Kathleen McGee and Deirdre Kelly. The €1,200 snowball survived by the skin of its teeth in an intense closing few numbers, with Karl O'Brien unlucky to have checked just one number past the 47 number limit, so had to take consolation with the €100 house prize! To welcome in the June Bank holiday we are adding a digit to the snowball limit so this week's snowball rolls to €1,250 on 48 numbers or less - surely it can't survive much longer! Looking forward to another great night next Friday where again there will be over €3,000 in prizes on offer. Once again we will be back broadcasting to the world from Bingo HQ via Zoom at 9pm. If you haven't already played, you can find full details on the Ballyshannon Bingo Facebook page. Books are available to buy on our Klubfunder.com page right now. Remember, if you don't have access to a printer, Mary in A Novel Idea will be happy to print your book for a small fee.

Look forward to seeing you all again this Friday evening!

Tee sponsorship slots for Aodh Ruadh 2021 Golf Classic

We are down to our last few tee sponsorship slots available for the Aodh Ruadh Golf Classic on Friday, 11th June. The event was a huge success last year and the organisers are pulling out all the stops to ensure we have another great classic next week. To obtain a tee sponsorship contact William on 087-2799855. We now only have five tee times available, so book through the golf club on 071-9841302 at your earliest opportunity to be sure of your slot. Entry is €120 per team. We have eight team prizes, as well as prizes for the longest male and female drives, and nearest the pin. Up for grabs are fourballs at Ballyliffin, Murvagh and Slieve Russell; vouchers for Bundoran Golf Club and Druids Golf, four golf bags, golf shoes, golf hats, plus loads more prizes.

Boot exchange

A big thanks to everyone who contributed to the second week of our boot exchange scheme, we had a great response. We have not gathered enough boots to start this project, and we appeal for all club members, supporters and parents in the community to make a specially big effort to drop off their spare boots this Saturday, beside the lotto stand at Centra between 10am and 5pm. The scheme will allow anybody who has boots that are too small to exchange their boots for a bigger pair at no expense. Thanks in advance to members and parents for your donations and support for this project.

Clothes collection

Aodh Ruadh Juvenile Hurling committee are two weeks into their Cash for Clothes fund-raiser and there has been a great response so far. There are still have drop off times available for Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sunday mornings, before or after training sessions.

This is a great chance to get rid of any unwanted clothes, shoes, belts, bed linen, towels, etc., and help us raise some much-needed funds for promotion and development of underage hurling in the club. For any information regarding this campaign or arrange drop off of clothes contact any of the following John Larkin (086-1076883), Denis Daly (086-3269550), Sabrina Brosnan (087-9287965), Orla Bannon (086-8035316), or Gregory Gallagher (087-2210570).

Lotto

There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €1,200. The winning numbers drawn were 1, 7, 9, 11, 14 and 17. In the lucky dip cash prizes of €25 went to Donna Meade and Ciaran Slevin. Thanks to Eugene and David Doherty for performing the draw, and thanks and to all who played the lotto last week. The next draw is for a jackpot of €1,300 on Sunday at 9pm. Tickets are available in Kernan's Spar and Pearse O'Neill's. You can play also play the lotto online. Log onto klubfunder.com and then search for and select Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon. Users can now avail of the auto-renew option to play the same line every week until they decide to stop when they pay using Stripe. Give it a go, you never know!

The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: LADIES.

Naomh Brid

Lotto Results

This week’s draw took place at Pairc Naomh Bríd, No jackpot winner, Congratulations to our 4 lucky dip winners, Gerard Gallagher, Christina Ward, Linda Cannon and Claudia Mc Crea. The next draw will take place next Tuesday 8th June at Pairc Naomh Brid.

CLG Naomh Brid would like to thank everyone for their continued support.Tickets can be bought in Cassidys Shop Ballintra, Ballintra PO, Kees Supermarket Laghey and also of any executive member and senior player. You can also play our lotto online via the clubforce app by just searching Naomh Brid. https://play.clubforce.com/play_newa.asp?ll_id=2016#Anchor

5 winners from our local draw that was run with the National draw:

Our 5 €50 euro winners our Conor “Gilbert” Mc Nulty , Evelyn Timoney, Mary Teresa Walls, Gerard Mc Crudden and Padraic Molloy. Congratulations to everyone and thank you to everyone who bought a National Draw ticket. Once again we would like thank our 5 sponsors who sponsored the €50 prices they , Bay Bush Bar and Takeaway, The Salmon Inn, The Rambling House, The Seven Arches and The Country Inn

Cúl Camp is Back :

Naomh Brid will be running a Cul Camp from Monday 19th July to Friday 23rd July.

Registration for the camp is live NOW on the Cul Camp website so please register your kids ASAP to avoid disappointment.

The camp will be capped at 100 participants due to Covid.

It is important to double check that you select the correct gear size for your kids. All gear will be sent to the parents address and will not be given out during the camp. Any wrong sizes will have to be sent back to Croke Park and will incur a charge.

https://www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie/

Upcoming Fixtures:

Senior: Naomh Bríd Vs Melvin Gaels (Mon 7th June 5pm)

Minor: Naomh Bríd vs Kilcar (Mon 7th June 6:20pm)

U 13: Naomh Bríd vs Four Masters (Mon 7th June 7:30pm)

All games take place at Pairc Naomh Bríd, with 100 persons allowed to attend organised outdoor events we ask you to cooperate with our stewards, adhere to social distancing, wear a face mask and respect all covid regulations in place.

Dyson Hair Airwrap Complete raffle

WIN THIS AMAZING SET (WORTH €500) FOR JUST €10 PER ENTRY

When all numbers are sold you will receive your draw number, you can buy multiple entries

Live Draw Wednesday 16th June @7pm

PAYPAL

paypal.me/naomhbridsenior

PLEASE PAY FRIENDS & FAMILY

ADD NOTE OF YOUR NAME, EMAIL & CONTACT NUMBER

Alternatively you can pay your entry to:

Denise McCafferty, Christina Harron, Marie Rooney, Catriona Gormley, Sharlene McGrory.



An Tearmainn

Lotto Results 28/05/21. No’s drawn 7, 16, 25, 26. Jackpot €3,400. No Winner. Match 3 1 Winner €80 Denis McBride, Downings

Open Draw Winners €10 Each Linda McElwaine, Millbridge; Sean O’Gallchóir, Mandy’s. Next week’s Jackpot €3,450.

Thank you for supporting our weekly Lotto.

With restrictions easing the bingo will keep on the online format as usual on a Friday night as well as the drive in bingo.

The bingo has gained great support during the lockdown and will strive to continue that success. Please see Termon bingo Facebook page for updates and a chance to win a free book each week.

With fixtures coming in thick and fast now the first games will be the U17 boys who have worked really hard since lockdown and now at collective training.

Also the senior ladies will begin their competitive games from the 13th of June. All dates and opposition will be updated regularly on the club’s social media outlets, as fixtures are confirmed.

The Donegal LGFA are on the lookout for new referees, anyone wishing to train and work as a ladies referee, please give your name to ladies secretary Marie on 087203 0373, who will forward your name to the referees administrator.

The best of luck to all young people who will sit their Leaving certificate exams over the next few weeks.

Cloich Cheann Fhaola

Ceannaigh Fód / Buy a Sod – Deadline August 2nd

Please note the deadline to sponsor a sod in our new pitch development is August 2nd. We are so grateful to those of you who have supported our ‘Buy a Sod’ fundraiser so far; both individuals and businesses who have generously sponsored €100 toward the continued development of our club. Your investment in the future of our club means a lot in our endeavour to incorporate a top class pitch into our community. Given the financial hardships faced by all clubs over the past year; it is humbling to see the support and backing our club has received since launching our fundraiser. We, like everyone else, are itching to back to Páirc Naomh Fhionáin and your un-wavering support gets us that bit closer to our goal (excuse the pun!) each day. We are so grateful. If you would like to sponsor a sod you can do so online at www.buyasod.com or contact any of the club executive (Joe McGarvey, Martin Duggan, Ciaran McGarvey, Anna Marie Coyle) to obtain a form.

Club Lotto Results

Uimhreacha na seachtaine 5,8,11,12,14,18! Níor bhain aon duine an pota óir. Bhí 4 ann le ceathrar uimhir. Comhghairdeas le Sally Langan (Derryreel), a bhaineann €100! Tá €6,000 sa phota óir. Is féidir imirt ar líne chomh maith agus tacaíocht a thabhairt dó do chlub ag an nasc: https://clubforce.com/clubs/gaa-clg-chloich-cheann-fhaola-donegal/

The numbers drawn were 5,8,11,12,14,18! No jackpot winner..we had 4 match 4’s; Congratulations Sally Langan (Derryreel), who was the winner of the €100! Our jackpot will be remaining at €6,000 for the next while due to reduced sales as a result of Covid. Tickets are available in various outlets throughout the parish. You can also purchase online at the following link: https://clubforce.com/clubs/gaa-clg-chloich-cheann-fhaola-donegal/. Cut off for entry to lotto each week is 6pm Wednesdays. (Note: The Club Force app can also be downloaded to your phone for free). Lotto tickets are available in various outlets in Falcarragh & Gortahork. If you don’t see the lotto tickets on display ask for them behind the counter. Falcarragh: Batch, Centra, Post Office, Dee’s, Craig’s, McGee’s Petrol station, Shane McGee’s. Gortahork: Án Stór, McClaffertys Eurospar. Your continued support for the club is appreciated!

Underage Training Notice

All parents of underage teams -children may only attend one training session and must attend the one appropriate to their age. This is to ensure that in the event of contact tracing we know who has attended each session.

For health and safety reasons we are also asking all parents to park on the road outside PCC while dropping children to training. No car will be permitted inside the grounds.

Club lotto will also be on sale at training for those who wish to support our lotto.

Go raibh maith agaibh.

Underage Training Times

U-7’s (Born 2014-2017, children must be at least 4 yrs old)– Fridays at 7 pm

U-9’s (2012 & 2013)- Fridays at 6 pm

U-11’s (2010 & 2011)– Wed at 4:30 pm and Sat at 10 am

U-13’s (2008 & 2009)- Wed at 5:30 pm and Sat at 11 am

U-15’s (2006 & 2007) – Mondays at 7 pm

U-17’s (2004 & 2005)– Tuesdays at 4 pm.

Note:

• All Parents/Guardians please complete the COVID eLearning Module at the following link: https://courses.gaa.ie/Covid19ClubEd/#/(Please ensure you keep a copy or take a screen shot of the final certificate once completed)

• Also the health questionnaire must also be completed prior to each training session; this is located at: https://returntoplay.gaa.ie/

• Membership is due and can be paid on the night (€20 per child / €30 per family).

• Reminder: €2 per training session & please ensure all children have their own mouth guard and water bottle.

Ballraíocht/Club membership 2021

Duine Fásta/Adult - €30

Mac Léinn faoi 18/U-18 - €20

Imreoir/Player - €60

Anybody wishing to pay club membership we ask you to do so as soon as possible. The preferred method of payment for the time being is online under the following link:

https://clubforce.com/clubs/gaa-clg-chloich-cheann-fhaola-donegal/. If you do wish to pay in cash an envelope (which is CLEARLY marked with your name, the amount contained in the envelope and what the payment is for) can be dropped into Ciaran in Batch or into Martin in Shane McGees shop.

Underage players can register at training.

Many thanks to all the volunteers who have been helping out with lining out the pitch and preparing for the installation of the goal posts. We really appreciate you all taking the time out of your day to help out on the club grounds.

Cúl Camp 2021

•Our Club Cul Camp will run from Monday 19th July until Friday 23rd July.

•The Camp will be capped at 100 participants due to Covid.

•The registration for this camp will go live on the Cul Camp website from 7.30am Friday 7th May so please register early to avoid disappointment.

https://www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie/

• Make sure to double check you pick the correct gear size for your child. All gear is now being sent to parents address and will not be given out during the camp. Any wrong sizes will have to be sent back to Croke Park and will incur a charge.

Cill Chartha

Do you Know your Sport? Update

Since our first updated leaderboard, we've had the snooker, rugby, darts, Europa league and Champions League winners confirmed. Before Saturdays UEFA Champions League Final, one Coguish man had emerged as the front runner and the man to catch. Francis Carr was sitting pretty at the top of the table with 30 points and he had a target on his back.

Following Chelsea's victory in tonight's Champions League Final, Phil O' Donnell has bridged the gap and now there are two current table toppers on 30 points. Here is our leaderboard as it stands and stay tuned for more updates on the competition http://clgchillchartha.com/doyouknowyoursport

Donegal

Patrick McBrearty scored eight points and was Man of the Match in the National Division One North draw with Armagh on Saturday in the final group game they now face Dublin in the semi-finals in Cavan on Saturday week, Ryan McHugh played the full 70 mins while Eoin McHugh went of injured in the second half.

Cúl Camps

The club Cul Camp will run from Monday 12th July until Friday 16th July. Registration for this camp will go live on the Cul Camp website www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie from 7.30am Thursday 6th May. The Camp will be capped at 100 participants due to Covid. Please ensure you select the correct gear size for your children as all gear is now being sent to parents addresses and will not be given out during the camp and wrong sizes will have to be sent back to Croke Park and will incur a charge for same. Please contact Michael McShane on 087 6781789 if you have any queries.

Online Bingo

**Could people who order their books online please do so before 9pm Thursday, just for this week, thanks**

Join us at 8:30pm (join us on Zoom from 8) on Sunday for our online bingo with the Jackpot now at €7,600 on 45 numbers and a prize fund of €1,200. Book of 9 games €10 and double book €15. Entries for bingo close Midday on Saturday; any entries after this time will be included in the following week’s draw. For those unable to print at home, you can order books from any of the following and we will print it for you: John Carr 087-2225599, Jerome Mc Shane 086-6698314, Sean Byrne 087-6758690 or Ethna Byrne 087-7604184 the deadline for ordering printed books is 9pm on Thursday. You can now also order your books in Centra, just fill out the pre-printed envelope, put in the amount due and pop it into the slot on the stand before 9pm Thursday and your books will be ready for collection there from 12:30pm on Saturday. You can buy your books online here: https://tinyurl.com/r2hz895c

Last Sunday’s Bingo Winners were: €200 Irene McShane €150 Nicola McShane €130 Mary Bourne €110 Maire Byrne €100 Bernie O’Gara €70 Mary Gallagher, Aisling McShane, Louise McCloskey €40 Maire Doogan, Joe Cannon €30 Emer Molloy, Concepta Doogan, Mairead Gallagher, Ann Lowther, Sara McGinley. Full list of weekly winners can be found on the bingo registrations page our website.

Club Lotto Jackpot now €5,100

Is iad uimhreacha Lotto ná seachtaine seo nó: 8, 18, 21 agus 25. Buaiteoirí eile: €50 Antoinette Gillespie, Kille €30 Mary O’Donnell, Straleel €20 David McShane, Croaghbeg agus Ann Marie McDyre. Béidh €5,100 i bPóta Óir na seachtaine seo chugainn. Winners can contact the club at treasurer.kilcar.donegal@gaa.ie with their IBAN and BIC details so payments can be sent straight to your bank account. Entries can be bought at our stand in Centra or online before 6pm each Sunday at this link https://tinyurl.com/y6tx8f64

Club Shop

Visit our online O’Neill’s Club Shop at https://tinyurl.com/rprf7fa you can find a large selection club gear.

St Bridget’s Cross Picture

Looking for the ideal handmade Irish made gift? You can get a unique framed St Bridget’s Cross in the club colours along with a blessing all hand made using all Irish products by former club player Gabriel Gillespie originally from Curris who is now living in Co Offaly. Each picture costs €120 with a deposit of €50 required. More details on our website here: https://tinyurl.com/y5moupnn

Malin

Lotto

There was no winner of last weeks lotto jackpot of €2150. Sequence drawn was 5-1-4-2-7-8-3-6. The winner of the €50 consolation prize was Ryan Fildara, Tirscullion. €20 sellers prize went to T and S McGeoghegan. Next weeks jackpot stands at €2200. As always we would like to thank the local community for their continued support of our weekly lotto draw. Envelopes are just €2 or 3 for €5 euro and are available in the following retail outlets, Boggs Butchers, McCleans Shop, Malin and Seaview Stores, Malin Head and also from our band of young eager sellers.

Due to the challenges we are currently facing the club decided to move with the times and take the lotto online. So now any of our club supporters who don't get a visit from a local lotto seller can play the Club lotto from their phone or laptop.

Here's the link to play https://play.clubforce.com/play_newa.asp?ll_id=2504#Anchor

To get the best value we recommend playing 3 lines in one week for €5; however, you can still play 1 or two lines. Don't forget to select auto renew at checkout. This means the app will automatically enter you for each draw.

Finally a special word of thanks to the Club Lotto Sellers & all those who bought lottos and those who continue to support the Club.

Return To Play

With the easing of restrictions, thankfully, the club and coaches would like to welcome back our underage players. New players are also welcome.

All training will be within Covid guidelines and safe return to Gaelic games guidelines. All underage players must be registered on the new GAA registration system www.foireann.ie. The updated training schedule can be viewed on the club facebook and twitter pages.

Club Shop

With the recent easing of restrictions, we are happy to announce that the club shop is open for business once again. Susan will be manning the shop on Saturdays from 12 to 2 and Sundays 11.30 to 1.30. For any out of hours queries, contact Susan on 0867832242.

During the Summer months an order for club merchandise will be submitted on the first Monday of every month. All orders are to be made through the club shop via Susan.

Malin GAA club would like to remind our members and the wider community that our crest is copyrighted to the club and therefore should not appear on any merchandise, clothing etc. without the prior permission of the club. Any queries relating to this should be made via the secretary Brendan Monagle on 0863777015 or e-mail secretary.malin.donegal@gaa.ie

If any business would like to sponsor jerseys, club gear bags, half zips etc for any age group within the club, give Susan a ring and she will do the rest.

County News

Congratulations to Aoife Mc Colgan and her Donegal team mates who made it two wins from two in the national league when overcoming Mayo at the weekend, 1-11 to 0-11.

St Mary's, Convoy

Training continues as normal check FB page for details

Congratulations to St Marys player Shelly Twohig and the Donegal ladies on thier win at the weekend

St Marys have launched thier new 50/50 draw with the first draw taking place on Bank Holiday Monday

Tickets for the draw can be purchased in local shops in Convoy ,Raphoe and Drumkeen

Thanks to all who have supported us and have worked so hard on this new venture.

Urris

Club Lotto:Lotto results from our first week back (Thursday night last). Numbers drawn 2, 7, 16 and 18. No Jackpot winner. €20 winners: Helena McLaughlin (O), C/o Maple, Ballyliffin; Margaret Doherty, Magheramore; Sally Kelly, Letter; Colin Doherty (D), Clonmany and

Margaret McGonigle, Riverside Park, Clonmany.

Next week's jackpot is €1,930. Extra draw winners for week one for all who bought online: €100 Danny Friel, Dunaff; Urris GAA Top Paul Friel, Boston and €50 Voucher Michael Grant, Magheramore.

Envelopes are on sale now at Centra Clonmany , Sinéad's Creations , Atlantic Stores & Foodmarket, Ballyliffin, Maple Ballyliffin and Friel's Shop in Urris. Also, we are now selling online for all home and away at https://play.clubforce.com/play_newa.asp?ll_id=2941...

Mica Support:

Clg Urris as a club are fully behind our members and indeed every single person affected by Mica in Inishowen and further afield. We are fully behind the call for 100% redress for all Mica affected homes. Our community has always been there to support us as a club and we are now standing with our community in the fight for 100% redress.

Deepest Sympathy:

Clg Iorras offer deepest sympathy to senior players Conor Bradley, Brendan and Jack Doherty, Aaron Harkin on the death of their Grandmother and great grandmother Kathleen Doherty Lackin , Magheramore, Clonmany. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the extended family circle at this sad time. Ar dheis de Do raibh a hanam.