Another silver for Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal at the Para-Cycling Road World Championships

Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal won their second silver at the Para-Cycling Road World Championships in Cascais, Portugal, today.

The Irish duo came home in second place in the 100km Road Race, the same position as in the WB Time Trial on Thursday.

There, Dunlevy, whose father John is from Mountcharles, and McCrystal, came home in a time of 48mins, 59.10secs, which was enough for second place, 31 seconds behind the winners Lora Frachie and Corrine Hall from Great Britain and one minute and six seconds ahead of Polish pair Dominika Putyra and Ewa Bankowska in third.

They are using the championships as preparation ahead of the Paralympics in Tokyo, Japan, which get underway on August 24.