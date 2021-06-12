Another silver for Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal at the Para-Cycling Road World Championships

Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal
Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal won their second silver at the Para-Cycling Road World Championships in Cascais, Portugal, today.
The Irish duo came home in second place in the 100km Road Race, the same position as in the WB Time Trial on Thursday.
There, Dunlevy, whose father John is from Mountcharles, and McCrystal, came home in a time of 48mins, 59.10secs, which was enough for second place, 31 seconds behind the winners Lora Frachie and Corrine Hall from Great Britain and one minute and six seconds ahead of Polish pair Dominika Putyra and Ewa Bankowska in third.
They are using the championships as preparation ahead of the Paralympics in Tokyo, Japan, which get underway on August 24.
More News
Declan Bonner has named Carndonagh's Conor O'Donnell in his starting XV for Breffni Park this evening. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.