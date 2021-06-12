Watch: Here's the Adam Foley goal that earned Finn Harps a point against Shamrock Rovers

Adam Foley was on the mark - again - for Finn Harps last night in Tallaght, when his 56th minute goal made it 1-1 against Shamrock Rovers. Here it is:

The pass from McNamee



The finish by Foley #UTH ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/UvojqexuPg — Finn Harps FC (@FinnHarpsFC) June 12, 2021