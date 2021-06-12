Watch: Here's the Adam Foley goal that earned Finn Harps a point against Shamrock Rovers

Adam Foley of Finn Harps, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Shamrock Rovers
Adam Foley was on the mark - again - for Finn Harps last night in Tallaght, when his 56th minute goal made it 1-1 against Shamrock Rovers. Here it is:
The pass from McNamee— Finn Harps FC (@FinnHarpsFC) June 12, 2021
The finish by Foley #UTH ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/UvojqexuPg
