Letterkenny Gaels open Division 3 campaign with win over Naomh Brid

Letterkenny Gaels senior footballers got their eagerly awaiting season off to a good start with a fine victory over Naomh Brid on Sunday afternoon at Páirc na nGael, Letterkenny.

Letterkenny Gaels 5-14 Naomh Brid 0-9



Three first half goals, Conor McBrearty(2) and Diarmuid Cahill left the Letterkenny side in a comfortable position as they played into a strong breeze in the first half.

With the wind in the second half the home side added two more goals from the boot of Ciaran Kilfeather and Cormac Cannon. This rounded off a good team performance for the Glebe men. Callum Gallagher accounted for four of the points for the Ballintra side.

Letterkenny Gaels: R Graham, K Kilkenny, C Browne, N Diver, D Cahill(1-0), D Hunter, S McDonagh, P Doherty, B Gallagher, B Diver, C Cannon(1-0), O McElhinney, R Frain(0-2), C McBrearty(2-5), C Kilfeather(1-4). Subs: L McAlary for C Browne, C Walker(0-1) for Ben Gallagher, S Monteith(0-1) for Cormac Cannon, C Cullen for R Frain. K Langan(0-1) for C McBrearty.

Naomh Bríd: P McDaid; L Duffy, R Walsh, J Timoney, E McGarrigle, R Gallagher G McCafferty, C Gallagher (0-4), T Gallagher; E Quinn(0-1), D Brogan (0-1), B Harron, D McCafferty(0-2), S Walsh(0-1) M Rush.



Referee: Anthony McCallig (Naomh Ultan)