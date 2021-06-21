Naomh Muire off the mark with a big win over Robert Emmets

Eoin Martin, Joey Gillespie and Jay Doherty as Naomh Muire got off the mark with a sixteen points win over Robert Emmets at the Banks.
Naomh Muire 3-12 Robert Emmets 0-5
Martin was the star man and finished the game with a personal tally of 1-8. Corrie Lee Brogan top scored for Robert Emmets who were more than a match for the locals. The men from the Finn Valley were only two points down at half-time.
Naomh Muire: Declan Martin (0-1); Thomas O’Donnell, Patrick Rodgers, Conor Cannon; Ferdia Doherty, Shane Boyle, Michael Greene; Ultan Boyle (0-1), Tuathal Lunney; Jack O’Donnell, Joey Gillespie (1-1), Fintan Doherty; Eoin Martin (1-8), Daniel Devlin, Jay Doherty (1-1). Subs : Daniel Ward for C Cannon; Laurence Coyle for M Greene; Hugh Martin for T O’Donnell; Conor Hanlon for J O’Donnell.
Robert Emmets: Kevin McColgam (0-1); Patrick Dooher, Aaron Dalton, Andrew McMenamin; Oran Farrell, Paul Dooher, Paul Farrell;Conor Dalton, Conor McGettigan; Rory Dalton (0-1), Corrie Lee Brogan (0-3), Eoin McMenamin; Shane McAleer, Mark Lafferty, Nicky Scott. Subs: Johnny McLaughlin for N Scott; Lee McLaughlin for E McMenamin.
Referee: Pat Barrett (MIlford)
