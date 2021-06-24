Donegal receive ticket allocation for Ulster SFC clash with Down in Newry

Pairc Esler

Pairc Esler in Newry till play host to Down's Ulster SFC preliminary round tie with Donegal. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Tom Comack

Email:

sport@donegaldemocrat.com

Donegal clubs are to receive two tickets for this Sunday’s Ulster SFC preliminary round meeting of Down and Donegal at Pairc Esler.

The club allocation was decided by the Donegal executive on Tuesday night. The attendance at Sunday’s game is capped at 500, the maximum allowed at a sporting event in the Six Counties due to the coronavirus restrictions.   

The Ulster Council confirmed earlier in the week the two competing counties were to receive 225 tickets each, with the provincial body retaining 50 for its own distribution. With 40 clubs in Donegal, the club allocation will be distributed among players/officials and sponsors.

