Want to be coached by former Finn Harps player and captain Packie Mailey at Skills Soccer Skool?

Packie Mailey
Skills Soccer Skool run by former Finn Harps player and captain Packie Mailey are proud to announce the M32 Soccer Academy Workshop for teens.
Open to boys and girls from 14 to 17 years-old, the camp will run from July 26 to 29, from 10am to 2pm at Bonagee United Grounds, Letterkenny.
Cost is €55 per person. call 086-2163761. The four-day workshop will focus on areas such as technical, passing, defending, finishing and much more. Participants will receive a camp t-shirt and will be coached by fully qualified coaches.
