Murphy returns for for Ulster SFC opener - Donegal and Down teams named

Declan Bonner has named Michael Murphy in his starting XV for Newry. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Michael Murphy has recovered from a hamstring strain picked up against Monaghan last month to take his place in the Donegal starting XV to face Down in the Ulster SFC preliminary round in Newry tomorrow.
The Donegal skipper missed the Armagh and Dublin Allianz League matches since but his inclusion will come as a relief to manager Declan Bonner. Here's the teams from both Donegal and from Down.
